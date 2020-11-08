NFL notes: Tight ends sidelined around the league

Sunday was a hard day for tight ends in the NFL. Denver’s Albert Okwuegbunam left with a knee injury suffered in the second half against Atlanta and did not return.
Indianapolis Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle left for good late in the first half with a concussion. The Colts were already without four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton, who was inactive because of a groin injury he suffered in last week’s win at Detroit.
In addition, Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt hurt his right knee late in the first quarter against Chicago and had to be helped off the field. Tennessee won 24-17.
Other Titans injuries in that game included guard Rodger Saffold, who hurt a shoulder in the second quarter and went to the locker room, and defensive back Dane Cruikshank (groin).
Chicago defensive back Sherrick McManis hurt his hand and didn’t return.
The Texans beat the Jaguars 27-25 despite being short-handed on defense. Already without three linebackers to start the game, Houston lost Brennan Scarlett in the first quarter when he injured his arm. Texans LBs Whitney Mercilus, Jacob Martin and Dylan Cole did not make the trip to Florida because of COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.
Houston lost three other players to injury during the game: running back David Johnson (concussion), guard Senio Kelemete (concussion) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (leg).
Denver’s starting cornerbacks, A.J. Bouye (concussion) and Bryce Callahan (ankle), were held out against Atlanta, which amassed 284 yards passing against the Broncos’ depleted secondary.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford left for good in the fourth quarter Sunday against Minnesota to undergo concussion protocol after being struck in the head during a sack, a mishap that capped a difficult week for the leader of Detroit’s offense.
After the game, Stafford was found not to have a concussion.
Officials sent Stafford to the sideline after he was slow to get up from being hit by Eric Wilson and Armon Watts. Chase Daniel took over for the Lions, and Stafford was eventually walked to the locker room by two team doctors.
The frustrating exit ended a week in which Stafford wasn’t allowed to practice before coming off the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday.
In Indianapolis, the Baltimore Ravens lost five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Calais Campbell to a left calf injury in the first quarter of a 24-10 win over the Colts. Campbell was left on his back following the play and limped off the field. He did not return.
Coach John Harbaugh said the injury was a calf strain, adding, “It’s not serious.”
Browns’ Mayfield goes on COVID-19 list
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns didn’t escape the bye week unscathed.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield was placed on the COVID-19 list Sunday after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
The team, which is on a bye this week and scheduled to host Houston next weekend, said it was notified a day earlier of the positive test.
Mayfield is believed to have had close contact with the unidentified infected person. As long as he doesn’t test positive, Mayfield could be allowed to return to practice as early as Wednesday.
First-year coach Kevin Stefanski gave his players off Thursday through Sunday. The Browns (5-3) reached their bye still in the playoff picture and one win shy of matching their total from 2019.
Mayfield is in his third season with the Browns (5-3). The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 has thrown 15 touchdown passes and seven interceptions.
Carroll signs Seattle contract extension
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll signed a multiyear contract extension that will keep him tied with the team well past his 70th birthday, according a source with knowledge of the deal.
Carroll is in his 15th NFL season as head coach and 11th in Seattle, where he’s led the Seahawks to eight playoff appearances including the Super Bowl championship in the 2013 season.
Carroll’s previous contract ran through the end of the 2021 season after being extended in 2018. Carroll’s new deal is expected to go through the 2025 season and was agreed to earlier this season.
The 69-year-old has a career regular-season record of 139-91-1 and is 150-91-1 including playoffs. He ranks 22nd on the NFL list in wins in both categories, and is three shy of matching Steve Owen, who has 153 wins, including playoffs.