NFL notes: Seahawks lock up Lockett with four-year deal

McCoy played in four games last season for the Giants, starting two. He threw for 375 yards, one touchdown and one interception and completed 60.6% of his passes.

Bills add Adams, Lee

to boost LB depth

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills added linebacker depth by signing Tyrell Adams and Marquel Lee to one-year contracts.

Adams has five seasons of NFL experience after spending the past three with the Houston Texans. He enjoyed a career-high 12 starts in 16 games in which he had two sacks and was credited with 122 tackles. He spent his first two seasons with the Oakland Raiders.

Lee has three seasons of NFL experience with the Raiders from 2017 to 2019. He was cut by the Raiders last summer after failing his physical and did not play last year. Selected by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, Lee had 19 starts in 36 games.

Protocols to be eased with vaccinations

The NFL has plans to eliminate some restrictions from its current COVID-19 protocols for vaccinated players, coaches and personnel.