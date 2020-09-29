NFL notes: Titans, Vikings suspend in-person activities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL said three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4.
The outbreak threatened to jeopardize the Titans’ game this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers and posed the first significant in-season test to the league’s coronavirus protocols.
The NFL said Tuesday that the Titans and Minnesota Vikings suspended in-person activities Tuesday following the Titans’ test results. The Titans beat the Vikings 31-30 in Minneapolis last weekend.
“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the league said.
A source familiar with situation told The Associated Press the eight test results were all confirmed positives, making this the first outbreak since the season began on Sept 10.
The Titans placed defensive captain and lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and a member of their practice squad, tight end Tommy Hudson, on the reserve-COVID-19 list on Tuesday afternoon.
The Vikings said they had not received any positive results from their testing after Sunday’s game against the Titans and followed NFL protocol by closing their facility immediately. They will remain closed at least through Wednesday.
Minnesota is scheduled to visit Houston (0-3) on Sunday.
The Titans (3-0) are scheduled to host the Steelers (3-0) on Sunday. With the Titans unable to practice until at least Saturday, when that game might be played is unknown.
Chargers put CB Harris on IR
COSTA MESA, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers placed Chris Harris Jr. on injured reserve Tuesday.
The cornerback is the fifth defensive starter to end up on IR this season.
Harris suffered a foot injury during last Sunday’s 21-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Harris joins defensive end Melvin Ingram (knee), linebacker Drue Tranquill (leg) and defensive tackle Justin Jones (shoulder) among defensive starters on IR for the short term.
Goedert has fractured ankle
PHILADELPHIA — Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert suffered a fracture in his left ankle Sunday, an NFL source told The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Goedert would “miss some time” with a “lower-body injury,” but he didn’t provide further detail. The Eagles placed him on injured reserve Tuesday, which would sideline the tight end for at least three weeks.
Goedert injured his ankle early in Sunday’s 23-23 tie with the Bengals when he caught a 7-yard pass.
The Eagles are expected to be without several starters on offense when they travel to face the 49ers on Sunday. Joining Goedert will be wideout Jalen Reagor, and possibly wideout DeSean Jackson, who injured his hamstring Sunday.
Falcons put cornerback Dennard on IR with hamstring injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons placed cornerback Darqueze Dennard on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury.
The loss of Dennard for at least three games deals another blow to the Falcons’ depleted secondary.
The Falcons (0-3) were missing two starting defensive backs, safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) and rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell, their top draft pick, in Sunday’s loss to Chicago. The team said Saturday that Terrell has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Rypien to start at QB for Denver
The Broncos’ quarterback carousel is turning again.
Denver will start Brett Rypien on Thursday night against the New York Jets, coach Vic Fangio said.
The nephew of two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Mark Rypien, Brett Rypien went undrafted out of Boise State in 2019, landing with the Broncos and spending much of his first season on the team’s practice squad. This year began in similar fashion until an injury to Drew Lock threw a wrench into the Broncos’ quarterback plans, requiring the team to promote Rypien to the active roster to back up Jeff Driskel.
He replaced Driskel in the second half of Sunday’s 28-10 loss to Tampa Bay, completing 8 of 9 passes for 53 yards.
Thursday night will be Rypien’s first career start.
Meanwhile, Fangio said that right tackle Elijah Wilkinson will be placed on injured reserve with a leg injury.
Kearse ends career
Receiver Jermaine Kearse is calling it a career.
“I’m leaving the game feeling extremely grateful and content with what I was able to accomplish out there on the field not only for myself, but my family as well,” Kearse wrote on a social media post as part of a lengthy farewell to the NFL.
Kearse began his professional career as an undrafted free agent out of Washington, signing with the Seahawks in 2012 and growing into an important contributor in Seattle’s passing attack. Kearse became a champion in the 2013 season, catching a 23-yard reception in the third quarter of Super Bowl XLVIII as part of a 43-8 Seahawks rout of the Denver Broncos. A year later, he caught the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime of the NFC title game and sent Seattle to its second straight Super Bowl.