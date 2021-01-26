NFL notes: Rodgers says he didn't have 'leverage' in mind

GREEN BAY, Wis. — All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers says “I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back” with the Green Bay Packers next season.
But he added that his future isn’t necessarily in his control.
Rodgers was clarifying remarks he made Sunday after the Packers’ 31-26 NFC championship game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Rodgers said after the game “there’s a lot of guys’ futures that are uncertain, myself included.”
“Obviously after the season I had, potentially winning MVP and we obviously made another good run, I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly spot on SiriusXM Radio’s “The Pat McAfee Show.” “But there’s not many absolutes, as you guys know, in this business. So to make an absolute statement about something that is not an absolute, I didn’t do it.”
While discussing his postgame comments, Rodgers said Tuesday that it “just kind of hit me in the moment” as he was thinking about some teammates whose futures were uncertain. The Packers’ list of potential free agents includes All-Pro center Corey Linsley and Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones among others.
Rodgers was asked Tuesday if the comment about his uncertain future was an attempt to capitalize on his leverage after a season in which he earned All-Pro honors. Rodgers threw 48 touchdown passes and five interceptions during the regular season.
“I haven’t even had the conversations yet,” Rodgers said. “This is Day 2. Yesterday was exit meetings. I had my meetings with my quarterback coach and offensive coordinator, and you say goodbye to your teammates and you start to clear your locker out. But I’m around this week.”
Rodgers has spent his entire NFL career in Green Bay and has three years remaining on the four-year, $118 million extension he signed in August 2018. The two-time MVP has said on multiple occasions that the Packers’ decision to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft complicated his hopes of finishing his career in Green Bay.
“Naturally there’s times where you let your mind go to, ‘Maybe I’m going to be a Packer for life,’ or, ‘I’m going to be like a Tim Duncan or a [Derek] Jeter or Kobe [Bryant] and play with one team my entire career,’ “ Rodgers said Tuesday. “I think naturally you dream about that. That’s kind of like a dream scenario. I’ve talked about that for much of my career. I think when they drafted Jordan, it was more just like the reality kicking in, going, ‘Hey, that’s actually never the case. There are no absolutes in this business.’”
Lions make Staley assistant head coach
Detroit is adding another veteran player to its coaching staff.
According to multiple reports, the team is bringing in former running back Duce Staley to both work with that position group and serve as Dan Campbell‘s assistant head coach.
Staley has spent the past decade with the Philadelphia Eagles, climbing from a special teams assistant to assistant head coach. After the Eagles fired Doug Pederson this offseason, they interviewed Staley for the head job before hiring Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni.
Prior to coaching, Staley played for 10 seasons with the Eagles and Steelers, winning a Super Bowl with the latter. He finished his career with 5,785 rushing yards and 34 total touchdowns.
The Lions also hired Dave Fipp has their special teams coordinator. Fipp held the same position with Philadelphia for the past eight seasons, which included the team’s first Super Bowl title.
Wilson rejoins 49ers
Jeff Wilson Jr., who led San Francisco in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2020, is rejoining the team on a one-year deal, the Niners said.
Wilson scored 10 TDs and tallied 600 yards for San Francisco in 2020. He became the primary back lining up behind quarterbacks Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard once Raheem Mostert was added to the 49ers’ lengthy injury list for the last two games of the season.
Elsewhere
Seahawks: Backup offensive lineman Chad Wheeler bonded out of King County (Wash.) Jail on Tuesday after being arrested early Saturday on suspicion of felony domestic violence. Wheeler is due in King County District Court again Wednesday for a probable cause hearing.
Wheeler was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim and to surrender all weapons.
Super Bowl: There will be 24,700 fans in attendance at Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7, with an untold number of two-dimensional fan cutouts filling in the rest of the 66,000-plus capacity stadium. Each cutout costs $100 and comes with entry into a drawing for two tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. Two pairs of tickets will be given away.