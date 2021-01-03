NFL roundup: Bills clinch No. 2 seed in AFC in rout of Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were intent on not easing into the playoffs, while ending the Miami Dolphins’ chances.
In a season-ending game in which the Dolphins had far more riding on the outcome, the Bills put an empathic stamp on their breakthrough year with a 56-26 rout on Sunday. In clinching the AFC’s second seed, Buffalo will host its first playoff game in 24 years by facing the the Frank Reich-coached Indianapolis Colts next weekend.
Reich is the former Bills backup who 28 years ago to the day led Buffalo to overcome a 32-point deficit in a 41-38 overtime win over the Houston Oilers in what still stands as the largest comeback in NFL history.
For Miami, the loss left coach Brian Flores and the Dolphins on the outside looking in by squandering an opportunity to clinch just their first postseason berth in 18 years. Rather than taking care of their own business by clinching a playoff berth with a win, the Dolphins saw their postseason hopes end with the Colts clinching the No. 7 seed by defeating Jacksonville.
The Dolphins (10-6) didn’t get results they needed earlier in the day after Cleveland beat Pittsburgh and Baltimore routed Cincinnati. And the team unraveled in all three phases in being exposed by a Bills team showing no signs of relenting in racking up the second-most points in team history.
After falling behind 3-0 on Jason Sanders’ 49-yard field goal, Buffalo responded by scoring four times in the second quarter to build a 28-6 lead at halftime. And the Bills didn’t let up in the second half.
Allen threw three touchdown passes and Isaiah McKenzie scored three times, including returning a punt return 84 yards. The defense even got on the scoreboard with Josh Norman returning the first of three Tua Tagovailoa’s interceptions 16 yards for a touchdown.
Allen finished 18 of 25 for 224 yards passing in playing just the first half before being replaced by Matt Barkley. Allen upped his total to 4,544 yards passing, to eclipse the team’s single-season record of 4,359 set by Drew Bledsoe in 2002.
Buffalo matched a franchise record with 13 wins, set in both 1990 and ’91, while also completing its first season sweep of division rivals.
Tagovailoa finished 35 of 58 for 361 and three interceptions — one more than he had all season — over the span of four second-half possessions.
Colts 28, Jaguars 14: Jonathan Taylor rushed for a franchise-record 253 yards and two scores, capping Indianapolis’ playoff-clinching victory over visiting Jacksonville with a 45-yard touchdown run with 3:35 to go.
Philip Rivers threw for another score and the Colts’ defense shut out the Jaguars over the final quarter to help preserve the victory.
Indianapolis (11-5) will make its first postseason appearance since 2018 and its second since 2015.
Jacksonville (1-15) lost its final 15 games and will have the No. 1 overall draft pick in April.
Taylor was sensational, carrying 30 times while joining Hall of Famer Edgerrin James as the only players in franchise history to run for 200 yards in a game. James set the franchise record of 219 yards at Seattle in October 2000. James also rushed for 204 yards at Chicago in November 2004.
Seahawks 26, 49ers 23: Former Collegiate standout Russell Wilson connected on two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Tyler Lockett and Seattle rallied for a win over San Francisco (6-10) in Glendale, Ariz., to end the season on a four-game winning streak.
Seattle (12-4) had a chance to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs but stayed at No. 3 after New Orleans and top-seeded Green Bay both won. The Seahawks will host the division rival Los Angeles Rams in the first round next weekend.
Seattle (12-4) had a slow start and appeared in trouble when Jeff Wilson Jr. ran for a 7-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to push the 49ers ahead 16-6.
But the Seahawks responded with their first touchdown when Russell Wilson avoided pressure and hit Lockett for a diving 6-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone. Jason Myers missed the extra point try and the Seahawks trailed 16-12.
Seattle forced the 49ers to punt on the ensuing possession and then marched 85 yards on 14 plays and scored the go-ahead touchdown on fourth down on Wilson’s 4-yard throw to Lockett. Wilson finished 20 of 36 passing for 171 yards.
Saints 33, Panthers 7: Drew Brees threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns, the Saints had five interceptions and visiting New Orleans defeated Carolina (5-11) to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.
The Saints will host the seventh-seeded Chicago Bears in the first round next weekend.
Ty Montgomery ran for 105 yards on 18 carries for the Saints (12-4), who became the first team to sweep the NFC South by going 6-0 since the division was formed in 2002.
Ravens 38, Cincinnati 3: Baltimore used a club-record 404 yards rushing to clinch a playoff spot, beating Cincinnati (4-11-1) on the road as Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and became the first NFL quarterback to rush for more than 1,000 yards in two consecutive seasons.
The Ravens (11-5) rolled up 525 total yards, and the 404 rushing yards were the most surrendered by a Bengals defense. Rookie J.K. Dobbins rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
Baltimore won its fifth straight game and reached the postseason for a third consecutive year.
Bucs 44, Falcons 27: Tom Brady threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns, helping playoff-bound Tampa Bay clinch the fifth seed in the NFC with a regular season-ending home win over Atlanta.
The victory means the Bucs (11-5) will face the NFC East champion, Washington or the Giants, on the road in the club’s first postseason game in 13 years.
Brady threw touchdown passes of 29 and 4 yards to Chris Godwin. The six-time Super Bowl champion also tossed scoring passes of 25 and 30 yards to Antonio Brown, finishing with a Tampa Bay single-season record 40 in his first season with the Bucs.
Brady also joined Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Dan Marino as the only players with multiple seasons of at least 40 TD passes. Rodgers has done it three times, the others twice.
Patriots 28, Jets 14: Cam Newton had three touchdown passes and caught another, and New England (7-9) rallied to beat New York (2-14) in Foxborough, Mass. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for New England (7-9), which earned its 10th straight win over the Jets but won’t be playing in the postseason for the first time since the 2008 season.
Vikings 37, Lions 35: Kirk Cousins threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns, lifting Minnesota (7-9) to a road win over Detroit (5-11).
Chargers 38, Chiefs 21: Justin Herbert threw for 302 yards and accounted for four touchdowns against a team of mostly Kansas City backups, and the Chargers (7-9) rolled to a road victory as the Chiefs turned their attention to the postseason.
The Chiefs (14-2) already had wrapped up the No. 1 seed and the AFC’s lone first-round bye, so coach Andy Reid chose rest over reps by sitting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, safety Tyrann Mathieu and several of his best players.
Raiders 32, Broncos 31: Darren Waller caught Derek Carr’s 2-point conversion pass with 24 seconds left, and visiting Las Vegas (8-8) rallied to beat Denver (5-11) despite committing four turnovers.