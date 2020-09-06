NFL notes: Titans reach one-year deal with Clowney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jadeveon Clowney made clear for months he wanted to be with a team that can win a Super Bowl, and he’s finally made his choice even if he didn’t get the long-term deal in the process.
The Tennessee Titans announced Sunday they agreed to terms with the three-time Pro Bowl linebacker on a one-year contract. The Titans did not announce the terms Sunday, but ESPN.com reported the deal could be worth up to $15 million.
The No. 1 overall pick of 2014, Clowney went into free agency looking for a megacontract that never came calling. The pandemic shut down travel for physicals, and Clowney didn’t visit anyone once the NFL allowed free agents to meet teams in person.
That was despite having reported interest from Seattle, Tennessee, Cleveland, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New Orleans.
Clowney joins a team that lost the AFC championship game in January and the coach with whom the linebacker had his best season when Mike Vrabel was Houston’s defensive coordinator in 2017.
Meanwhile, the Titans laced their top draft pick, offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, back on the COVID-Reserve list.
The Titans also added running back Senorise Perry and cornerback Chris Milton to the 53-man roster, while placing safety Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve. Cruikshank will be eligible to return after the Titans’ game Sept. 27 at Minnesota under the revised rules for this season.
Wilson was the No. 29 overall pick out of Georgia. He started training camp on the COVID list before passing a physical and signing his contract Aug. 3, and he practiced through training camp.
Peterson, Lions agree to one-year deal
DETROIT — Adrian Peterson agreed to a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions, a source with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
Peterson, 35, was released by Washington on Friday after spending the past two seasons there. He has rushed for 14,216 yards in 13 seasons, mostly with the Minnesota Vikings.
Peterson is 1,053 yards behind Lions great Barry Sanders for fourth on the career rushing list. Peterson rushed for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns over two seasons with Washington.
Trubisky beats Foles as Bears’ starting QB
Mitch Trubisky has been selected as the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback over Nick Foles, coach Matt Nagy said Sunday.
“Both these guys were really battling their tail off every single day and that’s not easy,” Nagy told reporters.
The Bears traded for Noles in March to compete with Trubisky, the incumbent.
Meanwhile, defensive end Mario Edwards, who spent last season with the Saints, has agreed to terms on a contract to join the Bears, NFL Network reported, citing an informed source. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Edwards, 27, was released by New Orleans on cutdown day.
Elsewhere
Giants: New York placed second-round draft pick Xavier McKinney and veteran linebacker David Mayo on injured reserve.
The Giants announced the moves while adding tight end Eric Tomlinson and defensive back Brandon Williams to the 53-man roster.
Mayo is out with a torn meniscus in his left knee and McKinney, a safety, for a fractured left foot. Both had surgery last week. They will be eligible to return after missing at least three games.
Rams: Los Angeles claimed linebacker Justin Hollins off waivers from the Denver Broncos.
Hollins will be reunited in Los Angeles with Brandon Staley, the Broncos’ outside linebackers coach last season. Rams coach Sean McVay hired Staley as his defensive coordinator earlier this year.
Steelers: Pittsburgh is bringing back two of its former players — quarterback Josh Dobbs and safety Sean Davis — after they were cut by their respective teams, according to a team source and national reports.
The return of Dobbs could mean that Devlin Hodges, who started six games in 2019, will be released and placed on the practice squad.
Dobbs was released by Jacksonville on Saturday.
Davis, a former starter until he sustained a season-ending injury at the start of the 2019 season, was not re-signed in free agency. He signed with Washington and was given a $2 million signing bonus but was released Saturday.
Browns: Cleveland added some depth and claimed defensive end Joe Jackson and tackle Vincent Taylor, fulfilling general manager Andrew Berry‘s statement on Saturday that his roster will be “fluid.”
Jackson was waived by the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday and Taylor was let go by the Buffalo Bills. To make room for them, the Browns waived tight end Pharaoh Brown and defensive tackle Eli Ankou.
Raiders: Las Vegas brought back swing tackle Sam Young a day after releasing him and placed rookie third-round linebacker Tanner Muse on injured reserve with a toe injury.
Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said Young will rejoin the team as the backup behind Trent Brown on the right side and Kolton Miller on the left. Young has played 92 games with 21 starts over 10 seasons in the NFL.
Bills: Receiver Andre Roberts and safety Dean Marlowe were back with Buffalo on Sunday, a day after being cut.
The two were added to the 53-player roster after the Bills freed up two spots by placing starting guard Jon Feliciano (torn pectoral muscle) and rookie receiver Isaiah Hodgins (shoulder) on injured reserve.