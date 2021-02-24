NHL notes: Canadiens fire Julien, Muller

MONTREAL — The struggling Montreal Canadiens fired head coach Claude Julien and associate coach Kirk Muller on Wednesday following a three-game skid.
Assistant coach Dominique Ducharme was appointed interim coach, and Alex Burrows was added to the Canadiens’ coaching staff.
After a one-week break in their schedule, the Canadiens have lost three in a row. They’ve lost five of six and six of eight since a strong start.
A 5-4 shootout loss in Ottawa against the Senators on Tuesday night marked the end of the line for Julien, who returned for his second stint as Montreal’s coach midway through the 2016-17 season.
The Canadiens were battling the Toronto Maple Leafs for top spot in the North Division earlier in the season but have since dropped into fourth.
Julien had to leave the team during the first round of the playoffs last year in Toronto when he had a stent installed in a coronary artery. Muller took over the head coaching duties and the Habs extended the top-seeded Philadelphia Flyers to six games before bowing out.
Ducharme joined the Canadiens’ coaching staff in April 2018 after 10 seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He won the Memorial Cup with Halifax in 2012-13 and has twice been Canada’s head coach at the world junior championship, winning silver in 2017 and gold in 2018.
Penguins overcome
Capitals in overtime
WASHINGTON — Kasperi Kapanen scored on a one-timer 1:43 into overtime, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.
The Penguins won for the fourth time in five games against the Capitals this season, including two in overtime and one in a shootout.
They also won for the eighth time this season after entering the third period tied or trailing. They moved within a point of the second-place Caps in the Eastern Division.
Kapanen and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, and Evgeni Malkin scored his fifth goal of the season. Tristan Jarry stopped 20 shots.
Conor Sheary and Richard Panik scored for Washington. Vitek Vanecek made 34 saves.
Elsewhere
Bruins: Boston defenseman Jeremy Lauzon had surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand and will be out at least a month.
Lauzon left Sunday’s outdoor game against Philadelphia after one shift. The team said he will be reevaluated after four weeks.
Lauzon, 23, has three assists in 16 games for the Bruins this season.
Sharks: San Jose’s game against Vegas scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed after a Sharks player entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.
It’s the 36th NHL game this season to be postponed for virus-related issues and 40th counting the Texas snowstorm that affected Dallas.
The Sharks’ facilities have been closed. The team canceled practice Wednesday but said that decision and the postponement “was made out of an abundance of caution.”
The NHL had a season-low eight players on its COVID-19 protocol list on Tuesday, five of them from Philadelphia. That’s down from a season high of 59 just 11 days ago.
Canucks: Vancouver forward Antoine Roussel has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement, for roughing Edmonton Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi in Tuesday night’s game.
Roussel was assessed a minor penalty.