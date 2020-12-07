NFL notes: Ravens' Bryant to face Cowboys, his former team

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant has provided depth and experience at wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens following his return from a two-year hiatus.
His numbers have been lackluster, a word that also sums up the way Dallas and Baltimore have played recently heading into a Tues- day night matchup between teams struggling to remain in the playoff picture.
The Cowboys (3-8) have dropped five of six, yet they still have a shot at the postseason because the NFC East is awful. The Ravens (6-5) have lost three in a row, but hope to rebound behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after missing last week’s loss to Pittsburgh.
An outbreak of COVID-19 among the Ravens pushed the Pittsburgh game back six days and forced the NFL to move the Dallas-Baltimore game from last Thursday.
Bryant scored 73 touchdowns over eight seasons for Dallas before being released in April 2018. He hoped to catch on with New Orleans, but tore his Achilles tendon soon after signing and remained inactive before joining Baltimore’s practice squad in late October.
Promoted to the 53-man roster soon after that, Bryant, 32, has been a mentor in the locker room and contributed four catches for 28 yards in three games (all against Tennessee on Nov. 22).
“I’m grateful and I’m thankful just to be in the locker room and be able to talk football, especially with some of these young guys,” Bryant said.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys placed offensive lineman Zack Martin on injured reserve with a calf injury, sidelining the four-time All-Pro for at least three of the five remaining games.
Dallas downgraded cornerback Anthony Brown (ribs) and safety Donovan Wilson (groin) to out for Tuesday night’s game. It will be the fifth game Brown has missed because of his rib injury. Wilson was injured in Cowboys’ most recent game, a 41-16 loss to Washington on Thanksgiving.
With Brown and Wilson out, the Cowboys signed cornerbacks Deante Burton and Rashard Robinson to the active roster from the practice squad.
The Cowboys also placed safety Steven Parker on injured reserve.
Jets fire Williams
NEW YORK — Gregg Williams‘ curious call cost the New York Jets their first win — and the defensive coordinator his job.
A source with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that the Jets fired Williams, whose stunning play call Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders was highly criticized by fans, media and even his own players.
The still-winless Jets were seconds away from their first victory until Williams inexplicably called for an all-out blitz against Las Vegas. Derek Carr threw a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III — who was in man-to-man coverage with rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson — with 5 seconds left to lift the Raiders to a 31-28 victory.
It left the Jets players, who only moments earlier were celebrating what appeared to be a win, in shock on the sideline. Team captain Marcus Maye took a swipe at Williams after the game, saying that the defense should have been in a better call in that situation.
Williams, 62, had been the Jets’ defensive coordinator the past two seasons under Adam Gase. He has had several stops through the NFL during a 30-year career, including with New Orleans, where he was suspended a year by the league for his role in the Saints’ bounty scandal.
It wasn’t immediately clear who would take over calling the defense for the Jets, who are 0-12 and are four losses from joining the 2008 Detroit Lions and 2017 Cleveland Browns as the NFL’s only 0-16 teams.
Chiefs struggle to win over Broncos
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are so dynamic offensively they sometimes don’t even know when they’ve scored a touchdown.
They were fortunate one of those cases didn’t come back to bite them Sunday night.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 318 yards and a score, Harrison Butker was perfect on five field goal attempts, and the Chiefs’ defense bailed out an offense that struggled again in the red zone — and made two big mistakes that cost them touchdowns — in a 22-16 victory over the Denver Broncos.
Travis Kelce had eight receptions for 136 yards along with the go-ahead TD grab late in the third quarter, and Tyrann Mathieu twice picked off Broncos quarterback Drew Lock — the second with 24 seconds left to seal the win — as the Chiefs clinched a playoff berth by improving to 11-1 for the second time in franchise history.
The play everyone was left talking about came on third-and-10 at the Denver 40 early in the second quarter. Mahomes found a wide-open Tyreek Hill downfield, only for him to appear to drop the certain touchdown. But replays showed the ball trapped between Hill and a defender, never touching the ground, for what should have been a score.
Hill never argued when it was called incomplete, though, nor did Chiefs coach Andy Reid throw his red challenge flag.
Instead, he quickly sent his punt team out and tried to pin the Broncos deep in their territory.
A holding call wiped out Hill’s 48-yard touchdown reception late in the game, which gave the Broncos (4-8) a chance for the go-ahead score. Denver reached midfield before stalling, but rather than going for it on fourth-and-3 with 6 minutes to go, coach Vic Fangio elected to punt.
The Chiefs melted most of the clock before Butker kicked a 48-yard field goal with 1:06 left.
Elsewhere
Break-in at Brady’s house: Police arrested a man Monday they say broke into a mansion owned by former New Englands quarterback Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen and made himself comfortable on a couch while no one else was in the home.
Police in Brookline, Mass., just outside Boston, responded to the home around 6 a.m. after a security company monitoring the home reported that alarms had gone off in the house. They reported seeing an intruder in the house on a security camera.
Officers found Zanini Cineus, 34, lying on a couch in the basement while no one was home. Brady and his family moved to Florida after he signed with Tampa Bay in the offseason.
Cineus pleaded not guilty Monday to trespassing and breaking and entering charges during his arraignment in Brookline District Court. He was held in custody pending a competency evaluation on Tuesday.
Panthers: Carolina returned from a bye week to COVID-19 issues as receivers D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel among eight players added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Panthers previously announced that their facility would be closed Monday and Tuesday.
In addition to Moore and Samuel, defensive tackles Derrick Brown and Zach Kerr, linebacker Shaq Thompson, offensive tackle Greg Little and punter Michael Palardy (who is currently on IR) were also placed on the team’s COVID-19 list. Wide receiver Ishmael Hyman was placed on the team’s practice squad/COVID-19 list.
Chargers: Los Angeles intends to finish the season with Anthony Lynn as head coach before making any decisions regarding 2021, a source informed of the situation said.
Lynn’s job status has become a source of increased speculation as the team has slid to a 3-9 record.
Lynn, 51, is 29-31 in parts of four seasons in his first full-time head coaching job.