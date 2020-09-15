NHL notes: Capitals hire Laviolette as coach

Peter Laviolette sees the Washington Capitals as another opportunity to take a team to the Stanley Cup Final and try to win it again.
The Capitals see Laviolette as the experienced, steady hand who can help them contend for another title in what could be the final few years of their championship window.
Washington made Laviolette the first Stanley Cup-winning coach hired in the franchise’s 46-year history on Tuesday — and only the second with previous NHL head coaching experience during the Alex Ovechkin era. Each side considers this a perfect fit.
“You have a terrific cast of talent that’s big and strong and can play the game aggressive and has a chance to be successful on a nightly basis,” Laviolette said. “I’m excited to go in and be here and be a part of this and add any layer that I can as a coach to try and help get to that next step.”
Laviolette, 55, takes over for Todd Reirden, a first-time head coach who was fired following a back-to-back first-round playoff exits. Reirden was the top assistant under Barry Trotz when the Capitals won their lone title in 2018.
Getting Laviolette in the fold is an acknowledgment that this veteran team could use a coach with the same qualities and experience.
“We feel very fortunate to be able to hire someone of Peter’s caliber and to have him available at a time of need for our organization,” general manager Brian MacLellan said. “His track record with different organizations, he’s been challenged a number of times of having teams that have different personalities in the locker room and on the ice and he’s been able to adapt to different groups and be successful in the league.”
Laviolette coached the Carolina Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup in 2006 and took the Philadelphia Flyers to the final in 2010 and the Nashville Predators in 2017.
In Nashville, he succeeded Trotz, who joined the Capitals in 2014 and left in a contract dispute after coaching them to the Cup.
Fired by the Predators in January after 5½ seasons, Laviolette plans to adapt his system and techniques to his new players.
“I think when you take over a team, you come in with an open mind and a blank slate on the team and the players and the individual personnel,” Laviolette said. “And then from there it’s about building your identity on the ice, setting a standard of what you expect on a daily basis and working together throughout the course of the year to try and prepare yourself for the playoffs.”
Laviolette’s task will not just be getting the Capitals to the playoffs but trying to put them in a position to contend for the Stanley Cup. Ovechkin will be 35 when next season starts, has one year left on his contract and will be on his seventh coach since he entered the league in 2005.
Minnesota gives Brodin seven-year extension
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Jonas Brodin to a seven-year, $42 million contract extension, making another long-term commitment to a key piece of their blue line group.
The 27-year-old native of Sweden, who was drafted by the Wild with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 draft, had a career-high 26 assists in 69 games in the virus-shortened season. He led the team with 112 blocked shots and was second on the club with a plus-15 rating.