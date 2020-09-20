NFL roundup: Butker's FG in OT saves Chiefs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Harrison Butker kicked a 58-yard field goal with 1:55 remaining in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs survived a superlative first start by rookie Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to beat Los Angeles 23-20 on Sunday.
Butker’s game-winner was his third field goal of the day and his second from 58 yards, which tied a Chiefs record for distance. He nailed a 30-yarder on the final play of regulation.
In overtime, Butker sent the ball through the uprights from 53 yards, but K.C. was called for a false start. Then the Chargers called a timeout, giving him a rehearsal kick from 58 that he also made before the one that counted.
Patrick Mahomes completed less than half of his passes in the first half for only the third time in his career but rallied to finish 27 of 47 for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Tyreek Hill (five catches, 99 yards) and Travis Kelce (nine receptions, 90 yards) each had TD receptions.
Playing their first game at SoFi Stadium, the Chargers (1-1) won the coin toss in overtime but went three-and-out. The Chiefs (2-0) got the ball at their 21 and went 39 yards in 13 plays.
Herbert was 22 of 33 for 311 yards with a touchdown and interception, becoming the ninth quarterback since the merger to have a 300-yard game in his NFL debut.
Herbert, the sixth overall pick in April’s draft, got the call after Tyrod Taylor (Virginia Tech) re-aggravated a rib injury during pregame warmups. Coach Anthony Lynn said he found out just before the coin toss that Taylor was unable to play and that Taylor was taken to a hospital.
Herbert passed and rushed for touchdowns in the first half, becoming the first player since Bob Clatterbuck of the New York Giants in 1954 to do that in his debut. He joined Cam Newton and Otto Graham as the only QB’s to throw for 300 yards and have a rushing TD in their first game.
The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs beat the Chargers for the 12th time in 13 meetings.
Bears 17, Giants 13: Mitchell Trubisky threw two touchdown passes and Chicago hung on to beat visiting New York, which suffered the loss of star running back Saquon Barkley.
The Bears (2-0) grabbed a 17-0 halftime lead and withstood a big push a week after rallying from 17 down at Detroit for their first season-opening win in seven years.
The Giants (0-2) refused to go quietly even though they lost Barkley to a right knee injury on the opening play of the second quarter. Initial manual tests indicated a torn ACL. Barkley is to have an MRI done Monday.
Trubisky completed 18 of 28 passes for 190 yards and was intercepted twice.
Colts 28, Vikings 11: In his first NFL start, running back Jonathan Taylor rushed 26 times for 101 yards and scored a touchdown, leading Indianapolis to a home win over Minnesota (0-2).
Taylor celebrated his first win inside Lucas Oil Stadium, after losing three Big Ten championship games in the stadium, in front of about 2,500 fans. He became the first Colts’ rookie in eight years to top the 100-yard mark, and it helped Philip Rivers win his first game with Indy (1-1).
Taylor wasn’t Indy’s only impressive rookie.
Michael Pittman Jr. caught four passes for 37 yards, Julian Blackmon tipped the ball to Khari Willis for an interception and Rodrigo Blankenship made all four of his field goal attempts.
Ravens 33, Texans 16: Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass, Mark Ingram ran for a TD and visiting Baltimore added a score on defense to beat mistake-prone Houston..
The victory is Baltimore’s 14th straight in the regular season, the longest streak in the NFL since since Carolina won 18 in a row in 2014-15.
The Ravens (2-0) were up by 10 early in the fourth quarter when Ingram took a direct snap on fourth-and-1 and dashed 30 yards to the end zone to make it 30-13.
The Ravens built a 20-10 halftime lead with the help of a fumble return for a touchdown in the second quarter by L.J. Fort.
Jackson threw for 204 yards and had 54 yards rushing on a day when the Ravens outrushed Houston 230-51.
Bucs 31, Panthers 17: Tom Brady got his first win with Tampa Bay throwing for 217 yards, one touchdown and an interception in a home victory over Carolina.
With another recent acquisition, Leonard Fournette, rushing for 103 yards and two TDs, Brady rebounded from a less-than-stellar debut for his new team to avoid starting a season with consecutive losses for the first time in a 21-year career.
Brady completed 23 of 35 passes, and Mike Evans finished with seven receptions for 104 yards. Fournette averaged 8.6 yards per carry on 12 rushing attempts.
Teddy Bridgewater was 33 of 42 for 367 yards and two interceptions for the Panthers (0-2), who had four turnovers.
Running back Christian McCaffrey, who spent most of the fourth quarter on the sideline with an apparent ankle injury, scored on runs of 1 and 7 yards and finished with 58 yards rushing and 29 receiving on four catches.
