NFL notes: Seattle loses Adams, Carson in win

Seattle suffered some significant injury losses, most notably safety Jamal Adams and running back Chris Carson in its 38-31 home victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Adams suffered a groin injury early in the fourth quarter when he took an awkward step on a rush of Prescott. He immediately pulled himself from the game and was limping on the sideline.
Carson was hurt on Seattle’s final drive. Dallas defensive tackle Trysten Hill twisted Carson awkwardly as he was pulled down on a 2-yard run.
Seattle lost both starting guards — Mike Iupati (knee) and Damien Lewis (ankle) — to injuries in the first half. Rookie linebacker Jordyn Brooks, making his first start, also left in the second half with a knee injury.
In other injury news:
Eagles: Philadelphia tight end Dallas Goedert left in the first quarter of a 23-23 tie against Cincinnati with an ankle injury. Receiver DeSean Jackson didn’t play in the second half because of a hamstring injury.
Falcons-Bears: Already missing six starters, Atlanta lost receiver Russell Gage to a possible concussion in the first half of a 30-26 loss to Chicago. Star receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) is among the injured.
Backup Chicago running back Tarik Cohen was lost to a knee injury.
Bucs: Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin was ruled out with a hamstring injury after scoring a touchdown against Denver. He had missed the previous week with a concussion.
Chargers: Los Angeles lost cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (foot), offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) and wide receiver Mike Williams (hamstring) early in a loss to Carolina.
49ers: San Francisco went into its blowout win over the New York Giants without quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman. Now tight end Jordan Reed, who had two touchdowns through two games, has joined them with knee and ankle issues.
Patriots: New England placed starting center David Andrews and rookie linebacker Josh Uche on injured reserve.Andrews sat out practice all week with a hand injury and Uche was hampered by a foot injury.
Montana, wife block kidnap attempt
LOS ANGELES — Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their 9-month-old grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement officials confirmed on Sunday.
According to the Los Angeles County sheriff’s department, Montana told deputies that his grandchild was sleeping in a playpen on Saturday when an unknown woman entered their home in Malibu and grabbed the child. Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted the woman, whom authorities later identified as Sodsai Dalzell, tried to “de-escalate the situation” and asked her to give back their grandchild.
After a tussle, law enforcement officials say Jennifer Montana pried the child out of Dalzell’s arms.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” the former San Francisco 49ers star tweeted. “Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well.”
The sheriff’s office said that Dalzell fled the home but was later arrested. She faces kidnapping and burglary charges.
Montana, 64, retired after the 1994 season, playing 13 years of his 15 year-career with San Francisco, which won four Super Bowls with him as starting quarterback.
Raiders draw NFL probe
The Las Vegas Raiders are being investigated by the NFL for allowing an unauthorized person in the locker room following the team’s home opener.
A source familiar with the investigation said that the employee entered the Raiders locker room without a credential following Monday night’s 34-24 win over New Orleans. .
The Raiders declined to comment on the investigation.
This could be the second infraction of the COVID-19 protocols by the Raiders this season. The person said coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 and the team fined $250,000 earlier this week because Gruden didn’t properly wear his mask on the sideline during the game against the Saints.