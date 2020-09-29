NFL notes: Titans, Vikings suspend in-person activities

Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Goedert would “miss some time” with a “lower-body injury,” but he didn’t provide further detail. The Eagles placed him on injured reserve Tuesday, which would sideline the tight end for at least three weeks.

Goedert injured his ankle early in Sunday’s 23-23 tie with the Bengals when he caught a 7-yard pass.

The Eagles are expected to be without several starters on offense when they travel to face the 49ers on Sunday. Joining Goedert will be wideout Jalen Reagor, and possibly wideout DeSean Jackson, who injured his hamstring Sunday.

Falcons put cornerback Dennard on IR with hamstring injury

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons placed cornerback Darqueze Dennard on the injured reserve list with a hamstring injury.

The loss of Dennard for at least three games deals another blow to the Falcons’ depleted secondary.