NFL ntoes: Giants rule out Jones, will start McCoy

Clayton Thorson is expected to back up McCoy on Sunday, as he did against the Seahawks. And veteran Joe Webb, a quarterback who also plays special teams and receiver, could be available as an emergency option if needed.

Saints put WR Thomas on injured reserve

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints placed receiver Michael Thomas on injured reserve on Saturday, a move that allows the Saints to give a healthy player Thomas’ active roster spot for their final three regular-season games while resting their star receiver for the playoffs.

Thomas, the 2019 offensive player of the year, has been bothered by an ankle injury since Week 1 of the season and already had been ruled out on Friday for Sunday’s game against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. It will be the seventh time this season Thomas had been scratched from the lineup.

Under current NFL rules adopted in response to the coronavirus pandemic, players may return from injured reserve after as few as three games. The Saints also placed 2019 All-Pro returner Deonte Harris on injured reserve. Harris had been inactive the previous three games because of a neck injury.