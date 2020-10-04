NFL roundup: Colts' defense tames Bears

CHICAGO — Philip Rivers threw a touchdown pass on Indianapolis’s first possession, and the Colts shut down Nick Foles and the Chicago Bears in a 19-11 victory Sunday.
After Rivers connected with tight end Mo Alie-Cox, a former VCU basketball standout, on a 13-yard score, the NFL’s top-ranked defense took over from there.
The Colts (3-1) kept the Bears (3-1) out of the end zone until Allen Robinson caught a 16-yard pass with 1:35 remaining. Indianapolis recovered the onside kick and came away with its third straight win, their best streak since beating Kansas City, Houston and Denver last October.
As for the Bears, their offense didn’t look much better with Foles starting instead of Mitchell Trubisky. There was no big comeback this time by the team that became the first, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, with two wins in the same season after trailing by 16 or more in the fourth quarter.
The Bears managed just 269 yards — only 28 on the ground.
Bucs 38, Chargers 31: Tom Brady threw for 369 yards and five touchdowns, all to different receivers, helping Tampa Bay rally from a 17-point deficit Sunday to beat visiting Los Angeles for its third straight victory.
Brady shrugged off throwing an early interception returned for a touchdown to keep the Bucs (3-1) in first place in the NFC South.
Five players — Mike Evans, Scotty Miller, O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and rookie Ke’Shawn Vaughn — caught scoring passes from Brady, who threw four of them after falling behind 24-7 in the second quarter.
Rookie Justin Herbert completed 20 of 25 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns for the Chargers (1-3), who’ve lost three straight with the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft playing earlier than expected because of injuries to former Virginia Tech star Tyrod Taylor.
Michael Davis intercepted Brady’s sideline throw intended for Justin Watson and returned the ball 73 yards for a first-quarter score and a 14-7 lead. L.A. extended the advantage to 17 with a 19-yard TD pass to Donald Parham Jr. and Michael Badgley’s 53-yard field goal.
Browns 49, Cowboys 38: Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for two touchdowns, one of which was set up when Myles Garrett had a strip sack for the third straight game, and the Browns held on for a road victory over the Cowboys to improve to 3-1 for the first time since 2001.
Jarvis Landry had his first career touchdown pass in the receiver’s 100th career game, a 37-yard toss to Odell Beckham Jr. in Beckham’s first multi-TD game with the Browns.
Beckham finished with his first three-score game in nearly five years, capped by a 50-yard run on a reverse after the Cowboys (1-3) had cut a 41-14 deficit to 3 points with less than 4 minutes remaining. He had five catches for 81 yards and two scores.
The Browns added an inadvertent 2-point conversion after Beckham’s third TD when a blocked PAT try was touched by the Cowboys and recovered in the end zone by Cleveland.
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott had his first 500-yard game, finishing with 502 yards passing, and became the first NFL player to throw for at least 450 yards in three consecutive games.
Saints 35, Lions 29: Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes to Tre’Quan Smith 2:19 apart in the second quarter, helping visiting New Orleans overcome a 14-point deficit and beat Detroit.
New Orleans (2-2) started the game without six injured starters..
Early in the game at fan-free Ford Field, the Lions (1-3) looked as though they might take advantage of facing a tired team without three starters on both sides of the ball as they led 14-0 lead 4:37 after kickoff.
New Orleans, though, responded by scoring 35 straight points from late in the first period to midway through the third to take control.
Brees was 19 of 25 for 246 yards with two TDs and an interception.
Panthers 31, Cardinals 21: Teddy Bridgewater threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns, ran for his first score since a devastating knee injury in 2016, and Carolina earned a home win over Arizona.
The Panthers (2-2) scored touchdowns on their first four trips inside the Cardinals’ 20-yard line to build a 28-7 lead one week after settling for five short field goals in a 21-16 victory over the Chargers last week.
Carolina controlled the clock, putting together scoring drives of 13, 9, 10, 8 and 15 plays.
Mike Davis, filling in for the injured Christian McCaffrey, had 111 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.
The Panthers’ defense limited Kyler Murray to 133 yards passing, although he did throw for three touchdowns.
Rams 17, Giants 9: Jared Goff hit Cooper Kupp for a 55-yard touchdown with 6:56 to play, and Los Angeles grinded out a home victory over New York in a game marred by a postgame fight between Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Giants receiver Golden Tate.
Ramsey and Tate scuffled at midfield after the final whistle after a game filled with trash-talking between the two Nashville-area natives. Ramsey has two young children with Tate’s sister, and Tate was publicly upset last year when the couple went through a nasty public breakup.
Darious Williams made a diving interception at the Los Angeles 7 with 52 seconds to play as the Rams (3-1) stayed unbeaten at new SoFi Stadium and kept first-year Giants coach Joe Judge winless.
Bengals 33, Jaguars 25: Joe Mixon ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns and caught Joe Burrow’s pass for another score as Cincinnati rolled up 505 yards to beat visiting Jacksonville (1-3) for its first win of the season.
The Bengals (1-2-1) worked around their recent offensive line problems and Mixon broke through with his first big game of the season, which opened up the field for Burrow to hit some big passes. The Heisman Trophy-winning rookie was sharp again, throwing for 300 yards and the touchdown to Mixon.
Vikings 31, Texans 23: Dalvin Cook ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns and visiting Minnesota withstood a late rally from winless Houston to earn its first victory of the season.
The Texans cut the lead to 8 when Deshaun Watson connected with Kenny Stills on a 24-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-10 with 6 minutes remaining.
Houston’s defense got a stop and Will Fuller made an acrobatic one-handed catch on fourth down for what was initially ruled a touchdown with about a minute left. But after a review, it was determined that the ball hit the ground before Fuller gained control, and Minnesota (1-3) ran out the clock from there.
Alexander Mattison added a rushing touchdown and Kirk Cousins threw for 260 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings.