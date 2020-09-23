NFL notes: Team doctor accidentally pierced Taylor's lung

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor, a former Virginia Tech star, missed last Sunday’s game because a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung, according to a source familiar with the case.
The source spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of medical restriction issues.
Coach Anthony Lynn said Taylor is still not 100% and that rookie Justin Herbert will get his second NFL start on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.
Lynn did not have a timetable on how long Taylor would be out but said that the 10-year veteran quarterback was at the team’s complex and working with Herbert. Asked about his level of frustration with what happened, Lynn said he wasn’t angry about what occurred because the mistake wasn’t intentional.
“There were complications with the shot, but I know the man [who gave it]. People make mistakes,” Lynn said.
Herbert was the Chargers’ surprise starter in last Sunday’s 23-20 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Lynn said he didn’t find out until less than five minutes before kickoff that Taylor would be unable to play.
Taylor was taken to the hospital due to difficulties breathing after Lynn said he had a reaction to an injection. Taylor was released Sunday night. He was briefly on the Chargers’ injury report Friday due to a rib injury he suffered in the Sept. 13 opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The NFL Players Association said it has started an investigation into the matter.
Herbert, the sixth overall pick in April’s draft, became the ninth quarterback since the merger to throw for more than 300 yards in his debut.
Eagles’ first-round pick Reagor out several weeks
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles first-round pick Jalen Reagor is expected to miss several weeks with a torn UCL ligament in his thumb.
The team said that Reagor’s injury happened during last Sunday’s 37-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Garoppolo misses drills, unlikely to play Sunday
Jimmy Garoppolo missed practiced with a sprained ankle and is unlikely to return this week, setting the stage for backup Nick Mullens to possibly make his first start at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers in nearly 21 months.
Garoppolo was one of several 49ers who went down with injuries in last week’s 31-13 win over the New York Jets. He still holds out hope to return this week, but coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday he’d be surprised if that happened and expects Mullens to start.
The 49ers will be missing many key players for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. Defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas were placed on injured reserve after tearing their ACLs last week and will miss the rest of the season.
Running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman also sprained their knees in that game, with Coleman expected to miss about four weeks and Mostert could be back sooner than that.
The 49ers did get some good news on the injury front with All-Pro tight end George Kittle returning to practice on a limited basis after missing last week’s game with a knee injury and cornerback Jason Verrett being a full participant after sitting out the first two games with an injured hamstring.
Elsewhere
Panthers: Carolina placed Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, meaning the All-Pro running back will miss at least three games. McCaffrey suffered a high right ankle sprain in Carolina’s 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday, an injury that normally requires a four- to six-week recovery period. Mike Davis will start in McCaffrey’s place.
Cowboys: Dallas continues to be plagued by injuries with starting cornerbacks Chido Awuzie and Trevon Diggs being the latest. Awuzie will be out multiple weeks because of a hamstring injury suffered against Atlanta. Diggs missed practice on Wednesday with an injured shoulder.
Jets: Wide receivers Breshad Perriman (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (hamstring) sat out practice with injuries, and they could miss the game at Indianapolis on Sunday.
Raiders: Las Vegas placed starting left guard Richie Incognito on injured reserve with an Achilles injury.
Jaguars: Jacksonville will be without kicker Josh Lambo for at least the next three games. The team placed Lambo on injured reserve with a hip injury and called up rookie Brandon Wright from the practice squad. Wright will make his NFL debut Thursday night against Miami.