NFL notes: WFT applies franchise tag to Scherff

The Washington Football Team has elected to use its franchise tag on Brandon Scherff, keeping him for another season but at a guaranteed $18 million salary, the highest at his position by nearly $4 million.
Scherff was an All-Pro last year and was expected to become the highest-paid guard in the NFL once free agency opened, making an estimated $15 million annually.
Instead, he will play at least one more season in Washington.
Because this is Scherff’s second franchise tag, his salary goes up by 20% from last year’s $15 million franchise-tag salary.
The Football Team hopes that by keeping him off the market, they’ll be able to reach an agreement on a long-term deal without having to compete with other teams.
However, it could backfire if Scherff chooses to bet on himself, play this season, and then return to free agency at the end of 2021.
The former No. 5 overall pick was the Washington’s first All-Pro in the past two decades, snapping the NFL’s longest drought.
Other franchise tags went to Tampa Bay wide receiver Chris Godwin, Chicago receiver Allen Robinson, Carolina offensive tackle Taylor Moton, New York Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams, Jacksonville offensive tackle Cam Robinson, New York Jets safety Marcus Maye and New Orleans free safety Marcus Williams. | Titans to release veteran CB Butler
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans released cornerback Malcolm Butler on Tuesday three years into the five-year deal he signed in March 2018.
Butler signed for more than $60 million in March 2018 after leaving New England as a free agent. He was due $11 million in base salary this season and $11.2 million in 2022. But Butler had the team’s third-highest salary-cap hit at $14.2 million for this season trailing only Ryan Tannehill and safety Kevin Byard, according to Spotrac.com.
The seven-year veteran started all 16 games last season and tied for the team lead with four interceptions. He had a career-high 100 tackles last season and has 17 career interceptions.
Raiders will deal Brown back to Pats
Tackle Trent Brown will head back to New England two years after signing a lucrative free agent deal to join the Raiders.
A source familiar with the trade said the Raiders agreed Tuesday to deal Brown to New England and that Brown will rework his contract, which had two nonguaranteed years for $29.25 million remaining, to an $11 million, one-year deal. The deal can’t be finalized until the start of the new league year March 17.
NFL Network first reported the trade that also includes a swap of 2022 draft picks, with the Raiders getting a fifth-rounder from New England and sending a seventh-round pick back to the Patriots.
Vikings drop Bailey
After three seasons, Minnesota released veteran kicker Dan Bailey.
The team and Bailey’s representatives attempted a renegotiated contract, but were unable to agree on terms, according to agent Jordan Woy. Bailey missed 10 of his last 26 kicks for the Vikings amid a career-worst slump and back injury last season. The 33-year-old former Pro Bowl kicker was headed for a competition if he stayed in Minnesota.
Cutting Bailey, who a year ago signed a three-year, $10 million extension, provides some needed salary-cap relief. The Vikings will save $1.7 million of Bailey’s scheduled $3.8 million cap hit, with the rest staying on the cap as dead money.
Elsewhere
Bucs: Tampa Bay agreed to a two-year, $25 million deal with linebacker Lavonte David. David, who turned 31 in January, was set to become a free agent after nine pro seasons, all with the Bucs. He’s a longtime captain and regarded as the heart of a defense that’s ranked first against the run each of the past two seasons.
Steelers: Marcus Allen is staying in Pittsburgh. And staying at linebacker too. The Steelers said they have signed Allen to a one-year deal for the 2021 season. Allen had been an exclusive rights free agent.
Allen, 24, played in 14 games in 2021 after being moved from safety to inside linebacker in the preseason because of depth issues at the position. Browns: Cleveland released veteran defensive end Adrian Clayborn after one season, clearing out a little more salary-cap space.
Clayborn appeared in 15 games for the Browns last season after signing a two-year, $5.75 million contract as a free agent in March. The 32-year-old had 3½ sacks, 12 tackles and forced a fumble.
The team will save $3 million under the cap with Clayborn off the books.
Falcons: Atlanta saved almost $4 million from the 2021 salary cap by cutting veteran offensive guard James Carpenter.