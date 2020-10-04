NFL roundup: Colts' defense tames Bears

Beckham finished with his first three-score game in nearly five years, capped by a 50-yard run on a reverse after the Cowboys (1-3) had cut a 41-14 deficit to 3 points with less than 4 minutes remaining. He had five catches for 81 yards and two scores.

The Browns added an inadvertent 2-point conversion after Beckham’s third TD when a blocked PAT try was touched by the Cowboys and recovered in the end zone by Cleveland.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott had his first 500-yard game, finishing with 502 yards passing, and became the first NFL player to throw for at least 450 yards in three consecutive games.

Saints 35, Lions 29: Drew Brees threw two touchdown passes to Tre’Quan Smith 2:19 apart in the second quarter, helping visiting New Orleans overcome a 14-point deficit and beat Detroit.

New Orleans (2-2) started the game without six injured starters..

Early in the game at fan-free Ford Field, the Lions (1-3) looked as though they might take advantage of facing a tired team without three starters on both sides of the ball as they led 14-0 lead 4:37 after kickoff.

New Orleans, though, responded by scoring 35 straight points from late in the first period to midway through the third to take control.