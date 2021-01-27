NFL notes: Witten will exit NFL again as Cowboy

Jason Witten is retring again.
The tight end said Wednesday he will sign a one-day contract with the Dallas Cowboys when his contract with the Raiders expires in March and will retire as a Cowboy.
“A coach once told me, ‘The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example,’” Witten said. “As I hang it up, I walk away knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all. I am proud of my accomplishments as a football player on the field and the example I tried to set off of it.”
Witten retired in 2018 and went to the broadcast booth, where he served as a color commentator for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” for one season. He returned to the NFL in 2019 with the Cowboys before signing a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2020, catching 13 passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games.
Witten spent all but his final season with the Cowboys, catching 1,215 passes for 12,977 yards and 72 scores.
Waldron to leave Rams to run Seattle’s offense
Shane Waldron, a Los Angeles Rams assistant for the last four seasons, will leave to join the Seattle Seahawks as offensive coordinator, sources with knowledge of the situation said.
Waldron was the Rams’ pass game coordinator the last three seasons. He coached tight ends in 2017.
Waldron is the fifth coach from coach Sean McVay‘s 2020 staff to leave for other opportunities.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks said that offensive lineman Chad Wheeler is no longer a member of the team following his arrest last weekend for investigation of domestic violence.
Wheeler joined the Seahawks in 2019 and appeared in five games this season. His contract with the team expired at the end of the season.
Detroit hires Lynn
to direct offense
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions hired offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, who led the Los Angeles Chargers for four seasons before being fired earlier this month.
Detroit added Lynn to first-year coach Dan Campbell‘s staff on Wednesday, days after hiring Aaron Glenn to be their defensive coordinator.
Lynn had a 33-31 record in the regular season and was 1-1 in the playoffs with the Chargers from 2017 to 2020. He was 0-1 as interim coach of the Buffalo Bills in 2016 when he also served as offensive coordinator for 14 games. Lynn played running back for Denver and San Francisco from 1993 to 1999.
Packers will seek new special teams chief
The Green Bay Packers are parting ways with special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga, NFL.com reported.
Mennenga spent two seasons in Green Bay and oversaw the only punt unit in the NFL to allow more than one punt return touchdown in 2020, surrendering the most in the league with two. Green Bay allowed the seventh most return yards in the league at 291.