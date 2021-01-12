NHL notes: Caps hope for net gains with young goalies

The Washington Capitals will go young in net to start the 2020-21 regular season, naming Ilya Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek the team’s No. 1 and No. 2 goaltenders Monday. This tandem has 26 games of NHL experience between them — all belonging to Samsonov. Vanecek has yet to make his NHL debut.

Samsonov was expected to be the team’s starting goaltender heading into the season after Braden Holtby signed in the offseason with the Vancouver Canucks. There was a brief thought that Henrik Lundqvist would challenge Samsonov for the starting spot, but after Lundqvist announced last month that he would not play this season because of a heart condition, Samsonov’s place between the pipes was all but secured.

The competition was mainly for the backup goaltending position among Vanecek, Pheonix Copley and Craig Anderson, who is in camp on a professional tryout agreement.

Samsonov, 23, finished last year with a 16-6-2 record while posting a 2.55 goals against average and .913 save percentage. While he was injured in an off-ice accident in Russia before the postseason and was unable to travel with the team, the young Russian says he is now 100 percent healthy.