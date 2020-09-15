NHL notes: Capitals hire Laviolette as coach

“We feel very fortunate to be able to hire someone of Peter’s caliber and to have him available at a time of need for our organization,” general manager Brian MacLellan said. “His track record with different organizations, he’s been challenged a number of times of having teams that have different personalities in the locker room and on the ice and he’s been able to adapt to different groups and be successful in the league.”

Laviolette coached the Carolina Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup in 2006 and took the Philadelphia Flyers to the final in 2010 and the Nashville Predators in 2017.

In Nashville, he succeeded Trotz, who joined the Capitals in 2014 and left in a contract dispute after coaching them to the Cup.

Fired by the Predators in January after 5½ seasons, Laviolette plans to adapt his system and techniques to his new players.

“I think when you take over a team, you come in with an open mind and a blank slate on the team and the players and the individual personnel,” Laviolette said. “And then from there it’s about building your identity on the ice, setting a standard of what you expect on a daily basis and working together throughout the course of the year to try and prepare yourself for the playoffs.”