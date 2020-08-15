NHL roundup: Bruins beat Hurricanes without Rask

TORONTO — Jaroslav Halak stopped 29 shots after goaltender Tuukka Rask opted out of the NHL playoffs and Charlie Coyle provided plenty of offense, scoring once and setting up another goal to help the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 and take a 2-1 lead in their first-round series.
Rask’s absence was announced Saturday morning and it did not seem to rattle the defending Eastern Conference champions later in the day.
The Vezina Trophy finalist is the highest-profile player to opt out of the league’s return from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown. Rask led the NHL with a 2.12 goals-against average and helped Boston reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last year.
Rask left the league’s bubble in Toronto to be with his wife and three young children, including a newborn.
Game 4 is Monday night, when fifth-seeded Carolina may be without Andrei Svechnikov against fourth-seeded Boston. The 20-year-old Russian forward was injured late in the game when his right leg, near his ankle, buckled after getting tied up with Bruins defender Zdeno Chara in front of the net.
In Game 3, Boston was without star David Pastrnak for a second straight game due to an undisclosed ailment.
Coyle did his part to make up for the loss.
He broke a scoreless tie, scoring on a power play off a rebound in the opening seconds of the second period. Coyle batted the puck out of the air and past Petr Mrazek after the goaltender stopped Brad Marchand’s shot that was set up by David Krejci’s pass off the end boards.
Coyotes 4, Avalanche 2: Darcy Kuemper stopped 49 shots and Arizona held on to beat Colorado to close within 2-1 in their playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta.
Arizona took the early lead on Derek Stepan’s first-period goal, then spent most of the day counterpunching against Colorado’s relentless pressure.
Andre Burakovsky tied it in the second period during one Avalanche flurry, but Brad Richardson put the Coyotes up 2-1 in the closing seconds.
Kuemper took made a series of difficult saves in the third period and Taylor Hall scored on an empty net, seemingly sealing it.
Mikko Rantanen gave Colorado life, following Hall’s goal by scoring with 1:03 left. Lawson Crouse finally put it out of reach with an empty-net goal. Game 4 is Monday.
Colorado’s Pavel Francouz stopped 19 shots.
Late Friday
Islanders 5, Capitals 2: Long after Brock Nelson scored on a breakaway to restore New York’s lead, he and his teammates hemmed Washington in its zone for a long shift that can wear an opponent down.
Then Cal Clutterbuck tipped Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s shot past Braden Holtby to break the Capitals’ will. It was the kind of sequence that coach Barry Trotz beamed at and was on display two years ago when he led Washington to the Stanley Cup.
Trotz is on the other side now, and his Islanders beat the Capitals in Toronto to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round series. New York played Trotz’s trademark structured, suffocating style perfectly, from responding to a Capitals goal in the first minute to controlling the puck when it mattered most.
Given that 86% of teams that go up 2-0 in a best-of-seven series in NHL history have gone on to win it, Trotz is well on the way to beating the team that let him walk rather than give him a raise after delivering the first title in franchise history. The Capitals instead promoted assistant Todd Reirden to head coach and have not since won a playoff series.
Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin registered his first point of the NHL’s restart when he scored 56 seconds in. He scored again in the second period to tie it and missed out on a second career playoff hat trick when he hit the side of the net on a prime chance on the power play in the third.
Canucks 4, Blues 3: Bo Horvat scored on a breakaway at 5:55 of overtime to give Vancouver a victory over defending champion St. Louis and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference series in Edmonton, Alberta.
Horvat took a stretch pass from Quinn Hughes and chipped the puck through Jordan Binnington’s legs.
Game 3 of the best-of seven series is Sunday.
St. Louis overcame a 3-1 deficit in the third period to tie it, with Jaden Schwartz tying it with 8 seconds left. With Binnington pulled for the extra attacker, Alex Pietrangelo shot the puck from the point, and it was redirected past Markstrom.
Flames 2, Stars 0: Mikael Backlund scored Calgary’s second short-handed goal in as many nights, Cam Talbot stopped 35 shots in his second shutout this postseason and the Flames beat Dallas to take a 2-1 series lead in their Western Conference playoff series in Edmonton.
The goal by Backlund in the second period hit the stick of goalie Anton Khodobin, who couldn’t get the puck in his glove before it fell back onto the pads of his left leg, hanging there briefly before falling to the ice and rolling over the line.
TJ Brodie scored on a 50-foot slap shot through traffic midway through the third period for Calgary.
Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Sunday.