NFL roundup: Bills withstand Rams' rally

The 38-year-old quarterback was 17 of 21 with 217 yards and played his first turnover-free game since joining Indy (2-1). He became the sixth player in league history to throw 400 career TD passes and the sixth to top 60,000 yards. He also passed Hall of Famer Dan Marino for fifth all-time in completions and broke a tie with Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton for eighth in league history with his 125th career win.

Rivers now has 400 TDs, 60,065 yards, 4,980 completions. After a pass interference call against the Jets in the end zone, Rivers found former VCU basketball star Mo Alie-Cox for a 1-yard score to give the Colts a 14-7 lead. Rodrigo Blankenship extended the halftime lead to 17-7 with a 42-yard field goal. Jonathan Taylor’s 1-yard TD run on fourth-and-goal gave Indy a 24-7 lead in the third and Carrie’s 47-yard interception return on the final play of the quarter sealed it.

Bucs 28, Broncos 10: Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes and Shaq Barrett celebrated his homecoming with a pair of sacks, one for a safety, in Tampa Bay’s victory over winless Denver..

With his first road win for the Bucs (2-1), Brady evened his career record against the Broncos at 9-9 with just his fifth win in a dozen trips to Denver.