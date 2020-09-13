NFL roundup: Hopkins-led Cards fell 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — DeAndre Hopkins had a career-high 14 catches for 151 yards in his Arizona debut and set up Kenyan Drake’s 1-yard TD run with 5:03 to play that led the Cardinals over the San Francisco 49ers 24-20 on Sunday.
Kyler Murray threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and ran for 90 yards and another score to help the Cardinals (1-0) overcome a pair of fourth-quarter deficits to beat the defending NFC champion 49ers (0-1).
Jerick McKinnon caught a 5-yard TD pass from Jimmy Garoppolo in his first game in more than two years to give San Francisco a 20-17 lead with 8:38 to play before Murray led a late comeback.
His 33-yard pass to Hopkins got the ball down to the 1 and then Drake ran it in on the next play to give Arizona the lead.
Garoppolo led the 49ers down to the 16 before throwing an incomplete pass to Trent Taylor on fourth-and-5 that ended the comeback attempt.
Packers 43, Vikings 34: Aaron Rodgers took advantage of the young cornerbacks and the empty stadium in Minnesota, beginning his 13th season as Green Bay’s starting quarterback by passing for 364 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Packers past the Vikings.
Davante Adams was the biggest beneficiary, with a career-high, franchise-record-tying 14 catches for 156 yards and two scores. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard each reached the end zone, too, as Green Bay had its way with a Minnesota defense renovated this year out of salary-cap necessity as hefty new contracts were given to quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook.
Aaron Jones rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown for the Packers, who posted their highest score against the Vikings since a 44-31 victory at the Metrodome on Oct. 27, 2013.
Cook rushed 12 times for 50 yards, two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions. Adam Thielen caught six passes for 110 yards, two scores and another 2-pointer, but Cousins underthrew him in the final minute of the first half. Jaire Alexander, who also recorded a safety on an untouched cornerback blitz in the second quarter, made the bobbling interception.
Patriots 21, Dolphins 11: Cam Newton looked fine as Tom Brady’s replacement, rushing for two touchdowns, and New England beat Miami in Foxborough, Mass.
Newton rushed for 15 times for 75 yards and threw for 155 yards, leading a Patriots attack that did most of its damage on the ground in their first game since the departure of Brady to Tampa Bay as a free agent.
Sony Michel added a touchdown for New England, which had 217 of its 357 yards on the ground. Newton completed 15 of 19 passes.
Miami’s offense struggled for most of the game. Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 20 of 30 for 191 yards and threw three interceptions.
Jaguars 27, Colts 20: Gardner Minshew threw three touchdown passes, including a 22-yarder to Keelan Cole in the fourth quarter, and Jacksonville stunned visiting Indianapolis and Philip Rivers.
The Jaguars entered Week 1 as the NFL’s biggest home underdogs, with talk of tanking being the most prevalent preseason topic surrounding the revamped team. The tempered expectations may have contributed to the team only being able to distribute about 14,000 tickets for the league’s lone game played with fans in the stands Sunday.
Minshew gave the sparse crowd plenty to celebrate. The second-year pro completed 19 of 20 passes for 173 yards and no turnovers. He connected with DJ Chark, rookie Laviska Shenault and Cole for scores — and looked sharp all day.
Undrafted rookie running back James Robinson accounted for 90 yards, including 62 on the ground.
Jacksonville’s defense turned in several big plays, none more important than Andrew Wingard’s interception with less than 5 minutes remaining. That set up Josh Lambo’s second field goal and gave the Jaguars a little cushion down the stretch.
Seahawks 38, Falcons 25: Russell Wilson was cooking from the start, throwing four touchdown passes to lead Seattle to a road victory over Atlanta.
Seattle heeded the pleas of its fans to “Let Russ Cook” — essentially a call to open up the offense in the first half rather than relying on Wilson, a former Collegiate standout, to keep leading dramatic comebacks.
He completed 31 of 35 passes for 322 yards, throwing a pair of TD passes in the first quarter as Seattle built a 14-12 halftime lead and adding two in the third quarter to put the Falcons away.
