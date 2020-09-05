NFL notes: Watson, Texans reach $160M extension

HOUSTON — Deshaun Watson has agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Houston Texans. The deal makes Watson the second-highest paid quarterback in the league, behind Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who signed a 10-year deal worth up to $503 million in July.
Houston traded up to select Watson with the 12th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He has appeared in 38 games with 37 starts in his first three seasons with the Texans, providing stability at quarterback after years of problems at the position.
The 24-year-old threw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns last season when he led the Texans to the AFC semifinals.
Allen signs four-year extension with Chargers
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Keenan Allen has signed a four-year extension with the Los Angeles Chargers that will make him the league’s second-highest paid receiver in average money. A source familiar with the deal says it is worth $80.1 million with $50 million guaranteed.
Allen, 28, is going into his eighth season and has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons. He had 104 receptions last season, breaking his own franchise record for single-season catches. He tied for the AFC lead in catches and was second in yards (1,199).
Among the players cut by the Chargers was wide receiver Darius Jennings (Virginia).
Bills extend White four years
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills locked up starting cornerback Tre’Davious White through the 2025 season by signing him to a four-year contract extension. White, 25, has been a starter since being selected with the 27th pick in the 2017 draft out of LSU. Last year, he had a career-high six interceptions, which finished tied for the league lead, and earned his first All-Pro selection.
Dolphins cut Rosen
MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins released quarterback Josh Rosen, who was acquired from Arizona in April 2019 for second- and fifth-round draft picks. He started three games last year, throwing five interceptions and one touchdown pass, and was the No. 3 quarterback behind Ryan Fitzpatrick androokie Tua Tagovailoa in training camp.
The decision to cut Rosen signals the Dolphins are confident in the health of top draft pick Tagovailoa, who has returned from a career-threatening hip injury that ended his Alabama career in November.
The Dolphins’ starter in the season opener Sept. 13 at New England will be the 37-year-old Fitzpatrick, their most valuable player in 2019.
Steelers drop Lynch,
Switzer, Trey Edmunds
PITTSBURGH — Quarterback Paxton Lynch’s NFL odyssey might have to continue somewhere other than Pittsburgh. The Steelers cut the former first-round pick while trimming their roster to 53 players.
Lynch, taken 26th overall by Denver in 2016, signed with Pittsburgh last October to provide some depth. Lynch’s size and pedigree intrigued the Steelers but he was unable to beat out Devlin “Duck” Hodges to serve as the third quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. There is a chance Lynch sticks around as a member of the practice squad if he is not claimed by another team.
Pittsburgh also cut wide receiver Ryan Switzer, opting to stick with free agent Ray-Ray McLoud. Switzer, acquired in a trade on the eve of the 2018 season, struggled last year after Roethlisberger went down. Running backs Trey Edmunds (Virginia Tech), brother of Steelers starting safety and Hokies star Terrell Edmunds, Kerrith Whyte Jr., and Wendell Smallwood were also released.
Hall on nonfootball injury list
NEW YORK — The New York Jets placed cornerback Bryce Hall, a fifth-round draft pick out of Virginia, was placed on the active/nonfootball injury list. Hall sat out training camp while recovering from an ankle injury that curtailed his senior season with the Cavaliers.
Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco passed his physical and will start the season on the Jets’ active roster as one of Sam Darnold‘s backups.
Flacco, who signed with the Jets in May, had been on the physically-unable-to-perform list throughout camp while recovering from neck surgery. Flacco, 35, joins rookie James Morgan, a fourth-round draft pick, and Darnold at quarterback.
The Jets had three surprise cuts in center/guard Jonotthan Harrison, who started 18 games the past two seasons; linebacker James Burgess, who emerged as a starter last season after several injuries at the position; and cornerback Nate Hairston, who started six games last year.
Rams drop Perkins for now
LOS ANGELES — Former Virginia star quarterback Bryce Perkins was among the Los Angeles Rams’ final cuts but is expected to return as a backup for starter Jared Goff if he clears waivers, coach Sean McVay said. The Rams placed defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson on the reserve/nonfootball injury list and put linebacker Travin Howard on injured reserve.
Rookie linebacker Terrell Lewis won’t be available for the Rams’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 13 because of a knee injury.
Elsewhere
Vikings: Minnesota placed linebacker Ben Gedeon on the PUP list s part of their paring the roster down for the regular season.
Gedeon, a fourth-year player who was in the starting lineup in the base 4-3 defense for 22 games over the past three seasons, has been waiting for clearance to practice after concussion symptoms dogged him in 2019 and limited him to eight games.
The Vikings waived quarterbacks Jake Browning and Nate Stanley, leaving Sean Mannion as the only backup on the roster behind Kirk Cousins, but at least one of them will land on the practice squad.
Cowboys: Dallas released two veterans who played all 16 games for them last season in cornerback C.J. Goodwin and linebacker Justin March. Linebacker Sean Lee was among those making the cut despite missing almost of all of training camp because of an injury coach Mike McCarthy hasn’t specified. The 11-year veteran is expected to go on injured reserve with a chance to return.
Browns: Cleveland released defensive end Chad Thomas and Damion Ratley, draft picks in 2018, and running back Dontrell Hilliard, who handled return duties last season.
Packers: Green Bay Packers cut wide receiver Jake Kumerow, offensive lineman Alex Light (Richmond) and linebacker Tim Williams.
Light appeared in 13 games last season as he earned playing time at both tackle spots and also contributed on special teams. The 2018 undrafted free agent played three games in 2018. He didn’t make any starts the last two seasons.
Raiders: Las Vegas moved on from one of its three third-round draft picks before he even played a snap for the team. The Raiders dealt the versatile Lynn Bowden Jr. to Miami just over four months after drafting him 80th overall. Las Vegas also sent a 2021 sixth-round pick to Miami in the deal and got a fourth-rounder in return.
49ers: Cornerback Tim Harris (Virginia, Varina) was among San Francisco’s cuts.
Falcons: Atlanta cut quarterbacks Kyle Lauletta (Richmond) and Kurt Benkert (Virginia).
Panthers: Carolina waived running back Reggie Bonnafon as part of the several moves to get down to 53 players. Carolina kept three quarterbacks: starter Teddy Bridgewater, Will Grier and P.J. Walker. The No. 2 QB spot is still open for competition. Carolina also cut former Virginia Tech receiver Cam Phillips.
Jaguars: Jacksonville is going with another college journeyman and sixth-round draft pick as its backup quarterback.
General manager Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone kept rookie Jake Luton to play behind Gardner Minshew. They cut veteran Mike Glennon (Chantilly-Westfield High School) and waived Josh Dobbs.
Luton and Minshew followed similar paths to Jacksonville’s roster: Both were passed over repeatedly before becoming two of the last QBs taken in the final hours of the draft.
Seahawks: Seattle released linebacker/defensive end Shaquem Griffin and terminated the contract of veteran receiver Paul Richardson.
Patriots: New England released both veteran Nick Folk and rookie fifth-round draft pick Justin Rohrwasser, for now leaving the kicking position open as they begin preparations for their Sept. 13 season opener against Miami.
Lions: Detroit cut former Virginia guard Oday Aboushi.
COVID-19: Daily testing for COVID-19, except on game days, has been extended into the regular season by the NFL and the players’ union.