NFL roundup: Hopkins-led Cards fell 49ers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — DeAndre Hopkins had a career-high 14 catches for 151 yards in his Arizona debut and set up Kenyan Drake’s 1-yard TD run with 5:03 to play that led the Cardinals over the San Francisco 49ers 24-20 on Sunday.

Kyler Murray threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and ran for 90 yards and another score to help the Cardinals (1-0) overcome a pair of fourth-quarter deficits to beat the defending NFC champion 49ers (0-1).

Jerick McKinnon caught a 5-yard TD pass from Jimmy Garoppolo in his first game in more than two years to give San Francisco a 20-17 lead with 8:38 to play before Murray led a late comeback.

His 33-yard pass to Hopkins got the ball down to the 1 and then Drake ran it in on the next play to give Arizona the lead.

Garoppolo led the 49ers down to the 16 before throwing an incomplete pass to Trent Taylor on fourth-and-5 that ended the comeback attempt.

Packers 43, Vikings 34: Aaron Rodgers took advantage of the young cornerbacks and the empty stadium in Minnesota, beginning his 13th season as Green Bay’s starting quarterback by passing for 364 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Packers past the Vikings.