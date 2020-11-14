NFL notes: Roethlisberger off COVID-19 list

PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger’s unexpected week off won’t stop him from starting against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Pittsburgh Steelers activated their longtime quarterback and three other teammates off the COVID-19 list on Saturday, clearing the way for Roethlisberger to be in uniform when the Steelers (8-0) host Cincinnati (2-5-1).

Roethlisberger, linebacker Vince Williams, running back Jaylen Samuels and reserve offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins were forced to self-quarantine this week after teammate Vance McDonald tested positive for the coronavirus. All four players have repeatedly tested negative, clearing the way for them to play.

Roethlisberger, 38, joked that while his body enjoyed the downtime, serving as a pre-K teacher for his three children wasn’t quite as fun as playing football. Roethlisberger didn’t miss a meeting thanks to advances in technology but admitted it wasn’t the same as being on the field.

“It’s definitely different than in years past because typically when I haven’t practiced, I’ve been on the field behind the quarterbacks,” he said.