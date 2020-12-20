NFL notes: Pats' Gilmore sidelined by leg injury

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, suffered an injury to his right leg in the second quarter of a 22-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Gilmore was hurt trying to change direction covering a receiver and was helped to the locker room.

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (arm) also went to the locker room in the first half. Defensive end John Simon (hamstring) and center David Andrews (calf) were sidelined in the second half. Leading rusher Damien Harris was inactive because of an ankle injury.

In other injury news:

Chiefs-Saints: Kansas City rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire wasn’t putting any pressure on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ win over the Saints. Linebacker Emmanuel Smith injured his hamstring.

New Orleans receiver Tre’Quan Smith and safety Marcus Williams each left with ankle injuries in the second half.