NFL notes: Thomas misses practice in wake of fight

Thomas misses practice after fight
BALTIMORE — Ravens safety Earl Thomas III missed practice Saturday morning, one day after he was sent home from the team facility following a training camp scuffle with fellow safety Chuck Clark, a source confirmed.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh was not available to comment. Assistant head coach David Culley said it was an “organizational decision” that Harbaugh would discuss later.
Clark, who practiced Saturday, had confronted Thomas on the sideline late in Friday’s practice, reportedly over a coverage breakdown. Thomas put up his fists, and the players had to be separated by teammates. After Clark continued arguing with Thomas a couple of minutes later, he left the practice fields and returned to the team facility.
About 90 minutes after Saturday’s practice, Thomas posted the video on Instagram of what he said sparked the confrontation with Clark, calling the play a “mental error on my part.” After the long completion, Clark can be seen throwing his helmet to the ground.
Thomas, 31, is entering his second season of a four-year, $55 million deal. He was strong in coverage and made the Pro Bowl last season, but he struggled at times with his tackling.
Meanwhile, quarterback Lamar Jackson (arm) missed practice Saturday with what Culley said was a rest day. It was his first absence of the open portion of training camp.
Seattle’s Fuller given two-game suspension
SEATTLE — Backup Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Kyle Fuller was suspended for the first two games of the season on Saturday for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.
Fuller will be allowed to practice with the team during the preseason. Once the regular season begins, Fuller will not be allowed to return to the active roster until Sept. 21, the day after Seattle’s Week 2 game against New England.
Fuller is in his fourth season out of Baylor. Coach Pete Carroll has mentioned him as a backup option at both guard and center. Fuller started his career with Houston and appeared in nine games in the 2017 season. He played in two games with Washington in 2018.
In another Seahawks development, defensive lineman Branden Jackson was “knocked out” and taken off the field on a backboard as a precaution after being injured during the team’s scrimmage on Saturday.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Jackson had movement in all his extremities. The injury happened just before halftime of the scrimmage at CenturyLink Field. Carroll ended the scrimmage after a lengthy break while Jackson was being treated.
Jackson was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
Browns CB Johnson is out of hospital
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson was released from the hospital after suffering a lacerated liver in practice this week.
The team said Johnson, who signed as a free agent during the offseason, was discharged from University Hospital on Friday and is doing well.
The 28-year-old is expected to be back at the team’s facility in the next few days. The Browns said his status will be evaluated on a “week-by-week basis.”
Johnson sustained the injury when he was landed on by rookie tight end Harrison Bryant when the two were battling for a pass during a red-zone drill. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski called it a “totally normal” football play.
Johnson, a first-round pick in 2015 by Houston, had been expected to be Cleveland’s starting nickel back.
