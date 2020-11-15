NFL roundup: Dolphins extend win streak to five

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa had help from a less-heralded rookie while Justin Herbert struggled against a blitz-happy defense.
The Miami Dolphins earned their fifth consecutive victory, beating the Los Angeles Chargers 29-21 Sunday.
Salvon Ahmed, making his first career start, ran for 85 yards on 21 carries and scored a 1-yard touchdown on Miami’s first play. The undrafted Ahmed filled in with two other running backs injured and sparked a ground game ranked fourth worst in the league.
Herbert threw a costly interception and was outplayed in the matchup of high draft picks by Tagovailoa, who passed for 169 yards with two scores and improved to 3-0 since taking over for Ryan Fitzpatrick. Herbert struggled against Miami’s blitzing defense and threw for a season-low 187 yards.
The Chargers were also outplayed on special teams, where they were hurt by two mistakes that allowed Miami to take a 14-0 lead.
The Dolphins (6-3) have their best nine-game record since 2001, and under second-year coach Brian Flores they’ve won more games than in all of 2019. The Chargers (2-7) dropped their third game in a row and have their worst record at this point in a season since 2015.
Packers 24, Jaguars 20: Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third score as Green Bay overcame numerous mistakes to rally for a home victory over Jacksonville.
Rodgers put the Packers (7-2) ahead for good with 9:11 left by throwing a 6-yard TD pass to Davante Adams, who had left with an ankle injury earlier in the second half. Rodgers also had a 5-yard touchdown run and a 78-yard scoring strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught four passes for a career-high 149 yards.
Keelan Cole scored on a franchise-record 91-yard punt return and a 12-yard reception for Jacksonville (1-8), which lost its eighth straight. Jacksonville’s James Robinson rushed for 109 yards on 23 carries.
Cole became the first Jaguar to score on a punt return and a reception in the same game, as well as the first player from any team ever to accomplish that feat against the Packers.
Bucs 46, Panthers 23: Tom Brady threw for 341 yards and was involved in four touchdowns, Ronald Jones had a franchise-record 98-yard touchdown run, and Tampa Bay bounced back from a defeat with a road win over Carolina.
Coming off the most lopsided loss of his career — a 38-3 defeat to the Saints — Brady threw touchdown passes to Cameron Brate, Mike Evans and Rob Gronkowski, then ran for another score in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Jones’ run in the third quarter broke open a tight game. He raced up the middle behind left guard, shook off safety Tre Boston and was gone. Jones finished with a career-high 181 yards and became the fourth NFL player with a TD run of 98 yards or longer, joining Tony Dorsett, Derrick Henry and Ahman Green.
Chris Godwin had 92 yards receiving for the Buccaneers (7-3), who swept the season series and handed the Panthers (3-7) their fifth straight loss.
The Buccaneers arrived in Charlotte just before midnight Saturday after their team plane was delayed 6½ hours because of mechanical issues. Jones fumbled on the team’s second play from scrimmage, leading to a Carolina touchdown. But Brady and company regrouped and was dominant the rest of the way scoring on nine straight possessions against a helpless Panthers defense.
Saints 27, 49ers 13: Drew Brees was pulled at halftime with a rib injury after passing for just 76 yards and one touchdown, but Alvin Kamara scored three times and New Orleans’ defense largely stifled San Francisco to help the Saints secure a home victory over the 49ers.
Brees’ injury appeared to occur when defensive tackle Kentavius Street was called for a personal foul on a sack in which he got a clean shot at the 41-year-old quarterback and landed directly on top of him. Officials ruled Street violated the NFL’s “bodyweight rule,” which bans defenders from landing on a defenseless passer with all or most of their weight.
Brees missed just two plays after the hit and returned for a third-down pitchback to Kamara that resulted in a 2-yard touchdown that tied it at 10.
Brees continued to play for the rest of the second quarter, going 5 for 6 on a two-minute drive that he completed with a 3-yard touchdown toss to Kamara that made it 17-10 just before halftime.
But when the second half began, Jameis Winston took the field while Brees stood with his helmet on and his hands on his hips in front of New Orleans’ bench, where he watched the rest of the Saints’ sixth straight victory.
Winston completed six of 10 passes for 63 yards.
Raiders 37, Broncos 12: Josh Jacobs ran for 112 yards and two TDs and Jeff Heath had two of Las Vegas’ five takeaways to help the Raiders beat visiting Denver for their third straight win.
Derek Carr didn’t have to do much for the Raiders (6-3) offensively for a change as the running game and an opportunistic defense that came into the game last in the league with five takeaways carried the load.
Heath intercepted Drew Lock twice in the first half, Carl Nassib and Nick Kwiatkoski got picks in the fourth quarter and Nevin Lawson forced and recovered a fumble by DaeSean Hamilton to send the Broncos (3-6) to their third loss in four games.
Browns 10, Texans 7: Nick Chubb returned from a stint on injured reserve and scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter — topping 100 yards rushing along with teammate Kareem Hunt — and Cleveland (6-3) pushed through rough weather for a home win over Houston (2-7).
Chubb reeled off a 59-yard run with 1:07 left and then smartly ran out of bounds at the 2-yard line instead of scoring so the Texans, who were out of timeouts, wouldn’t get the ball back.
Chubb finished with 126 yards on 19 carries. Hunt finished with 104 yards, including 37 yards — and three first downs — on Cleveland’s final drive as the Browns ran out the clock.
With the Browns up 3-0 on a day where passing was almost impossible, Chubb, playing for the first time since Oct. 4, took a handoff on the right, cut left and ran past Texans defensive end J.J. Watt as Cleveland finally found the end zone to go up 10-0.
Steelers 36, Bengals 10: Ben Roethlisberger apparently doesn’t need to practice to carve up Cincinnati.
The veteran Pittsburgh quarterback threw for a season-high 333 yards and four touchdowns despite being forced to stay away from the team facility all week because of COVID-19 protocols and the Steelers stayed unbeaten with a home victory over the Bengals.
Roethlisberger, one of four Steelers put on the COVID-19 list last Monday following contact tracing after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for the coronavirus, completed 27 of 46 passes as Pittsburgh improved to 9-0.