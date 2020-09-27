NFL notes: Seattle loses Adams, Carson in win

According to the Los Angeles County sheriff’s department, Montana told deputies that his grandchild was sleeping in a playpen on Saturday when an unknown woman entered their home in Malibu and grabbed the child. Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted the woman, whom authorities later identified as Sodsai Dalzell, tried to “de-escalate the situation” and asked her to give back their grandchild.

After a tussle, law enforcement officials say Jennifer Montana pried the child out of Dalzell’s arms.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” the former San Francisco 49ers star tweeted. “Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well.”

The sheriff’s office said that Dalzell fled the home but was later arrested. She faces kidnapping and burglary charges.

Montana, 64, retired after the 1994 season, playing 13 years of his 15 year-career with San Francisco, which won four Super Bowls with him as starting quarterback.

Raiders draw NFL probe

The Las Vegas Raiders are being investigated by the NFL for allowing an unauthorized person in the locker room following the team’s home opener.