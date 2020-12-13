NFL roundup: Packers thwart Lions, clinch NFC North title

DETROIT — Aaron Rodgers ran for a tiebreaking score in the third quarter and threw three touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 31-24 Sunday and clinched the NFC North title.
The Packers (10-3) knocked Matthew Stafford out of the game with a rib injury in the fourth quarter and went on to win their third straight game and second straight division championship. The Packers clinched the division with the win and Minnesota’s loss to Tampa Bay earlier in the day.
The Packers’ win combined with the Saints’ loss in Philadelphia gives Green Bay the top seed in the NFC. The teams are both 10-3, but the Packers beat the Saints earlier this season.
The Lions (5-8) scored first and pulled into a tie late in the second quarter, but they simply couldn’t stop Rodgers.
The two-time MVP completed his first eight passes for 119 yards and two scores. Rodgers finished 26 of 33 for 290 yards, three TDs and did not throw an interception for a third straight game. He ran 6 yards, untouched, to put the Packers ahead 21-14 for his 30th career rushing TD to break Tobin Rote’s team record for a quarterback.
Green Bay receiver Davante Adams also broke a franchise record.
He extended his touchdown reception streak to eight games, turning a short pass from Rodgers into a 56-yard touchdown to pull into a 7-all tie in the first quarter. Adams broke the franchise record set by Hall of Famer Don Hutson, who had a pair of seven-game streaks in the 1940s. He finished with seven catches for 115 yards and Green Bay tight end Robert Tonyan had his ninth TD reception of the season.
Bucs 26, Vikings 14: Tom Brady threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns, helping Tampa Bay (8-5) bolster its playoff hopes with a home victory over Minnesota (6-7).
Brady tossed TD passes of 48 yards to Scotty Miller and 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski to rebound from losing two straight home games entering Tampa Bay’s bye. Ronald Jones had a 1-yard TD run and Ryan Succop kicked field goals of 18 and 48 yards.
Tampa Bay sacked Kirk Cousins six times, the last producing a fumble that ended any chance of a rally in the closing minutes. Cousins finished 24 of 37 passing for 225 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Dalvin Cook rushed for 102 yards on 22 carries, but Minnesota chances were undermined by another poor performance by kicker Dan Bailey, who missed an extra point attempt and three field goal tries.
Cardinals 26, Giants 7: Haason Reddick had a franchise-record five sacks and three forced fumbles as Arizona spoiled the return of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and moved back into an NFC playoff spot with a road victory over New York.
Kyler Murray added a touchdown pass as Arizona (7-6) snapped a three-game skid and ended a four-game winning streak that had moved the Giants (5-8) to the top of the NFC East.
Mike Nugent came off the practice squad and added his first four field goals in more than a year, and Kenyan Drake scored on a 1-yard dive as Arizona won for only the second time in six games.
The Cardinals finished with eight sacks. Reddick broke the team mark of 4½ by Curtis Greer on Dec. 18, 1983 against the Eagles
Murray went 24 of 35 for 244 yards and ran 13 times for 47. DeAndre Hopkins had nine catches for 136 yards.
Broncos 32, Panthers 27: Drew Lock threw for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, Diontae Spencer returned a punt 83 yards for his first career score and visiting Denver held on to beat Carolina.
Lock connected on touchdown throws of 49 and 37 yards to rookie KJ Hamler and also threw scoring strikes to Nick Vannett and Tim Patrick to help the Broncos snap a two-game losing streak.
The Broncos (5-8) sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times, including one by Dre’Mont Jones on Carolina’s final possession in which the Panthers turned the ball over on downs.
Bridgewater threw for 283 yards for the Panthers (4-9), who have lost seven of eight.
Bears 36, Texans 7: Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes to outplay Deshaun Watson in their first meeting since they entered the NFL, and Chicago snapped a six-game losing streak with a home victory over Houston.
David Montgomery ran for an 80-yard touchdown on Chicago’s first play from scrimmage, helping the Bears stopped their worst skid since the 2002 team dropped eight in a row to match a franchise record. The Bears (6-7) sacked Watson seven times, including a safety by Khalil Mack, to tie a career high for the Texans quarterback.
Trubisky buried the Texans (4-9) in the first half, throwing for three TDs as the Bears grabbed a 30-7 lead.
Facing one of the NFL’s worst defenses, he completed 24 of 33 passes for 267 yards. He posted a 126.7 rating in his third start since returning to the lineup with Nick Foles (hip and glute) injured.
Montgomery tied the fourth-longest run in franchise history and finished with a season-high 113 yards on 11 carries.
Allen Robinson caught nine passes for 123 yards, matching a season high and giving him 1,027 for the season. It’s the second straight year he has reached 1,000 yards.
Cowboys 30, Bengals 7: Andy Dalton was good enough in his return to Cincinnati, tossing two touchdown passes and helping lead Dallas to a road win over the Bengals (2-10-1).
Cincinnati greatly contributed to the cause of its longtime quarterback, who was playing in Paul Brown Stadium for the first time since he was cast aside by the team before the season. The Bengals fumbled the ball away on their first three drives, one fumble returned for a touchdown, and leading to 17 first-half points by the Cowboys (4-9).
The homecoming for Dalton, the starting quarterback for the Bengals for nine seasons, was the storyline leading up to a game between two injury-plagued teams whose seasons are all but lost.
Titans 31, Jaguars 10: Derrick Henry ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns, his best performance in five trips to his hometown area, and visiting Tennessee dominated Jacksonville (1-12) to hand the Jaguars a 12th consecutive loss.
It was Henry’s fourth game with at least 200 yards and two scores, setting an NFL record that he previously held with Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson.
Henry also topped the century mark for the ninth consecutive road game, leaving him one shy of the NFL mark set by Sanders over the 1996 and 1997 seasons.
Seahawks 40, Jets 3: Former Collegiate standout Russell Wilson threw four more touchdowns passes to give him a new career-high with 36 for the season before finally resting in the fourth quarter, leading Seattle to a rout of visiting New York.
Seattle (9-4) stayed even with the Los Angeles Rams on top of the NFC West.
Wilson finished 21 of 27 for 206 yards and checked out late in the third quarter, giving way to former Jets QB Geno Smith for his first action since joining Seattle last season.
Chargers 20, Falcons 17: Michael Badgley hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired and Los Angeles (4-9) rallied for a victory over Atlanta (4-9) in Inglewood, Calif.
Los Angeles got the ball on its 26 after Michael Davis picked off Matt Ryan’s pass intended for Calvin Ridley. Justin Herbert completions of 15 yards to Hunter Henry and 25 yards to Tyron Johnson to get into Badgley’s range. After Kalen Ballage’s 1-yard run, Badgley came on and split the uprights for the second game-winning kick of his career.
Herbert was 36 of 44 for 243 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
Ryan completed 21 of 32 passes for 224 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Calvin Ridley had eight receptions for 124 yards and a score.