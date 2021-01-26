NFL notes: Rodgers says he didn't have 'leverage' in mind

Rodgers was asked Tuesday if the comment about his uncertain future was an attempt to capitalize on his leverage after a season in which he earned All-Pro honors. Rodgers threw 48 touchdown passes and five interceptions during the regular season.

“I haven’t even had the conversations yet,” Rodgers said. “This is Day 2. Yesterday was exit meetings. I had my meetings with my quarterback coach and offensive coordinator, and you say goodbye to your teammates and you start to clear your locker out. But I’m around this week.”

“Naturally there’s times where you let your mind go to, ‘Maybe I’m going to be a Packer for life,’ or, ‘I’m going to be like a Tim Duncan or a [Derek] Jeter or Kobe [Bryant] and play with one team my entire career,’ “ Rodgers said Tuesday. “I think naturally you dream about that. That’s kind of like a dream scenario. I’ve talked about that for much of my career. I think when they drafted Jordan, it was more just like the reality kicking in, going, ‘Hey, that’s actually never the case. There are no absolutes in this business.’”