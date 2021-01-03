NFL roundup: Bills clinch No. 2 seed in AFC in rout of Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were intent on not easing into the playoffs, while ending the Miami Dolphins’ chances.

In a season-ending game in which the Dolphins had far more riding on the outcome, the Bills put an empathic stamp on their breakthrough year with a 56-26 rout on Sunday. In clinching the AFC’s second seed, Buffalo will host its first playoff game in 24 years by facing the the Frank Reich-coached Indianapolis Colts next weekend.

Reich is the former Bills backup who 28 years ago to the day led Buffalo to overcome a 32-point deficit in a 41-38 overtime win over the Houston Oilers in what still stands as the largest comeback in NFL history.

For Miami, the loss left coach Brian Flores and the Dolphins on the outside looking in by squandering an opportunity to clinch just their first postseason berth in 18 years. Rather than taking care of their own business by clinching a playoff berth with a win, the Dolphins saw their postseason hopes end with the Colts clinching the No. 7 seed by defeating Jacksonville.