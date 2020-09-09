NFL notes: Rams make Ramsey highest-paid DB

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Jalen Ramsey will become the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history after agreeing to a five-year, $105 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams.
The extension announced Wednesday includes $71.2 million, the most guaranteed money ever given to a defensive back, according to Ramsey’s agent, David Mulugheta.
Ramsey will average $21 million per season, another record for a cornerback or safety, through 2025. Ramsey will make $13.7 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract.
The deal is another massive commitment by the Rams, who have handed out the largest contracts in NFL history at the time for a quarterback (Jared Goff), a running back (Todd Gurley), any defensive player (Aaron Donald) and a defensive back in a major spending spree since July 2018. The Rams made the Super Bowl for the 2018 season but lost to New England.
Los Angeles acquired Ramsey in a trade with Jacksonville midway through last season, giving up two first-round draft picks to secure one of the NFL’s elite cornerbacks. Ramsey had one interception and four pass deflections in nine games with the Rams while earning his third straight Pro Bowl selection.
Ramsey has only 10 career interceptions, and he has never been in the top 10 in interceptions during his four NFL seasons. That’s largely because quarterbacks stay away from his side of the field. Ramsey is also a willing hitter with at least 50 tackles in each of his four NFL seasons.
Loss of Miller saddens Denver’s Fangio
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.— Von Miller was primed for a monster comeback in 2020 after packing on the muscle this spring, doubling down on his leadership duties, then destroying offensive drills every day at training camp.
It all crumbled when the Super Bowl 50 MVP suffered a serious ankle injury at an indoor practice Tuesday, almost certainly costing him a chance to atone for last season’s drop that helped fuel his offseason rededication.
“It was just a normal play,” coach Vic Fangio said. “He just rushed around the edge and never hit the ground, never looked bad. If you saw the video you’d think nothing happened, but it did.”
Miller is seeking additional medical advice before undergoing surgery and is expected to miss the season.
“I’m sad that he’s not going to get the season that he worked for because it would have been fun to watch,” Fangio said.
Malik Reed and Jeremiah Attaochu, who filled the void when Miller’s pass rushing partner Bradley Chubb tore an ACL a year ago, will share the workload now.
Vikings put DE Hunter on injured reserve
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings placed defensive end Danielle Hunter on injured reserve, taking one of their most vital players out of action for the season opener against Green Bay and at least two more games after that.
Hunter has not practiced with the team since training camp activities were first opened to reporters on Aug. 14. Coach Mike Zimmer has only described the unspecified injury as a “tweak,” and because Hunter was placed on injured reserve the Vikings didn’t have to list the two-time Pro Bowl pick on their initial injury report.
Last year, Hunter, who will turn 26 on Oct. 29, became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 sacks. Hunter has never missed an NFL game to injury, with his only absences coming as a rookie in 2015 when he was on the inactive list for two September games.
Revised roster rules for the 2020 season, which is being played during the coronavirus pandemic, allow NFL teams to reinstate players from injured reserve after only three weeks. There’s also no maximum amount of players who can come back. Normally, only two players can be designated for return from injured reserve, and they must miss at least six weeks of practice and at least eight weeks of games.
Talib ends career
Five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib announced his retirement from the NFL on his new podcast Wednesday.
Talib said he turned down an offer last month to rejoin the New England Patriots.
Talib took a look at the Patriots’ schedule and asked himself if he really wanted to cover the likes of George Kittle, Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and Noah Fant, among others. So, Talib, 34, turned down coach Bill Belichick‘s overture.
“My heart, my competitive edge, I ain’t really in it no more,” Talib said.
A first-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2008, Talib played in New England in 2012-13 after being traded from Tampa Bay at midseason.
In 2014, he joined the Denver Broncos as a free agent. He won a Super Bowl with the Broncos. He finished his career with two injury-filled seasons with the Rams. He was traded to Miami, where he never suited up.
Talib recorded 35 career interceptions and four fumble recoveries. His 10 defensive touchdowns were three shy of Charles Woodson‘s NFL record.
Elsewhere
49ers: San Francisco got one key defensive player back to practice in advance of the season opener but is still waiting to know the status of two of their key receivers.
Linebacker Fred Warner was taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and took part in practice ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Arizona Cardinals.
Receivers Deebo Samuel (foot) and Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) didn’t take part in the open portion of practice and their status remains in doubt this week.
Warner was placed on the list on Aug. 31 and missed one week of practice.
Steelers: Pittsburgh linebacker Ryan Shazier announced his retirement nearly three years after a severe spinal injury forced the two-time Pro Bowler to put his career on hold.
The 28-year-old said in a social media post that while he still loves the game, it is time to get on to the next chapter in his life.
Shazier was a budding star when he hit Cincinnati wide receiver Josh Malone in a road game against the Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017. The crown of Shazier’s helmet struck Malone in the back at the end of a seemingly routine play. Shazier grabbed his lower back in pain immediately after the impact and his legs were motionless as medical personnel tended to him on the field.
Shazer spent time in the hospital and underwent spine stabilization surgery a few days after the injury that brought his career to a halt.