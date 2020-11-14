NFL notes: Roethlisberger off COVID-19 list

PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger’s unexpected week off won’t stop him from starting against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Pittsburgh Steelers activated their longtime quarterback and three other teammates off the COVID-19 list on Saturday, clearing the way for Roethlisberger to be in uniform when the Steelers (8-0) host Cincinnati (2-5-1).
Roethlisberger, linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and reserve offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins were forced to self-quarantine this week after teammate Vance McDonald tested positive for the coronavirus. All four players have repeatedly tested negative, clearing the way for them to play.
Roethlisberger, 38, joked that while his body enjoyed the downtime, serving as a pre-K teacher for his three children wasn’t quite as fun as playing football. Roethlisberger didn’t miss a meeting thanks to advances in technology but admitted it wasn’t the same as being on the field.
“It’s definitely different than in years past because typically when I haven’t practiced, I’ve been on the field behind the quarterbacks,” he said.
Roethlisberger was able to watch every play of practice while Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs took the snaps, but he was unable to talk to offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner and quarterbacks coach Matt Canada in real time. He did his best to play catchup over text and stayed engaged over Zoom but allowed there are some elements that can’t be replicated over video.
“There’s something to be said to, maybe I’m old school, about sitting in a meeting ... when the guys are there in the same room and you’re having dialogue and you’re talking about little nuances,” Roethlisberger said.
Norman out after positive test
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be one of four players and one assistant coach not traveling with the team for its game at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
The AFC East-leading Bills (7-2) said Saturday the NFL had told them about Norman’s positive test.
The team also ruled out tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe by placing them on the reserve-COVID-19 list. The three were deemed to have been in close contact with Norman.
Defensive assistant coach Leonard Johnson also will not travel with the team.
Norman was in position to return after missing three straight games with a left hamstring injury.
Buffalo bolstered its roster by elevating cornerbacks Daryl Worley and Dane Jackson, safety Josh Thomas, linebacker Darron Lee and receiver Jake Kumerow from its practice squad.
Browns activate Chubb
CLEVELAND — The Browns can hand off the ball to Nick Chubb again.
Cleveland activated the star running back from injured reserve, clearing the way for him to play Sunday against Houston after missing four games with a sprained right knee.
Chubb practiced this week for the first time since hurting his knee while blocking early in an Oct. 4 win over Dallas. The Browns (5-3) were leading the NFL in rushing when Chubb got hurt, but Cleveland’s offense hasn’t been the same without the 2019 Pro Bowler.
Chubb will return to face a Houston defense that is allowing a league-worst 159.5 yards rushing per game.
Chicago rules out RB Montgomery
CHICAGO — Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery has been declared out for Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, still dealing with the concussion he suffered in the second half of Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans. Montgomery has not been cleared to return to practice and will miss the first game of his career Monday.
The Bears have also declared quarterback Mitch Trubisky (shoulder), defensive lineman John Jenkins (ankle) and defensive back Sherrick McManis (finger) out. Offensive lineman Sam Mustipher is doubtful with a knee injury. Allen Robinson (knee), Cole Kmet (groin), Jason Spriggs (knee) and Barkevious Mingo (knee) are listed as questionable.
Robinson and Kmet were limited participants in practice Saturday at Halas Hall and are likely to get the green light on Monday night.
Montgomery’s absence, however, is another blow to a struggling offense. The Bears already have the league’s least productive rushing attack, averaging 82.3 yards per game. Without Montgomery, more reshuffling must be done. And Bears coach Matt Nagy said that could mean a committee approach in the backfield with Cordarrelle Patterson, Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce potentially sharing the load.
Packers’ Kirksey comes off IR
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker Christian Kirksey from injured reserve and placed tight end/fullback John Lovett on IR.
Kirksey missed Green Bay’s last five games with a pectoral injury that he suffered during a 37-30 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sept. 27. He ranks fifth on the team with 27 tackles despite having played in less than half of the Packers’ eight games.
The Packers also elevated safety Henry Black and wide receiver Juwann Winfree to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements and elevated cornerbacks KeiVarae Russell and Stanford Samuels from the practice squad.