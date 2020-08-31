NFL notes: Texans give Cunningham four-year extensoin

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans on Monday signed inside linebacker Zach Cunningham to a four-year, $58 million contract extension.
Cunningham, 25, was a second-round draft pick in 2017 and ranked second in the NFL last season with a career-high 137 tackles. His 137 tackles were the fourth most in franchise history.
Cunningham also set career highs in several other categories last season, including tackles for losses (seven), fumble recoveries (two), sacks (two) and quarterback hits (three).
Cunningham was in the last year of the contract he signed as a rookie and the new deal will keep him with the Texans through the 2024 season.
Cunningham has appeared in 46 games with 43 starts in his three-year career. He has 324 tackles with 15 tackles for losses, seven quarterback hits, 3½ sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception returned for a touchdown.
Jaguars drop Fournette
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars moved another step closer to purging Tom Coughlin‘s tumultuous tenure in Jacksonville.
The team waived running back Leonard Fournette, a decision many outsiders view as the latest in a series of head-scratchers that could help the franchise tank the season and get the No. 1 draft pick.
“If that’s the case, then the realization is if that happens, then I’m not going to be here,” coach Doug Marrone said. “At the end of the day, if I don’t win enough games or do enough with this team, I don’t foresee me still being employed.”
Coughlin wanted Fournette as the centerpiece of his run-first philosophy. It worked in 2017, although it became clear that Fournette needed to be a better pro. He was fined repeatedly for being late and skipping mandatory functions.
The Jaguars spent months trying to trade Fournette, a former LSU star and the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft who’s coming off a career year. He was on the block during the NFL draft and again over the summer.
Knee injury sidelines Chargers’ James
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Derwin James could miss significant time for the second straight season after suffering a right knee injury.
The Los Angeles Chargers safety sustained the injury during Sunday’s scrimmage. Coach Anthony Lynn said on Monday that James continues to be evaluated and that a timetable for his return has not been determined.
The injury could be a huge blow to the Chargers and their defense as they look to bounce back from last year’s 5-11 season. It would also be the second time in five years that James has had a knee injury. He tore the meniscus in his left knee in 2016 at Florida State during the team’s second game and missed the rest of the year.
James was selected by the Chargers 17th overall in 2018 and made a quick impact for a team that finished 12-4 and advanced to the AFC semifinals. He was an All-Pro selection after he led the team in tackles with 105 along with four interceptions.
NFL end zones will carry messages
NEW YORK — NFL end zones will be inscribed this season with two slogans: “It Takes All Of Us” on one end line, “End Racism” on the other.
As part of its social-justice awareness initiatives, the NFL also will allow similar visuals on helmets and caps.
Previously announced were decals on the back of helmets, or patches on team caps, displaying names or phrases to honor victims of racism and/or police brutality.
Elsewhere
Giants: New York reached agreement on a one-year contract with cornerback Logan Ryan.
A standout for New England, where he won two Super Bowls in his four seasons (2013-16), Ryan played for Tennessee the past three years.
Meanwhile, three people filed a lawsuit against Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker, claiming that he robbed them at gunpoint during a May cookout in Florida, court records show.
The lawsuit filed in Broward County court seeks $100,000 in damages.
Baker was charged Aug. 7 with four counts of robbery with a firearm stemming from the cookout. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who also was arrested in May, won’t be prosecuted because of insufficient evidence, prosecutors previously said.
Bills: Buffalo acquired linebacker Andre Smith for a conditional pick in the 2023 draft in completing a trade with Carolina.
Smith has appeared in 19 NFL games, and mainly played in special teams roles during his two seasons with Carolina since being selected in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of North Carolina.
Jets: New York released Brett Maher, meaning incumbent Sam Ficken won the kicker competition. Maher signed with the Jets after last season following two seasons with Dallas.
Panthers: Carolina will not have fans in the stands at Bank of America Stadium for its Sept. 13 home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders due to the coronavirus pandemic.
49ers: San Francisco placed linebacker Fred Warner on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Warner didn’t practice on Sunday and then was placed on the COVID-19 list the following day. | The list is used for NFL players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person.
Raiders: Las Vegas released veteran cornerback Prince Amukamara and will instead go with unproven players in the secondary. Amukamara was signed as a free agent to provide experience.