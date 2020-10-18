NFL roundup: Titans rally, foil Texans in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Derrick Henry took a direct snap and ran 5 yards for a touchdown 3:30 into overtime and the Tennessee Titans remained undefeated, rallying to beat the Houston Texans 42-36 on Sunday.
The Titans (5-0) overcame two turnovers and breakdowns on special teams and defense. A field goal attempt by Stephen Gostkowski was blocked, and he missed another and the defense gave up 335 yards passing and four touchdown passes to Deshaun Watson.
Watson’s final TD pass put Houston (1-5) up 36-29 with 1:50 left, but a 2-point conversion attempt failed.
Ryan Tannehill, who had three of his 19 career game-winning drives to start this season, drove the Titans 76 yards before finding A.J. Brown on a 6-yard TD pass with 4 seconds left. Gostkowski made the extra point, and the Texans fielded a squib kick to send it into overtime.
Henry, last season’s rushing leader, ran for 202 yards in regulation, including a 94-yard TD run. In overtime, he took a screen pass 53 yards on the second play. He capped the six-play, 82-yard drive with a wildcat snap for his second TD of the game, finishing with 212 yards rushing and 52 yards receiving.
The Titans have their second-best start in franchise history since this franchise won its first 10 games in 2008. Their win, combined with Pittsburgh’s victory over Cleveland, sets up a showdown between the AFC’s last two undefeated teams here in a week.
The Texans (1-5) came in as the two-time defending AFC South champs and nearly gave interim coach Romeo Crennel a second straight victory.
Broncos 18, Patriots 12: Denver kicker Brandon McManus had six field goals and linebacker Malik Reed came up with a big sack late to help the Broncos hold on for a road win over New England in a game twice delayed following positive coronavirus tests for both teams.
Sunday’s game was originally scheduled for last week. The delay was caused after multiple Patriots players tested positive for COVID-19, including quarterback Cam Newton and reigning defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore.
New England (2-3) rallied from an 18-3 deficit and nearly pulled off the comeback, but had three turnovers.
Drew Lock finished 10 of 24 for 189 yards in his first start since injuring his shoulder in Denver’s Week 2 loss to Pittsburgh. He was steady early, but had back-to-back interceptions in the fourth quarter to let the Patriots back into the game.
Denver (2-3) forced three takeaways, coming up with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
Colts 31, Bengals 27: After falling behind by 21 points, Indianapolis needed the biggest regular-season comeback in franchise history. Philip Rivers was up to the task.
After the Colts trailed 21-0, Rivers rallied them with three touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score on the first play of the fourth quarter, for a home victory over Cincinnati.
It equaled the largest comeback in the franchise’s regular-season history. None of the previous four came at home, and the last time Indianapolis (4-2) achieved the feat came in 2003 at Tampa Bay. Only a 28-point comeback in the 2013 playoffs against Kansas City was a larger margin.
It’s the fifth time the Bengals (1-4-1) have blown a 21-point lead in franchise history, their second-worst all time.
Rivers wound up 29 of 44 with 371 yards, one interception, and threw the go-ahead 14-yard score to Jack Doyle on the first play of the fourth quarter. Rodrigo Sanchez added a 40-yard field goal and Julian Blackmon picked off Joe Burrow with 39 seconds left to seal it.
Ravens 30, Eagles 28: L.J. Fort and Matthew Judon tackled Carson Wentz on a 2-point conversion attempt with 1:55 remaining and Baltimore held on for a road victory over Philadelphia.
Calais Campbell had three sacks for the Ravens.
Lamar Jackson threw a touchdown pass, ran for 108 yards and one score and sent Baltimore (5-1) to its third straight win.
The Eagles (1-4-1) came in missing seven offensive starters, including four offensive linemen, and then lost two more when running back Miles Sanders left in the third quarter and tight end Zach Ertz exited in the fourth.
Wentz tossed two TD passes, was sacked six times and managed to finish the game along with center Jason Kelce as Philadelphia’s only healthy starters.
Falcons 40, Vikings 23: Julio Jones returned from injury to catch two of Matt Ryan’s four touchdown passes, as visiting Atlanta beat tMinnesota for itsr first victory of the season — one week after the firing of coach Dan Quinn.
Kirk Cousins threw three interceptions in the first half for the first time in his career, and the Falcons (1-5) turned those picks into 17 points to build a 20-0 lead at the break that proved to be solid enough for even this falter-prone team.
The depleted Vikings (1-5) surrendered 40-plus points for the second time this year after going five straight seasons without any such games. After another injury left them with only rookies available at cornerback for more than half of the game, Ryan completed 30 of 40 passes for 371 yards to rebound from a three-week stretch during which he only found the end zone once.
Jones, who missed all but one half of the previous three games with hamstring trouble, had eight receptions for 137 yards.
Lions 34, Jaguars 16: Matthew Stafford finally got his first touchdown pass against Jacksonville. It helped the Detroit Lions build a lead even they couldn’t squander.
Rookie D’Andre Swift ran for a career-high 116 yards and two touchdowns, Stafford got an elusive TD pass against the only team he hadn’t thrown one against in 12 NFL seasons and the Lions hammered the Jaguars on the road.
Detroit (2-3) made this one look easy, somewhat surprising considering the Lions had lost six straight in which they led by double digits. They’ve already done it three times this season, collapsing in losses to Chicago, Green Bay and New Orleans.
It probably helped that this one came against hapless Jacksonville (1-5), which has now lost five straight and allowed at least 30 points in each. It’s the first time in franchise history the Jaguars have done that, putting the jobs of coach Doug Marrone and defensive coordinator Todd Wash in more jeopardy.
Stafford completed 19 of 31 passes for 223 yards, with an interception on a tipped pass. Kenny Golladay finished with four receptions for 105 yards.
Dolphins 24, Jets 0: Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes and Miami (3-3) held visiting New York (0-6) without a third-down conversion until the fourth quarter to get its first shutout in six years.
The game was so lopsided that Miami rookie Tua Tagovailoa made his NFL debut in mop-up duty with 2:27 left.
The Dolphins’ potential franchise quarterback ran onto the field to a big roar from the crowd of 10,772, and Fitzpatrick waved to encourage more cheers.
The Dolphins moved into second place in the AFC East behind Buffalo.
The Jets continued their worst start since 1996, increasing the heat on beleaguered coach Adam Gase.
The Dolphins blanked the Jets for the first time since the January 1983 AFC championship game, which they won 14-0.