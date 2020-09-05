NFL notes: Watson, Texans reach $160M extension

Rookie linebacker Terrell Lewis won’t be available for the Rams’ season opener against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Sept. 13 because of a knee injury.

Elsewhere

Vikings: Minnesota placed linebacker Ben Gedeon on the PUP list s part of their paring the roster down for the regular season.

Gedeon, a fourth-year player who was in the starting lineup in the base 4-3 defense for 22 games over the past three seasons, has been waiting for clearance to practice after concussion symptoms dogged him in 2019 and limited him to eight games.

The Vikings waived quarterbacks Jake Browning and Nate Stanley, leaving Sean Mannion as the only backup on the roster behind Kirk Cousins, but at least one of them will land on the practice squad.