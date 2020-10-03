NFL notes: Virus pushes off Patriots-Chiefs game

The Patriots-Chiefs game has been postponed until Monday or Tuesday because of positive coronavirus tests.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu are so far the only ones to return positive tests, but both teams are doing additional screening. In the meantime, the Chiefs shut down their facility Saturday and are looking ahead to playing their showdown with the Patriots in a couple of days.

“It’s a pandemic, so things can happen,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “But you’ve got to take as many precautionary measures as you can and try to stick with them, and if something happens like that, then you’ve got to work through that.”

The Patriots had planned to visit Arrowhead Stadium behind a quarterback who can run at any time and a backfield that ran roughshod over the Raiders last weekend. But now the Patriots will likely go with Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham, which should be good news to a Chiefs team that has historically struggled against the run.