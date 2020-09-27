NFL roundup: Bills withstand Rams' rally

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight Tyler Kroft with 15 seconds remaining, and the Buffalo Bills survived to beat the Los Angeles Rams 35-32 after squandering a 25-point lead on Sunday.
The Rams (2-1) were poised to match the third-largest comeback in NFL regular-season history after Jared Goff led the team to touchdowns on four straight drives, capped by Darrell Henderson’s 1-yard run with 4:30 remaining.
Allen responded by marching the Bills (3-0) on an 11-play, 75-yard drive, which was extended by a pass interference penalty against Darious Williams on fourth-and-7 from the Rams’ 12. Williams interfered with intended receiver Gabriel Davis at the 3.
One play later, Allen rolled to his left and lobbed a pass over a Rams defender. Kroft made a leaping catch and secured the ball before tumbling to the ground, his second TD of the game. He earned additional playing time with starter Dawson Knox sidelined by a concussion.
Allen finished with four touchdown passes and scored on a 1-yard run. The third-year starter, however, contributed to the Rams’ comeback bid, with an interception and a lost fumble leading to Los Angeles scores.
Patriots 36, Raiders 20: Rex Burkhead scored three touchdowns and Bill Belichick became the third coach in NFL history to reach 275 regular-season victories in New England’s home win over Las Vegas.
Sony Michel finished with nine carries for 117 yards. Burkhead had two rushing scores and an 11-yard TD reception.
Cam Newton completed 17 of 28 passes for 162 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Shilique Calhoun had two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery for a score.
Derek Carr finished 24 of 32 for 261 yards and a two TDs for Las Vegas. But he had two fumbles which led to a New England field goal and a late touchdown when he lost the ball in the end zone and it was recovered by Calhoun. Josh Jacobs also had a fumble.
Lions 26, Cardinals 23: Matt Prater made a 39-yard field goal as time expired, Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and Detroit (1-2) snapped an 11-game losing streak dating to last season with a road win over Arizona (2-1).
It was Prater’s 15th game-winning kick with less than 2 minutes to play in the fourth quarter or overtime.
Arizona’s Kyler Murray threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score, but he also had three interceptions. DeAndre Hopkins caught 10 passes for 137 yards and Andy Isabella had two TD receptions.
Steelers 28, Texans 21: James Conner ran for 109 yards and the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter as Pittsburgh (3-0) rallied past visiting Houston (0-3).
Houston managed just 51 yards and two first downs after halftime as an early 11-point lead vanished.
The game turned early in the fourth quarter when Houston quarterback DeShaun Watson threw into double coverage deep in Pittsburgh territory with the Texans leading 21-20. Steelers nickelback Mike Hilton picked it off. Pittsburgh put together a 12-play 79-yard drive, with Conner covering the last 12 on a sprint to the end zone to give the Steelers the lead with 6:24 to go.
Titans 31, Vikings 30: Stephen Gostkowski made his career-high sixth field goal of game, a 55-yarder with 1:48 left that lifted Tennessee (3-0) to a road victory over Minnesota after Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill carried the Titans on another comeback.
Henry rushed for 119 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns. Tannehill passed for 321 yards, guiding the Titans on a go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter or overtime for the sixth time in 16 games since becoming the starter. The Titans are 12-4 behind Tannehill, including the playoffs, and they’re 15-0 when Henry hits the 100-yard mark.
Dalvin Cook rushed for a career-high 181 yards and a score for the Vikings (0-3).
Colts 36, Jets 7: Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie each returned an interception for a touchdown, Indianapolis recorded its second safety in as many weeks and Philip Rivers added his 400th career TD pass as the Colts routed visiting New York (0-3). It’s the first time since October 1970 the Colts returned two INTs for scores in one game. The last time it happened also came against the Jets.
The 38-year-old quarterback was 17 of 21 with 217 yards and played his first turnover-free game since joining Indy (2-1). He became the sixth player in league history to throw 400 career TD passes and the sixth to top 60,000 yards. He also passed Hall of Famer Dan Marino for fifth all-time in completions and broke a tie with Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton for eighth in league history with his 125th career win.
Rivers now has 400 TDs, 60,065 yards, 4,980 completions. After a pass interference call against the Jets in the end zone, Rivers found former VCU basketball star Mo Alie-Cox for a 1-yard score to give the Colts a 14-7 lead. Rodrigo Blankenship extended the halftime lead to 17-7 with a 42-yard field goal. Jonathan Taylor’s 1-yard TD run on fourth-and-goal gave Indy a 24-7 lead in the third and Carrie’s 47-yard interception return on the final play of the quarter sealed it.
Bucs 28, Broncos 10: Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes and Shaq Barrett celebrated his homecoming with a pair of sacks, one for a safety, in Tampa Bay’s victory over winless Denver..
With his first road win for the Bucs (2-1), Brady evened his career record against the Broncos at 9-9 with just his fifth win in a dozen trips to Denver.
Barrett, who led the league last year with 19½ sacks in his first season in Tampa, picked up his first sacks of this season in the city where he played from 2014-18 after starring at Colorado State.
Panthers 21, Chargers 16: Carolina’s defense forced three Los Angeles turnovers, Joey Slye kicked five field goals and the visiting Panthers (1-2) beat the Chargers (1-2), giving coach Matt Rhule his first NFL victory.
The Panthers had not recorded a sack and allowed 65 points in their first two games but looked like a different unit. They sacked Justin Herbert twice and converted three turnovers into 12 points.
Teddy Bridgewater was 22 of 28 for 235 yards and a touchdown in his first win with Carolina. The seven-year veteran helped the Panthers snap a 10-game losing streak dating to last season.
Herbert became the third quarterback since the merger to throw for 300 yards in his first two starts. The rookie was 35 of 49 for 330 yards and a touchdown, but also had a fumble and an interception.
49ers 36, Giants 9: San Francisco didn’t need quarterback Jimmy Garopollo and a slew of missing starters on the dreaded MetLife Stadium turf.
The 49ers (2-1) controlled the ball on offense, took it away from winless New York on defense and had another easy day on the East Coast.
Nick Mullens threw for 343 yards and a touchdown to lead the 49ers to their second win at MetLife in as many weeks.
Bears 30, Falcons 26: Chicago’s Nick Foles threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to hand Atlanta a home loss, rallying the Bears from a 16-point deficit.
The Bears (3-0) became the second straight team to overcome a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Falcons (0-3).
Bengals 23, Eagles 23: Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Tee Higgins in regulation and Philadelphia counterpart Carson Wentz dived into the end zone for the tying score in the final minute as the Bengals and Eagles played to a tie in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott lined up for a 59-yard field goal with 19 seconds left in overtime, but a false start on Matt Pryor forced the Eagles to punt it away and play for the tie.
Both teams are 0-2-1.