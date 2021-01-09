NFL playoffs: Jackson seeks to remove career flaw

Lamar Jackson has an NFL MVP trophy, two 1,000-yard rushing seasons and a 30-7 regular-season record as the Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback.
What he doesn’t have is a playoff victory, a shortcoming Jackson intends to rectify Sunday on the road against the Tennessee Titans.
Jackson’s postseason ledger began with a 23-17 loss to the underdog Los Angeles Chargers in the 2018 playoffs. He rebounded to guide the Ravens to a 14-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but his second foray into the postseason ended abruptly last January with a 28-12 beat-down by the Titans.
While it’s a bit harsh to say that Jackson can’t win a big game, he hasn’t yet proved he can.
“I don’t really care about what people have to say,” Jackson said. “I’ve only been to the playoffs twice in my young career. Other people have been in the league forever and haven’t been in the playoffs at all. But I’m definitely trying to erase that narrative right there.”
In both playoff defeats, the Ravens fell behind early and never made up the deficit. As the youngest quarterback ever to start an NFL postseason game, Jackson, 21, fumbled three times, threw an interception and was sacked seven times by the Chargers.
Jackson finished with 54 yards rushing, but he was booed by many in the crowd of 70,432 after the host Ravens fell behind by 20 points.
The loss to the Titans had a familiar feeling. Jackson threw two early interceptions as Tennessee took a 14-0 lead, and he later lost a fumble. The three turnovers overshadowed his decent numbers: 143 yards rushing and 365 yards through the air on 59 pass attempts.
Baltimore’s offense centers on a running game led by Jackson, whose two 1,000-yard rushing seasons are an unprecedented accomplishment by a quarterback. The Ravens aren’t built to play from behind, and in retrospect, Jackson believes he played out of character in those two playoff games while trying to bring Baltimore back.
“You just take your time. When things don’t happen as they should, don’t try to make things happen right away,” he said. “I feel that’s what I did a little bit.”
This time, Jackson brings the Ravens (11-5) into the playoffs with a five-game winning streak.
Browns get boost with three off virus list
CLEVELAND — The Browns finally caught a break when safety Ronnie Harrison, tight end Harrison Bryant and linebacker Malcolm Smith were activated from the COVID-19 list and can play in Sunday night’s first-round game at Pittsburgh (12-4).
The hard-hitting Harrison’s return helps a depleted Cleveland secondary missing cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Kevin Johnson, who remain on the COVID-19 list and will not play.
Ward is the Browns’ best defensive back and his absence hurts as he would have been assigned to cover Juju Smith-Schuster or Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh’s top deep threats.
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell’s status is also unclear. He’s been out — an issue not tied to an injury — and is listed as questionable. If he can’t play, Tavierre Thomas would likely take on a larger role.
The sixth-seeded Browns (11-5) will make their first playoff appearance since the 2002 season short-handed.
First-year coach Kevin Stefanski and Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio tested positive this week and cannot take part in the game because league rules require anyone testing positive to isolate for 10 days. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will be in charge, with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt taking over play-calling duties.
Harrison was just placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday. However, it turns out his test was a false positive and he was cleared to play after subsequent negative tests.
The Steelers come into the game with the worst rushing offense in the NFL, finishing last in yards rushing (1,351) and yards per carry (3.6).
The Steelers also have COVID-19 issues. They will be without cornerback Joe Haden, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Cam Sutton will fill in. Sutton has developed a habit of being around the ball, making an interception and recovering three fumbles while serving in a variety of roles.
Brees, Saints face resurgent Bears
NEW ORLEANS — Saints linebacker Demario Davis’ largely productive NFL career also has had its share of disappointing moments.
Losing seasons with the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns helped Davis cherish recent postseason opportunities with New Orleans. And in the playoffs, Davis has experienced excruciating losses in the past three seasons — with the decisive score coming on each game’s final play.
So as the Saints (12-4) embark on another playoff run, starting Sunday against the recently resurgent Chicago Bears (8-8) in the Superdome, Davis is imploring teammates to narrow their focus and stay in the present.
“The only thing that we’re promised is this moment. That is the only clock that you could be looking at,” Davis said.
For the Saints, the stakes are high because their quarterback is 41-year-old Drew Brees, who has become synonymous with New Orleans during the past 15 seasons. Brees brought the football-obsessed community it’s lone major pro sports championship 11 seasons ago, and became the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing. Brees will turn 42 on Jan. 15 and hasn’t committed to playing beyond this season, so each game could be his last.
Brees is in his ninth postseason with New Orleans and 11th in his career.
Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky, in his fourth season, is in the playoffs for just the second time.
Trubisky was benched earlier this season and has started just nine games. But the Bears went 6-3 in those games, with three victories in four games to close the regular season and sneak into the playoffs.
“We got nothing to lose. We know everybody is overlooking us,” Trubisky said.