NFL notes: Virus tracing sidelines Raiders' offensive line

Meanwhile, left guard Alex Lewis did not practice after hurting a shoulder last Sunday at Miami and appears likely to miss the game against the Bills.

Left tackle Mekhi Becton (Highland Springs) was limited after missing most of the last three games after suffering a shoulder injury against Indianapolis in Week 3. The No. 11 overall pick was off to a terrific start before he was injured, but has a chance to return this week.

In another Jets development, New York traded traded outside linebacker Jordan Willis to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Jets are also sending a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the 49ers for a sixth-round selection in 2022.

Willis, 25, hadn’t played in any of the Jets’ last three games, and participated in only two this season with no tackles. He was claimed by New York off waivers in September 2019 from Cincinnati. Willis had seven tackles and a sack in nine games last season with the Jets.

Elsewhere

Jaguars: Veteran defensive end/linebacker Aaron Lynch has unretired and been reinstated to Jacksonville’s roster.