NFL notes: Pats' Gilmore sidelined by leg injury

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the reigning NFL defensive player of the year, suffered an injury to his right leg in the second quarter of a 22-12 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Gilmore was hurt trying to change direction covering a receiver and was helped to the locker room.
Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (arm) also went to the locker room in the first half. Defensive end John Simon (hamstring) and center David Andrews (calf) were sidelined in the second half. Leading rusher Damien Harris was inactive because of an ankle injury.
In other injury news:
Chiefs-Saints: Kansas City rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire wasn’t putting any pressure on his left leg as he was helped to the locker room in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs’ win over the Saints. Linebacker Emmanuel Smith injured his hamstring.
New Orleans receiver Tre’Quan Smith and safety Marcus Williams each left with ankle injuries in the second half.
Eagles-Cardinals: Philadelphia tight end Richard Rodgers (shin) was carted to the locker room near the end of the first quarter. Defensive lineman Josh Sweat (wrist) left in the first half.
Arizona tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) left late in the first half and didn’t return.
Jets: New York defensive lineman Quinnen Williams suffered a concussion in the Jets’ win over Los Angeles. Wide receiver Jeff Smith injured his shoulder in the second half.
Texans-Colts: Houston right tackle Tytus Howard (concussion protocol) left in the second quarter. The team said Howard will remain in an Indianapolis hospital overnight as a precaution.
Indianapolis receiver Marcus Johnson left in the first half with an injured quad and did not return.
Seahawks: Seattle rookie running back DeeJay Dallas was carted off after injuring his right ankle on kickoff coverage in the Seahawks’ victory over Washington. Coach Pete Carroll said X-rays were negative and Dallas had a sprained ankle. Seattle played much of the game without two starters on the offensive line after left guard Mike Iupati left with a neck injury. Right tackle Brandon Shell was inactive with an ankle injury.
Lions: Detroit right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai, starting for Tyrell Crosby, was ruled out for the second half of the Lions’ loss to Tennessee with a concussion.
Bucs-Falcons: Tampa Bay cornerback Carlton Davis, who leads the Bucs with four interceptions, was ruled out early in the second half with a groin injury.
Atlanta cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson went out in the first half after falling ill and did not return. Guard James Carpenter (groin) and cornerback Isiah Oliver (cramping) also went out.
Ravens: Cornerback Davontae Harris left Baltimore’s win over Jacksonville with a thigh injury. Offensive lineman Tyre Phillips was evaluated for a concussion.
Bears-Vikings: Chicago backup tight end Demetrius Harris (ankle) was injured covering a punt in the second quarter.
Minnesota linebacker Troy Dye left in the third quarter for concussion evaluation. Defensive tackle Armon Watts limped off with a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter.
49ers-Cowboys: San Francisco running back Raheem Mostert left with an ankle injury. He’s missed four games because of an ankle injury this season. Safety Jimmie Ward sustained a concussion late in the first half and didn’t return. Defensive end Dion Jordan injured a knee and didn’t return.
Dallas safety Xavier Woods left with a chest injury and didn’t return. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch injured an ankle in the third quarter. Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods injured his left ankle in the first half. Wide receiver Michael Gallup injured a hip in the second half and didn’t return.