NFL notes: Texans fire O'Brien after 0-4 start

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans fired coach and general manager Bill O’Brien on Monday.
The firing comes a day after Sunday’s 31-23 loss to the Vikings dropped the Texans to 0-4 for the first time since 2008.
After assuming the role of general manager in the offseason, O’Brien was widely criticized when he shipped superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks.
The pressure on O’Brien intensified as the Texans limped out to the terrible start with Johnson struggling as their running game was the worst in the NFL and with the defense allowing the most yards in the league.
O’Brien was in his seventh season in Houston, where he compiled a 52-48 record. He won the AFC South four times, including the past two years.
Romeo Crennel, who was the team’s assistant head coach, will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season.
Goodell warns of virus-linked forfeits
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has warned the league’s 32 teams of penalties including potential forfeits of games for violations of COVID-19 protocols that force changes in the regular-season schedule.
In a memo sent to the teams Monday after a conference call involving NFL and club executives, Goodell reiterated the need to adhere to all of the league’s health guidelines.
“Protocol violations that result in virus spread requiring adjustments to the schedule or otherwise impacting other teams will result in additional financial and competitive discipline, including the adjustment or loss of draft choices or even the forfeit of a game,” Goodell wrote in the memo obtained by The Associated Press.
The NFL was forced to reschedule Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Titans when Tennessee had the league’s first coronavirus outbreak, which has affected 20 organization members, including 10 players. That game was moved to Week 7, causing adjustments that also affected Baltimore.
New England’s game at Kansas City was moved from Sunday to Monday night after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19.
Goodell noted that violators of the protocols have been disciplined. Several coaches have been fined $100,000 each and their clubs fined $250,000 for improper use of face coverings, Las Vegas was hit with a $50,000 fine for allowing an unauthorized team employee into the locker room following a game and on Monday, 10 Raiders were docked a total of $175,000 for appearing at a function where face coverings were not used or social distancing observed.
Chubb out several weeks with knee sprain
CLEVELAND — Nick Chubb has been stopped for a while.
Cleveland’s Pro Bowl running back will miss “several weeks” with a sprained ligament in his right knee, a major blow to the improved Browns, who are off to their best start since 2001.
Chubb injured his medial collateral ligament in the first quarter of Sunday’s 49-38 win over the Cowboys, moving the Browns to 3-1 for the first time in 19 years.
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Chubb, the NFL’s second-leading rusher in 2019, will be placed on injured reserve. Unlike previous seasons, teams can put players on the injured list and bring them back after a minimum of three games.
The team has a capable backup in Kareem Hunt, a former league rushing champion with Kansas City. Hunt rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys.
Chargers’ Ekeler
out at least a month
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is expected to miss at least a month because of the hamstring injury suffered Sunday at Tampa Bay.
Ekeler was injured late in the first quarter and struggled just to make it onto the medical cart to be taken back to the locker room. Without Ekeler, the Chargers struggled to rush the ball against a stout Tampa Bay defense in a 38-31 loss.
Rookie Josh Kelley and third-year pro Justin Jackson are now the team’s top two running backs.
Eagles (1-2-1) lead
NFC East after win
PHILADELPHIA — Earning their first win of the season in October put the Philadelphia Eagles in first place in the NFC East.
Despite missing six starters on offense, the Eagles (1-2-1) knocked off also injury-depleted San Francisco 25-20 on Sunday night to move atop the division standings.
Carson Wentz shook off his league-worst seventh interception, again used his legs to make plays and led a group of reserves to a victory the team desperately needed. His 42-yard touchdown pass to Travis Fulgham (Old Dominion), fresh off the practice squad, gave the Eagles the lead for good.
Then Alex Singleton‘s 30-yard interception return for a score helped seal it. The defense had its first three takeaways of the season against the 49ers.
Elsewhere
Patriots: New England went without running back Sony Michel because of a quad injury when they played Kansas City on Monday night. Michel was limited last week in practice after rushing for 117 yards against the Raiders. He was listed as questionable on the final injury report, then downgraded to out Monday.
Jets: A New York player has reached a deal with prosecutors downgrading criminal charges he tried to bring a gun on a commercial flight to LaGuardia Airport.
Quinnen Williams admitted to a violation of disorderly conduct on Monday to settle criminal gun charges accusing him of carrying a pistol when boarding the flight to New York from Alabama in March. The plea deal requires him to forfeit the gun and pay a $250 fine.