NFL notes: Saints shine at finish as Chargers stumble again

NEW ORLEANS — Drew Brees keeps coming through in the clutch in his 20th season, while the Los Angeles Chargers keep squandering the heady play of promising rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.
Brees, 41, became the oldest quarterback with more than 32 completions in an NFL game, Wil Lutz kicked a 36-yard field goal in overtime and New Orleans’ defense stopped receiver Mike Williams just short on fourth down to preserve a 30-27 victory over the seemingly star-crossed Chargers on Monday night.
“This is how you grow as a team. This is how you become battle-tested — and I think it pays dividends as you move along,” said Brees, who rushed for a 1-yard touchdown and hit tight end Jared Cook for a 41-yard score as the Saints rallied from a 17-point, second-quarter deficit.
“These are the tests that really bring a team together and give you confidence and give you momentum and really shape you,” Brees continued. “We know if we can put ourselves in position to win, then we can do that.”
Figuring that out is proving to be a painful process for the Chargers (1-4), who fell to their fourth straight loss by a touchdown or less, and the second in overtime. They also blew a 17-point lead for a second straight game.
“Never thought this team would lose four straight. We’ve put ourselves in position, but we didn’t get it done,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said. “We have to finish these damn games.”
Chargers kicker Michael Badgley, who missed his first career point-after kick wide right in the first quarter, had a chance to redeem himself after Williams’ leaping catch between two defenders put the Chargers on the Saints’ 32-yard line in the final seconds. But Badgley’s 50-yard kick as time expired bounced off the right upright.
Brees finished 33 of 47 for 325 yards, including 12 completions to Emmanuel Sanders for 122 yards.
Brees improved to 4-0 against the Chargers, the team that drafted him in 2001 and let him go in 2006.
The Chargers became the first team to lose 17-point leads in consecutive weeks since the 2003 Atlanta Falcons.
Jets seek Bell deal
The New York Jets and Le’Veon Bell appear to be headed for a divorce.
The New York Daily News reported that Gang Green is trying to trade the perennial Pro Bowl running back after an 0-5 start. The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 3.
“I know he’s frustrated that we haven’t won,” Adam Gase said Monday after Bell had one target in a 30-10 loss to the Cardinals. “It wasn’t necessarily the plan of not targeting him in the pass game. It just kind of ended up being that way with how they were they were playing us.”
Bell has missed three games with a hamstring injury.
Meanwhile, the Jets placed wide receiver Chris Hogan on the injured reserve list with a high ankle sprain.
Hogan will be sidelined at least the next three games after being injured in New York’s 30-10 loss to Arizona on Sunday. Hogan, 31, was signed during training camp and is second on the team with 14 receptions this season.
The Jets also signed cornerback Lamar Jackson to the active roster.
49ers CB Sherman suffers injury setbacks
After a horrendous day for the 49ers’ pass defense in a 43-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins, the unit was ready to turn the page and welcome veteran leader Richard Sherman back from the injured reserve list.
The next page contained more bad news.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Sherman has had “setbacks” while recovering from a calf injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Cardinals and the 49ers are no longer counting on him to play on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams.
“Sherm we were hoping to get him back this week, had some setbacks last week, the healing hasn’t gone the way we’re hoping for so I know we’re going to try a few different procedures on him this week, but we’re not counting on him,” Shanahan said.
Shanahan said the procedures were not surgical, but did not provide a timeline for when the corner might be available again.
Elsewhere
Rams: Los Angeles placed promising rookie safety Jordan Fuller on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.
Fuller unexpectedly won a starting job out of training camp with the Rams (4-1), who picked him in the sixth round out of Ohio State. The free safety has excelled when healthy as a rookie, making 21 tackles while starting four of Los Angeles’ five games alongside strong safety John Johnson.
But Fuller missed the Rams’ win over the New York Giants on Oct. 4 because of a shoulder injury, and he reaggravated his shoulder while making an open-field tackle on the final defensive snap of Los Angeles’ 30-10 win at Washington last Sunday.
Cowboys: Dallas signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert off Cleveland’s practice squad Tuesday after Dak Prescott‘s season-ending ankle injury.
Gilbert played at Texas and SMU before he was drafted by the Rams, who were then in St. Louis, in the sixth round in 2014. Dallas is the seventh organization for Gilbert.
COVID-19: The NFL will begin PCR testing for the coronavirus on game days starting this week.