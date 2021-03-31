NFL notes: Seahawks lock up Lockett with four-year deal

SEATTLE — Tyler Lockett is sticking around with the Seattle Seahawks, and likely as Russell Wilson’s favorite target, for the foreseeable future.
The Seahawks and Lockett have agreed to a four-year contract extension that includes $37 million guaranteed, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.
ESPN first reported the deal, which could be worth more than $69 million over the life of the contract.
The deal locks up Wilson’s favorite target from the past two seasons and will likely help Seattle in its attempts to ease a salary-cap crunch for the 2021 season. Lockett’s current contract was set to expire after this season and carried a salary-cap charge of just under $15 million.
Lockett, 28, is coming off a career-best season with 100 receptions for 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns. He teamed with DK Metcalf to become just the second pair of Seattle receivers to each have 1,000 yards in the same season. The Seahawks had an explosive passing game early in the season that fizzled during the second half of the year.
Lockett was a third-round pick of the Seahawks in 2015 out of Kansas State and was a first-team All-Pro as a kick returner his rookie season. He quickly grew into one of the most reliable receivers in the league while overcoming serious leg injuries along the way.
Owners approve Snyder’s debt waiver
NFL owners approved a $450 million debt waiver for Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder to allow him to buy out the team’s minority owners.
The move will give Snyder total control of the franchise he purchased in 1999 and should end a lengthy court dispute and end any speculation that he could sell the team.
Fred Smith, Dwight Schar and Bob Rothman currently own 40.5% of Washington Football Inc. They sued Snyder in federal court in Maryland in November, seeking an injunction to allow them to sell their shares of the team.
Colts sign McCoy
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have signed veteran quarterback Colt McCoy to a one-year deal.
The 11-year veteran has played with Cleveland, San Francisco, Washington and the New York Giants. He’s played in 44 games, including 30 starts, and thrown for 6,455 yards and 30 touchdowns.
McCoy, 34, is expected to be a backup for third-year quarterback Kyler Murray, who was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2019 draft and has had two impressive seasons.
McCoy played in four games last season for the Giants, starting two. He threw for 375 yards, one touchdown and one interception and completed 60.6% of his passes.
Bills add Adams, Lee
to boost LB depth
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills added linebacker depth by signing Tyrell Adams and Marquel Lee to one-year contracts.
Adams has five seasons of NFL experience after spending the past three with the Houston Texans. He enjoyed a career-high 12 starts in 16 games in which he had two sacks and was credited with 122 tackles. He spent his first two seasons with the Oakland Raiders.
Lee has three seasons of NFL experience with the Raiders from 2017 to 2019. He was cut by the Raiders last summer after failing his physical and did not play last year. Selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, Lee had 19 starts in 36 games.
Protocols to be eased with vaccinations
The NFL has plans to eliminate some restrictions from its current COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated players, coaches and personnel.
In a memo sent to the 32 teams Wednesday and obtained by The Associated Press, the league detailed potential amendments to the protocols used throughout the 2020 season and current offseason. Among the elements that could be eliminated are the need to participate in daily testing; quarantine periods due to close contact with an infected individual; and/or refraining from social gatherings among other vaccinated individuals.