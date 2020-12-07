NFL notes: Ravens' Bryant to face Cowboys, his former team

Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant has provided depth and experience at wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens following his return from a two-year hiatus.

His numbers have been lackluster, a word that also sums up the way Dallas and Baltimore have played recently heading into a Tues- day night matchup between teams struggling to remain in the playoff picture.

The Cowboys (3-8) have dropped five of six, yet they still have a shot at the postseason because the NFC East is awful. The Ravens (6-5) have lost three in a row, but hope to rebound behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday after missing last week’s loss to Pittsburgh.

An outbreak of COVID-19 among the Ravens pushed the Pittsburgh game back six days and forced the NFL to move the Dallas-Baltimore game from last Thursday.

Bryant scored 73 touchdowns over eight seasons for Dallas before being released in April 2018. He hoped to catch on with New Orleans, but tore his Achilles tendon soon after signing and remained inactive before joining Baltimore’s practice squad in late October.