NFL roundup: Patriots rally to overcome Cardinals

Carr had a miserable day, fumbling the ball away three times in addition to delivering the pick that the Falcons linebacker returned for his fifth career TD.

Nathan Peterman finished out at quarterback for the Raiders, who took their worst loss of Jon Gruden’s most recent three seasons as coach.

Browns 27, Jaguars 25: Baker Mayfield took advantage of his best game-day weather in a month, throwing two touchdown passes in Cleveland’s road victory against Jacksonville that kept the Browns squarely in the AFC playoff picture.

Mayfield connected with Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper for scores, ending a three-game drought without a passing TD. Mayfield nearly had two more, but he inexplicably missed wide-open Rashard Higgins in the end zone in the second quarter, then watched Harrison Bryant drop another early in the fourth.

Mayfield’s worst misfire was nearly costly. He threw behind Kareem Hunt in the flat on a third-and-1 play late, and Hunt failed to pick up the first down on the ensuing down.

The Browns improved to 8-3 for the first time since 1994, when they were 11-5 under Bill Belichick. It’s their most wins in 13 years.