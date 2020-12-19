NFL ntoes: Giants rule out Jones, will start McCoy

NEW YORK — Daniel Jones is out, and Colt McCoy is back in.
McCoy will make his second start at quarterback in three weeks on Sunday night in place of the injured Jones when the Giants (5-8) host the Cleveland Browns (9-4) at MetLife Stadium.
McCoy, will appear in a fourth straight game because of Jones’ injuries, this time against the organization that drafted him.
But on Friday, McCoy was much more concerned about Cleveland pass rushers Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon than he was about his own history with the Browns.
“One thing I know is that these guys are really good. They rush the passer,” McCoy said. “I can’t hold on to the ball.”
Jones will miss his second game in three weeks with a left ankle sprain and a right hamstring strain. He was listed as questionable coming off Friday’s limited practice participation, and he wasn’t able to convince coach Joe Judge and the training staff that he was ready on Saturday.
McCoy was the starter two games ago for the Giants’ biggest win in four years, a 17-12 road victory at Seattle in Week 13. Jones missed that game with the hamstring injury he had sustained in a Week 12 win in Cincinnati.
Clayton Thorson is expected to back up McCoy on Sunday, as he did against the Seahawks. And veteran Joe Webb, a quarterback who also plays special teams and receiver, could be available as an emergency option if needed.
Saints put WR Thomas on injured reserve
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints placed receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve on Saturday, a move that allows the Saints to give a healthy player Thomas’ active roster spot for their final three regular-season games while resting their star receiver for the playoffs.
Thomas, the 2019 offensive player of the year, has been bothered by an ankle injury since Week 1 of the season and already had been ruled out on Friday for Sunday’s game against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. It will be the seventh time this season Thomas had been scratched from the lineup.
Under current NFL rules adopted in response to the coronavirus pandemic, players may return from injured reserve after as few as three games. The Saints also placed 2019 All-Pro returner Deonte Harris on injured reserve. Harris had been inactive the previous three games because of a neck injury.
Thomas will finish the regular season having played seven games, catching 40 passes for 438 yards and no touchdowns. That comes one season after his NFL-record 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine TDs.
Steelers rule out left guard Dotson
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to try to clinch the AFC North title with a new-look offensive line.
The Steelers (11-2) ruled out rookie left guard Kevin Dotson for Monday night’s game against the Bengals (2-10-1). Dotson suffered a shoulder injury in last Sunday’s loss to Buffalo after replacing starter Matt Feiler, who was lost for the season in the same game with a pectoral injury.
J.C. Hassenauer, who started two games at center earlier this season when Maurkice Pouncey was on the reserve/COVID-19 list, will likely take over at left guard.
Pittsburgh running back James Conner is questionable with a quad injury.
Ravens’ Peters fined for spitting at Landry
BALTIMORE — The NFL fined Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters $12,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct for spitting in the direction of Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry during Monday night’s game between the teams.
The incident occurred at the end of the first quarter as Landry had his back turned to Peters and both players were walking to their respective sidelines.
Elsewhere
Eagles: Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday’s road game againt the Cardinals. Slay will miss his first game of the season.
Along with Slay being held out, defensive back Grayland Arnold (hamstring) and running back Jason Huntley (illness) will not travel with the team.
Patriots: New England running back Damien Harris (ankle) has been downgraded to out against the Dolphins on Sunday. Wideout Donte Moncrief (thigh) has also been downgraded to out.
Texans: Houston running back David Johnson (neck), cornerback Phillip Gaines (knee), RB C.J. Prosise and CB John Reid (neck) were ruled out for Sunday against the Colts.
Bengals: Quarterback Brandon Allen is out for the Monday night game against the Steelers. Ryan Finley is expected to start in his place.
Allen, 0-3 as a starter since rookie Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending injury, hurt his knee late in last week’s loss to Dallas and hasn’t practiced this week.
Linebacker Logan Wilson (ankle) also is out.