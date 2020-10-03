NFL notes: Virus pushes off Patriots-Chiefs game

The Patriots-Chiefs game has been postponed until Monday or Tuesday because of positive coronavirus tests.
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu are so far the only ones to return positive tests, but both teams are doing additional screening. In the meantime, the Chiefs shut down their facility Saturday and are looking ahead to playing their showdown with the Patriots in a couple of days.
“It’s a pandemic, so things can happen,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “But you’ve got to take as many precautionary measures as you can and try to stick with them, and if something happens like that, then you’ve got to work through that.”
The Patriots had planned to visit Arrowhead Stadium behind a quarterback who can run at any time and a backfield that ran roughshod over the Raiders last weekend. But now the Patriots will likely go with Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham, which should be good news to a Chiefs team that has historically struggled against the run.
Meanwhile, the positive test results keep coming for the Tennessee Titans. If they don’t stop, the Titans’ next game, against Buffalo (3-0) on Oct. 11, could be at risk, forcing the NFL into more rearranging of the schedule.
The league also pushed the Colts-Bears game from an early kickoff to 4:25 p.m. to fill the slot left open by the Patriots-Chiefs.
On Saturday, another Titans player and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19, raising the team’s total to 18 since Sept. 24, a source familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
It was the fifth straight day that at least one member of the Titans’ organization tested positive. The outbreak seemingly started Sept. 24 when the Titans placed cornerback Greg Mabin from their practice squad on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Since outside linebacker coach Shane Bowen‘s test result came back positive on Sept. 26, the Titans have had eight players and seven other team personnel test positive. Bowen didn’t travel with Tennessee (3-0) to Minnesota for their 31-30 win last week.
The Titans now on the reserve/COVID-19 list include: defensive captain DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley, wide receiver Adam Humphries, outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, and rookie cornerback Kristian Fulton, their second-round pick out of LSU, with receiver Cameron Batson and tight end Tommy Hudson from the practice squad. Offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson, Tennessee’s first-round pick out of Georgia, has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list since Sept. 6.
The NFL first postponed, then rescheduled the Titans’ game set for Sunday against Pittsburgh to Oct. 25 during Tennessee’s bye. The league also moved Baltimore’s bye to Week 7, so the Ravens now can play Pittsburgh on Nov. 1.
The Minnesota Vikings (0-3) again had no positive test results from Friday’s tests, and they remain scheduled to visit Houston (0-3) on Sunday as scheduled. The Vikings went back to work inside their facility Thursday.
In another coronavirus-related development, the Las Vegas Raiders were fined $50,000 for allowing an unauthorized team employee into the locker room following a game this season.
The fine was issued for violating COVID-19 protocols following a win over New Orleans on Sept. 21.
This is the second time this season the Raiders were sanctioned by the league for violating COVID-19 protocols. Coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 and the team docked $250,000 when Gruden didn’t properly wear his mask on the sideline during the game against the Saints.
Elsewhere
Colts: Indianapolis activated tight end Trey Burton and put rookie receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on injured reserve. They also activated receiver Marcus Johnson from the practice squad.
The moves come one day before the Colts (2-1) play at Chicago, their first game inside a stadium with fans.
Burton went on injured reserve in early September with a calf injury. He returned to practice Wednesday and coach Frank Reich said Friday no decision had been made on whether Burton would return to face Chicago — he played for the Bears the past two seasons.
Falcons: Atlanta will be without kicker Younghoe Koo, defensive end Takk McKinley and safeties Ricardo Allen and Keanu Neal for Monday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
Coach Dan Quinn initially ruled out three players and said McKinley would be a game-time decision, but the fourth-year end was downgraded after Saturday’s final practice. Atlanta’s top two receivers, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, are listed as questionable.
Koo injured his right groin during warmups before last week’s loss to the Bears. McKinley is still hampered by a groin problem after missing the game against Chicago.
Packers: Green Bay linebacker Christian Kirksey and wide receiver Allen Lazard went on injured reserve after both players got hurt in a victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Kirksey left the 37-30 triumph in the first half with a pectoral injury. Lazard played throughout the game and had a career-best performance with six catches for 146 yards and a touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Lazard hurt his core at some point during the game.
Bills: Buffalo activated Josh Norman off injured reserve, making the cornerback eligible to play at the Las Vegas Raiders.
Norman returned to practice this week after being sidelined with an injured left hamstring he hurt in practice last month.