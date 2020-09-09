NFL notes: Rams make Ramsey highest-paid DB

Vikings put DE Hunter on injured reserve

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings placed defensive end Danielle Hunter on injured reserve, taking one of their most vital players out of action for the season opener against Green Bay and at least two more games after that.

Hunter has not practiced with the team since training camp activities were first opened to reporters on Aug. 14. Coach Mike Zimmer has only described the unspecified injury as a “tweak,” and because Hunter was placed on injured reserve the Vikings didn’t have to list the two-time Pro Bowl pick on their initial injury report.

Last year, Hunter, who will turn 26 on Oct. 29, became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 sacks. Hunter has never missed an NFL game to injury, with his only absences coming as a rookie in 2015 when he was on the inactive list for two September games.