NFL notes: Witten will exit NFL again as Cowboy

Jason Witten is retring again.

The tight end said Wednesday he will sign a one-day contract with the Dallas Cowboys when his contract with the Raiders expires in March and will retire as a Cowboy.

“A coach once told me, ‘The legacy of heroes is the memory of a great name and the inheritance of a great example,’” Witten said. “As I hang it up, I walk away knowing that for 17 seasons I gave it my absolute all. I am proud of my accomplishments as a football player on the field and the example I tried to set off of it.”

Witten retired in 2018 and went to the broadcast booth, where he served as a color commentator for ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” for one season. He returned to the NFL in 2019 with the Cowboys before signing a one-year deal with the Raiders in 2020, catching 13 passes for 69 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Witten spent all but his final season with the Cowboys, catching 1,215 passes for 12,977 yards and 72 scores.

Waldron to leave Rams to run Seattle’s offense

Shane Waldron, a Los Angeles Rams assistant for the last four seasons, will leave to join the Seattle Seahawks as offensive coordinator, sources with knowledge of the situation said.