NFL notes: Team doctor accidentally pierced Taylor's lung

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor, a former Virginia Tech star, missed last Sunday’s game because a team doctor accidentally punctured his lung, according to a source familiar with the case.

The source spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of medical restriction issues.

Coach Anthony Lynn said Taylor is still not 100% and that rookie Justin Herbert will get his second NFL start on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

Lynn did not have a timetable on how long Taylor would be out but said that the 10-year veteran quarterback was at the team’s complex and working with Herbert. Asked about his level of frustration with what happened, Lynn said he wasn’t angry about what occurred because the mistake wasn’t intentional.

“There were complications with the shot, but I know the man [who gave it]. People make mistakes,” Lynn said.

Herbert was the Chargers’ surprise starter in last Sunday’s 23-20 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Lynn said he didn’t find out until less than five minutes before kickoff that Taylor would be unable to play.