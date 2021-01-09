NFL playoffs: Jackson seeks to remove career flaw

Lamar Jackson has an NFL MVP trophy, two 1,000-yard rushing seasons and a 30-7 regular-season record as the Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback.

What he doesn’t have is a playoff victory, a shortcoming Jackson intends to rectify Sunday on the road against the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson’s postseason ledger began with a 23-17 loss to the underdog Los Angeles Chargers in the 2018 playoffs. He rebounded to guide the Ravens to a 14-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but his second foray into the postseason ended abruptly last January with a 28-12 beat-down by the Titans.

While it’s a bit harsh to say that Jackson can’t win a big game, he hasn’t yet proved he can.

“I don’t really care about what people have to say,” Jackson said. “I’ve only been to the playoffs twice in my young career. Other people have been in the league forever and haven’t been in the playoffs at all. But I’m definitely trying to erase that narrative right there.”

In both playoff defeats, the Ravens fell behind early and never made up the deficit. As the youngest quarterback ever to start an NFL postseason game, Jackson, 21, fumbled three times, threw an interception and was sacked seven times by the Chargers.