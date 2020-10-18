NFL roundup: Titans rally, foil Texans in OT

Rookie D’Andre Swift ran for a career-high 116 yards and two touchdowns, Stafford got an elusive TD pass against the only team he hadn’t thrown one against in 12 NFL seasons and the Lions hammered the Jaguars on the road.

Detroit (2-3) made this one look easy, somewhat surprising considering the Lions had lost six straight in which they led by double digits. They’ve already done it three times this season, collapsing in losses to Chicago, Green Bay and New Orleans.

It probably helped that this one came against hapless Jacksonville (1-5), which has now lost five straight and allowed at least 30 points in each. It’s the first time in franchise history the Jaguars have done that, putting the jobs of coach Doug Marrone and defensive coordinator Todd Wash in more jeopardy.

Stafford completed 19 of 31 passes for 223 yards, with an interception on a tipped pass. Kenny Golladay finished with four receptions for 105 yards.

Dolphins 24, Jets 0: Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three touchdown passes and Miami (3-3) held visiting New York (0-6) without a third-down conversion until the fourth quarter to get its first shutout in six years.

The game was so lopsided that Miami rookie Tua Tagovailoa made his NFL debut in mop-up duty with 2:27 left.