NFL notes: Reid downplays extension through 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reports began to filter out late Monday that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and coach Andy Reid had agreed to six-year contract extensions that would tie them to Kansas City through the 2025 season.
Reid downplayed the talks Tuesday — he alluded to the fact that nothing had been signed, even if an agreement had been reached.
But he did acknowledge the importance of continuity on the roster, among his coaching staff and within the front office as the Chiefs seek to turn their Super Bowl title last year into the makings of a dynasty.
“There’s nothing done with the contract right this minute,” Reid said, “but I mean, if it happens that way, I’d love it. I love Kansas City and the people.”
Reid bounced around early in his career as he worked up the rungs of the coaching ladder. But beginning with his work under Mike Holmgren in Green Bay in 1992, he has become known for his loyalty. He remained with the Packers until 1998, when he took over the head job in Philadelphia, and remained with the Eagles through the 2012 season.
He’s been in Kansas City ever since, leading the Chiefs to four consecutive AFC West titles and back-to-back conference championship games. And he finally won his long-sought championship this past February, leading the Chiefs to a second-half comeback against the San Francisco 49ers to deliver Kansas City its first title in 50 years.
Extension for Mixon, Bengals
Running back Joe Mixon has obtained a a four-year, $48 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network reported.
The contract keeps Mixon, who was entering the final season of his rookie deal, under contract through 2024.
Mixon has rushed for more than 1,100 yards in each of the past two seasons despite being part of an offense that finished 26th in the NFL in total yards per game in 2018 and 2019.
Decker, Lions reach $85M deal
DETROIT — Taylor Decker has agreed to a six-year, $85 million deal with the Detroit Lions that includes $37.5 million guaranteed, agent Jonathan Feinsod said.
Decker joined the Lions as a first-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2016. He became the first Detroit rookie offensive tackle to start all 16 games since 2001. In four seasons, he’s played in 55 games for the Lions.
After impressing as a rookie, he missed the start of the 2017 season following shoulder surgery and played only eight games that year. He’s missed only one game during the past two seasons.
WFT roads renamed for Gibbs and Taylor
ASHBURN — The road to the Washington Football training facility known as Redskins Park will no longer be called Redskin Park Drive.
The team said Tuesday it’s renaming the road to its practice facility Coach Gibbs Drive in honor of the Hall of Fame, three-time Super Bowl-winning coach Joe Gibbs. And a main street leading to the entrance of FedEx Field in Landover, Md., will be called Sean Taylor Road in memory of the late Washington safety whose career was cut short when he was murdered at age 24 in 2007.
“As we look forward and build a modern identity that everyone can be proud of, it’s imperative that we revere tremendous individuals who have had a positive influence on the franchise and our fan base,” owner Dan Snyder said. “There are no two people more deserving than Sean Taylor and Joe Gibbs.”
The street sign changes are part of an organizational rebranding that began in July with dropping the Redskins name. Washington Football Team is the name for at least the 2020 season.
Rams’ Howard out for season
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Linebacker Travin Howard will miss the upcoming season after tearing the meniscus in his knee, sidelining a probable starter for the Los Angeles Rams.
Rams coach Sean McVay said that Howard will need surgery.
McVay also said the Rams are “not looking outside” the organization for additions at inside linebacker. Micah Kiser, Troy Reeder and Kenny Young are Los Angeles’ top remaining inside linebackers.
Howard was a seventh-round pick in 2018 out of TCU. He didn’t suit up for the Rams until last season, when he led the team in special teams tackles while getting 102 snaps on defense.
Fournette goes unclaimed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Running back Leonard Fournette is now a free agent.
Fournette went unclaimed after Jacksonville waived him Monday.
Fournette’s representatives responded by filing a grievance against the Jaguars in an effort to recoup the $4.17 million in base salary he was initially guaranteed for this season.
Jacksonville voided all remaining guarantees in Fournette’s rookie deal late in 2018.
The void only came into play because the Jaguars parted ways with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 draft.
Elsewhere
Jets: New York claimed defensive back Zane Lewis, a former Trinity Episcopal standout, off waivers. Lewis (6-1, 190) signed with the Arizona Cardinals in May as an undrafted free agent out of the Air Force Academy. He played in 37 games the past three collegiate seasons with the Falcons and totaled 94 tackles, five tackles for losses, and two interceptions.
Raiders: Las Vegas placed receiver Tyrell Williams on season-ending injured reserve with a torn labrum in his shoulder.
Williams was injured last month in practice and initially was going to try to play through the injury. He decided instead to have surgery and miss the season after being placed on IR on Tuesday.
This is the second straight year Williams has been hampered by injuries since signing a $44.4 million, four-year deal with the Raiders. He hurt his foot after four games last season but only missed two games before playing through the injury.
Browns: Cleveland starting linebacker Mack Wilson does not need surgery for his hyperextended left knee and is expected to play this season, a positive development for a team roughed up by injuries in training camp.
There is no timetable on when he’ll be on the field.
Vikings: Starting left tackle Riley Reiff agreed to a restructured contract that will keep him in Minnesota. A team captain, Reiff, 31, will begin his fourth season in Minnesota after signing a five-year, $58.5 million deal in 2017 to replace Matt Kalil at left tackle.