NFL roundup: Packers turn back Eagles' comeback bid

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Jones rushed for 130 yards and delivered a game-clinching 77-yard touchdown run with 2:36 left as the Green Bay Packers withstood a fourth-quarter comeback attempt to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 30-16 on Sunday.
Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams on two of his three touchdown passes and reached a couple of career milestones to help Green Bay (9-3) hand the Eagles (3-8-1) their fourth consecutive loss. Kingsley Keke had two of the Packers’ seven sacks.
Green Bay owned a 23-3 lead in the fourth quarter when the Eagles scored two touchdowns in a span of just over a minute. Rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts, who took over for an ineffective Carson Wentz midway through the third quarter, started it by throwing a 32-yard touchdown pass to Greg Ward on fourth-and-18. Jalen Reagor then delivered a 73-yard punt return to cut the lead to 23-16 with 6:30 left, though Jake Elliott missed the extra point attempt.
The Eagles forced a second straight three-and-out, but couldn’t move the ball and punted. That’s when Jones put away the game.
Rodgers, who went 25 of 34 for 295 yards, increased his career touchdown passes to 400, the seventh NFL player to join that fraternity. The others are Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, Dan Marino and Philip Rivers.
Rodgers got to No. 400 in his 193rd career game, faster than any other player. He now has 36 touchdown passes this year and is the first player to throw at least 35 in five seasons. He also did it in 2011 (45), 2012 (39), 2014 (38) and 2016 (40).
Adams, who caught 10 passes for 121 yards, has scored in seven straight games to tie Hall of Famer Don Hutson’s franchise record.
Colts 26, Texans 20: Philip Rivers threw two touchdown passes in the first half and the Indianapolis defense dominated in the second half, lifting the Colts (8-4) to a road victory over Houston (4-8).
The Texans had a chance to take the lead with about 90 seconds left. They were at the Colts’ 2 when Deshaun Watson fumbled a low snap and Anthony Walker pounced on it to seal Indy’s win.
The Colts’ Justin Houston registered a safety, Indy’s third this season and the fourth of Houston’s career, tying him for the most in NFL history. Houston also had three sacks and forced a fumble.
Patriots 45, Chargers 0: Cam Newton ran for two touchdowns and New England (6-6) scored two TDs on special teams in a road rout of Los Angeles (3-9).
Newton has four games this season with multiple rushing touchdowns, breaking the league record for a quarterback. He had three such games in 2011, an achievement he shared with five others, and has 10 in his career, three more than any other QB.
Newton’s 1-yard dive on the game’s opening drive and a 2-yard keeper up the middle in the second quarter gave him 11 rushing scores for the year.
Lions 34, Bears 30: Detroit won its first game under interim coach Darrell Bevell, rallying for a road victory over Chicago.
Adrian Peterson scored from the 5 after Romeo Okwara strip-sacked Mitchell Trubisky with 2 minutes left, capping a big comeback. Matthew Stafford threw for 402 yards and three touchdowns for the Lions (5-7), who came away with a win following a major shakeup after a Thanksgiving loss to Houston. They fired general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia while elevating Bevell, their offensive coordinator.
Detroit trailed 30-20 early in the fourth period after Trubisky threw an 11-yard touchdown to Cole Kmet on a bootleg. Chicago’s Bilal Nichols then intercepted a short pass intended for Jesse James.
But the Lions turned things around down the stretch, sending the Bears (5-7) to their sixth straight loss.
Saints 21, Falcons 16: New Orleans finally gave up a touchdown, but the defense stood tall at the end to preserve its ninth straight victory, a road win over Atlanta.
The Saints (10-2) also clinched a playoff berth with Chicago’s loss to Detroit.
Making his third straight start in place of Drew Brees, Taysom Hill threw the first two touchdown passes of his career. But his fumble deep in Atlanta territory sparked a Falcons comeback.
Atlanta drove 85 yards, capped by Matt Ryan’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Russell Gage with 7:43 remaining. New Orleans hadn’t allowed a touchdown since the opening drive of a game against San Francisco on Nov. 15, a span of 14 quarters without one.
The Falcons (4-8) got the ball back and again pushed deep into New Orleans territory. On second-and-2 at the Saints’ 13, Todd Gurley was stuffed for no gain. He got the ball again on third down, trying a sweep around the left end, but Demario Davis caught him for a 7-yard loss.
The Falcons threw into the end zone on fourth down, but the pass feel incomplete.
Dolphins 19, Bengals 7: Tua Tagovailoa returned from a thumb injury that forced him to miss one game, throwing for a season-high 296 yards and a score to help Miami (8-4) beat visiting Cincinnati (2-9-1) in a game that included five ejections and a benches-clearing confrontation.
The Dolphins (8-4) lost their best defender when NFL interception leader Xavien Howard was thrown out late in the first half, but they limited Cincinnati to 25 yards after halftime and finished with six sacks. .
Both benches emptied in fourth quarter after Cincinnati’s Mike Thomas was flagged for a foul covering a punt. There was pushing and shoving, and Bengals safety Shawn Williams and Miami receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins were ejected.
Vikings 27, Jaguars 24: Dan Bailey kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:49 left in overtime for Minnesota (6-6) after he missed two extra point attempts and a 51-yard try with 13 seconds remaining in regulation, lifting the Vikings to a home victory over Jacksonville.
The Jaguars (1-11) lost their 11th straight game.
Justin Jefferson topped the 1,000-yard mark for Minnesota just 12 games into his rookie season, finishing with nine receptions for 121 yards.
Raiders 31, Jets 28: Derek Carr threw a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III with 5 seconds left, lifting Las Vegas (7-5) to a road victory over winless New York. Carr threw for 381 yards and three touchdown passes and ran for another score. Darren Waller had 13 catches for 200 yards, becoming the 12th tight end since the 1970 merger with 150 or more yards receiving and two or more TD catches in a game.
Former Benedictine standout Clelin Ferrell had two strip-sacks in his return from the COVID-19 list for the Raiders.