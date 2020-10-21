NFL notes: Virus tracing sidelines Raiders' offensive line

The Las Vegas Raiders sent all five starting offensive linemen home as part of coronavirus contact tracing after right tackle Trent Brown was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list with a positive test.
The Raiders held practice on Wednesday without their starting five as they prepare for Sunday’s home game against Tampa Bay. Safety Johnathan Abram also was held out because of contract tracing.
“I guess they were around Trent,” coach Jon Gruden said. “I can’t get into things any more than that.”
Gruden says the team is listening to the league about how to handle the situation.
The Raiders had the week off last week and returned to practice on Monday. Brown took part in that practice but has since tested positive.
Gruden had the coronavirus in July before the start of training camp.
The Raiders’ current starting offensive is left tackle Kolton Miller, left guard Denzelle Good, center Rodney Hudson, right guard Gabe Jackson and Brown. The other linemen on the active roster are Patrick Omameh, John Simpson, Andre James, Brandon Parker and Sam Young.
Brown is the second Raiders player put on the COVID list this week after cornerback Damon Arnette went on it on Monday. Arnette was already on injured reserve with a broken thumb.
The list is used for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person.
Darnold has chance to play against Bills
NEW YORK — New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold practiced for the first time since spraining his throwing shoulder and could have a chance to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
Darnold was listed as a limited participant Wednesday, which is a positive development for the young quarterback.
“Right now, we’re just saying that all options are available,” coach Adam Gase said before practice. “We’ll have him on a pitch count.”
Darnold sprained the AC joint in his right shoulder against Denver on Oct. 1. He briefly left the game to be examined before returning, but hadn’t practiced or played since. Joe Flacco has started the last two games at quarterback for the Jets.
The Jets are 0-8 over the last three seasons in games Darnold has not started, including 0-4 this year.
Meanwhile, left guard Alex Lewis did not practice after hurting a shoulder last Sunday at Miami and appears likely to miss the game against the Bills.
Left tackle Mekhi Becton (Highland Springs) was limited after missing most of the last three games after suffering a shoulder injury against Indianapolis in Week 3. The No. 11 overall pick was off to a terrific start before he was injured, but has a chance to return this week.
In another Jets development, New York traded traded outside linebacker Jordan Willis to the San Francisco 49ers.
The Jets are also sending a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the 49ers for a sixth-round selection in 2022.
Willis, 25, hadn’t played in any of the Jets’ last three games, and participated in only two this season with no tackles. He was claimed by New York off waivers in September 2019 from Cincinnati. Willis had seven tackles and a sack in nine games last season with the Jets.
Elsewhere
Jaguars: Veteran defensive end/linebacker Aaron Lynch has unretired and been reinstated to Jacksonville’s roster.
Lynch walked away in August, just a few days into training camp. It was another blow to a position group that had two opt-outs, two season-ending injuries and another setback when defensive tackle Rodney Gunter was forced to step away from football because of an enlarged heart.
Lynch was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. He will have to go through COVID-19 protocols before he’s allowed to return to the facility. The Jaguars (1-5) will get to see him practice before deciding whether to activate him to the 53-man roster. Lions: Detroit put rookie defensive end Julian Okwara on injured reserve and signed free agent cornerback Chris Jones.
Okwara limped off the field with a leg injury in Sunday’s victory at Jacksonville.
The Lions also said that defensive end Austin Bryant, currently on the physically-unable-to-perform list, was returning to practice.
Seahawks: Seattle will re-sign linebacker Mychal Kendricks to its practice squad, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times.
Kendricks fills the last opening on the 16-player practice squad with the hope he can soon show enough to earn a spot on the team’s regular 53-player roster.
Kendricks started 14 games for the Seahawks last season before suffering an ACL injury in the regular-season finale against the 49ers and sitting out the playoffs.