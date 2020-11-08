NFL notes: Tight ends sidelined around the league

Houston lost three other players to injury during the game: running back David Johnson (concussion), guard Senio Kelemete (concussion) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (leg).

Denver’s starting cornerbacks, A.J. Bouye (concussion) and Bryce Callahan (ankle), were held out against Atlanta, which amassed 284 yards passing against the Broncos’ depleted secondary.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford left for good in the fourth quarter Sunday against Minnesota to undergo concussion protocol after being struck in the head during a sack, a mishap that capped a difficult week for the leader of Detroit’s offense.

After the game, Stafford was found not to have a concussion.

Officials sent Stafford to the sideline after he was slow to get up from being hit by Eric Wilson and Armon Watts. Chase Daniel took over for the Lions, and Stafford was eventually walked to the locker room by two team doctors.

The frustrating exit ended a week in which Stafford wasn’t allowed to practice before coming off the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday.