NFL notes: Titans reach one-year deal with Clowney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jadeveon Clowney made clear for months he wanted to be with a team that can win a Super Bowl, and he’s finally made his choice even if he didn’t get the long-term deal in the process.

The Tennessee Titans announced Sunday they agreed to terms with the three-time Pro Bowl linebacker on a one-year contract. The Titans did not announce the terms Sunday, but ESPN.com reported the deal could be worth up to $15 million.

The No. 1 overall pick of 2014, Clowney went into free agency looking for a megacontract that never came calling. The pandemic shut down travel for physicals, and Clowney didn’t visit anyone once the NFL allowed free agents to meet teams in person.

That was despite having reported interest from Seattle, Tennessee, Cleveland, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New Orleans.

Clowney joins a team that lost the AFC championship game in January and the coach with whom the linebacker had his best season when Mike Vrabel was Houston’s defensive coordinator in 2017.