The biggest one came after the Falcons made what looked to be a crucial stop, leaving the Seahawks with fourth-and-5 at the Atlanta 38. The offense stayed on the field, but instead of going for the first down with a short throw, Wilson lofted one to DK Metcalf, who was streaking toward the end zone.
Metcalf beat cornerback Isaiah Oliver and hauled in the perfectly thrown ball without breaking stride to push Seattle to a 21-12 lead.
Bills 27, Jets 17: Josh Allen led three consecutive first-half touchdown drives, and Buffalo overcame sloppiness in a home win over New York.
John Brown had six catches for 70 yards and a touchdown, and Stefon Diggs finished with eight catches for a team-leading 86 yards in his Bills debut after being acquired in a trade with Minnesota in March.
Allen finished 33 of 46 for 312 yards in becoming Buffalo’s first player to top 300 yards since former Virginia Tech star Tyrod Taylor had 329 in a 34-31 overtime loss to Miami on Dec. 24, 2016.
Raiders 34, Panthers 30: Josh Jacobs ran for 93 yards and three touchdowns, Derek Carr threw for 239 yards and a score and visiting Las Vegas hung on to beat Carolina to spoil Matt Rhule’s coaching debut.
Jacobs’ 6-yard run around the right end with 4:14 left put the Raiders ahead for good after they’d surrendered a 12-point fourth quarter lead.
Carolina had a chance to take the lead, but the Panthers handed off to fullback Alex Armah — instead of All-Pro Christian McCaffrey — on fourth-and-inches at midfield. He was stopped at the line, turning over the ball on downs with 1:11 left. McCaffrey racked up 134 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns for Carolina.
After going three-and-out on their first drive, the Raiders scored on five straight possessions to take a 27-15 lead.
Bears 27, Lions 23: Mitchell Trubisky lofted a 27-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to Anthony Miller with 1:54 remaining and Chicago held on to earn a road win over Detroit.
Detroit drove to the Chicago 16 with a chance to win, and rookie running back D’Andre Swift dropped a pass in the end zone. Matthew Stafford threw another incomplete pass as time expired to complete the collapse.
Trubisky threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to help Chicago come back from a 17-point deficit. It looked familiar to Lions fans: Detroit opened last season by blowing an 18-point lead at Arizona and settling for a tie.
Trubisky, who held off Nick Foles to keep his job, shook off a shaky start to complete 20 of 36 attempts for 242 yards with three touchdowns, including short passes for scores to Jimmy Graham and Javon Wims.
Stafford was 24 of 42 for 297 yards with a TD pass to T.J. Hockenson in the third quarter — and an interception that gave Chicago a great chance to take its only lead of the game.
Adrian Peterson ran for 93 yards on 14 carries in his Detroit debut, just four days after signing with the team.
Lions linebacker Jamie Collins was ejected in the first half when he made contact with an official, pressing his helmet against Alex Kemp’s chest.
Ravens 38, Browns 6: Looking every bit like the reigning NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson threw for 275 yards and three touchdowns to help Baltimore beat visiting Cleveland, ruining Kevin Stefanski’s debut as the Browns’ coach.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic kept the seats empty and the play was sloppy following a preseason without any games, two constants prevailed: Jackson was the focal point of a high-powered offense and the Browns lost another opener.
Facing a Cleveland secondary depleted by injuries, Jackson completed 20 of 25 passes and racked up a team-high 45 yards on the ground. A year ago, the multifaceted star set an NFL single-season record for yards rushing by a quarterback and threw 36 TD passes.
The Browns were incapable of stopping him. As a result, Cleveland still hasn’t opened with a victory since 2004.
Chargers 16, Bengals 13: Former Virginia Tech quarterback Tyrod Taylor and running back Austin Ekeler chipped away at the improved Cincinnati defense and found just enough cracks to escape with a road win.
The Chargers got a break when Randy Bullock missed a 31-yard field goal that would have tied the game with 7 seconds left, thwarting a last-minute rally by Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.
Taylor, who has had stints with Baltimore, Buffalo and Cleveland, completed 16 for 30 of 208 yards. Rookie Joshua Kelley ran for the only Chargers touchdown, and Michael Badgley booted three field goals.