Bills 31, Dolphins 28: Josh Allen threw for 417 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs, and visiting Buffalo beat AFC East rival Miami for the fourth consecutive time.
Allen reached a career high in yards passing for the second week in a row, and became the first Buffalo quarterback to have back-to-back 300-yard games since Drew Bledsoe in 2002.
Trailing 20-17, the Bills (2-0) reclaimed the lead with 5:55 left on a 6-yard pass from Allen to rookie Gabriel Davis, who made a diving catch in the end zone. Allen’s 46-yard pass to John Brown stretched the lead to 31-20 with 3:09 left. The Bills totaled 524 yards, with 342 in the first half, the most by the team since 2000.
The Dolphins closed to 31-28 on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Mike Gesicki and a successful 2-point conversion with 49 seconds left.
The onside kick was recovered by the Bills’ Micah Hyde.
Allen threw touchdown passes to four receivers, and Stefon Diggs led the Bills with eight catches for 153 yards.
Titans 33, Jaguars 30: Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 49-yard field goal with 1:36 left, and Tennessee remained undefeated after holding off visiting Jacksonville (1-1).
Gostkowski, who hit the left upright on an extra point attempt, also made a 51-yarder at the end of the first half after an ugly performance in the opener. Jeffery Simmons batted a pass by Gardner Minshew, and Harold Landry III grabbed the ball out of the air with 47 seconds left to seal the victory.
This is the Titans’ first 2-0 start since 2008, the most recent season this franchise won the AFC South. They also won their seventh straight against division rival Jacksonville in Nashville after nearly blowing a 24-10 halftime lead.
Ryan Tannehill threw for 239 yards and four touchdowns. The Titans sacked Minshew twice and picked him off twice.
Rams 37, Eagles 19: Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes to Tyler Higbee and Los Angeles claimed a road win over Philadelphia.
Goff completed his first 13 passes, including a pair of TDs to Higbee, and the Rams jumped to a 21-3 lead minutes into the second quarter.
After the Eagles (0-2) pulled within one score, Goff’s 28-yard TD pass to Higbee in the fourth iced it for Los Angeles (2-0).
Steelers 26, Broncos 21: Ben Roethlisberger threw for 311 yards with two touchdowns and an interception and Pittsburgh fended off a spirited comeback by visiting Denver (0-2).
The Steelers (2-0) knocked out Denver starting quarterback Drew Lock in the first quarter with a right shoulder injury. They didn’t secure the win until safety Terrell Edmunds (Virginia Tech) sacked Broncos backup Jeff Driskel on fourth-and-2 with less than two minutes to go.
Driskel completed 18 of 34 for 256 yards with two touchdowns and a pick, and absorbed a pounding by Pittsburgh’s defense. The Steelers had seven sacksl — six of them on Driskel — and were credited with 19 quarterback hits.
Still, Denver (0-2) had a chance when Driskel hit Noah Fant for a 22-yard gain that gave the Broncos a first down at the Pittsburgh 23. Three plays gained 8 yards. Facing a potentially staggering upset, the Steelers escaped when Edmunds raced in untouched to drop Driskel. A 59-yard sprint by Pittsburgh’s James Conner allowed the Steelers to run out the clock.
Packers 42, Lions 21: Aaron Jones rushed for a career-high 168 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 75-yard breakaway, as Green Bay rallied from an early 11-point deficit to claim a home win over Detroit.
Jones also had a team-high 68 yards receiving on four catches as the Packers won their home opener for an eighth consecutive year. Jones had a 14-yard touchdown run and a 7-yard touchdown catch to go along with his 75-yarder.
Aaron Rodgers was 18 of 30 for 240 yards with touchdown passes to Jones and Robert Tonyan.
Jones’ 75-yard burst was the longest touchdown run by a Packer since Ahman Green had a 90-yarder against Dallas in 2004.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 20 of 33 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Stafford has thrown for 5,430 career yards against the Packers to lead all Green Bay foes
Note
Bears: Chicago agreed to a three-year contract extension with running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen.
The deal guarantees about $9.5 million and could be worth $18.25 million, agent Drew Rosenhaus said.
Drafted by the Bears out of North Carolina A&T in the fourth round in 2017, the speedy and versatile Cohen has been an important contributor on offense and special teams.
He was an All-Pro as a punt returner in 2018, when he returned 33 punts for 411 yards. Cohen also ran for 444 yards that year and led the team in yards receiving with 725. His production dipped last year with 213 yards rushing and 456 receiving.