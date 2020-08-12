TORONTO — Islanders coach Barry Trotz isn’t surprised the Washington Capitals, his former team, is unhappy with Anders Lee.
Trotz didn’t see anything wrong with Lee’s play in a 4-2 first-round series playoff-opening victory in which the New York captain set the tone with a big hit on Capitals play-making forward Nicklas Backstrom, and then scored a key goal in the Islanders rallying from a 2-0 deficit Wednesday.
“Playoff hockey should be right up Anders’ wheelhouse, if you will,” Trotz said. “He’s big. He’s strong. He scored an important goal. He had a hit. And he responded to [Tom] Wilson’s challenge.”
Lee wound up getting into two fights, the first with defenseman John Carlson immediately after bowling over Backstrom with a heavy hit 2½ minutes in. Then he fought Wilson later in the period in being targeted for the hit, which led to Backstrom not returning after seven shifts.
Capitals coach Todd Reirden didn’t have an update on Backstrom’s status, but called Lee’s hit “late” and “predatory.”
Carlson was more blunt in calling Lee’s hit as appearing “real dirty to me.”
Lee was penalized for interference after a shoulder-to-shoulder hit, in which Backstrom appeared to be looking the other way and didn’t have the puck.
“I tried to throw the brakes on a little bit there, but I caught him,” Lee said. “The end result after that was a penalty, a couple of fights. It was settled and then the game continued on.”
Jordan Eberle and Lee tied it at 2 by scoring 1:54 apart spanning the second intermission. Josh Bailey scored the go-ahead goal with the Islanders shorthanded 6:52 into the third period.
Anthony Beauvillier capped a four-goal outburst in a game the Islanders overcame their own lack of discipline in allowing the Capitals seven power-play opportunities.
T.J. Oshie scored on consecutive power-play opportunities five minutes apart in the second period for Washington.
Bruins 4, Hurricanes 3: After being told to come back the next morning because another game lasted five overtimes Tuesday night, Boston didn’t want to repeat history so quickly.
“We talked about trying to end this before the fifth overtime,” Patrice Bergeron said.
Bergeron accomplished that by scoring early in double overtime, and the Bruins beat Carolina in Game 1 of their first-round series that was postponed 15 hours to a rare late-morning start in Toronto.
The game scheduled for 8 p.m. Tuesday night began the next morning at 11 after the Columbus Blue Jackets-Tampa Bay Lightning series opener became the fourth-longest playoff game in NHL history.
Hurricanes-Bruins Game 1 wasn’t quite the same marathon with Bergeron scoring 1:13 into the second extra period. But it had plenty of theater from Carolina’s surprise scratches to a controversial goal and video review.
Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0: Nazem Kadri and J.T. Compher scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, Philipp Grubauer stopped 14 shots and Colorado opened the Stanley Cup playoffs with a victory over Arizona in Edmonton, Alberta.
Colorado dominated the Coyotes through the first two periods, outshooting them 29-7, yet couldn’t get anything past goalie Darcy Kuemper.
Grubauer made the saves when he had to for his second career playoff shutout and Kadri broke a scoreless tie by punching in a rebound on a power play with 7 minutes left.
The Avalanche broke it open from there. Compher scored on a backhanded rebound and Mikko Rantanen made it three goals in 1:23 to give Colorado the lead in the best-of-seven series heading into Game 2 on Friday.
Kuemper stopped 152 shots in four games against Nashville in the Stanley Cup qualifiers and was superb again, making several spectacular saves to keep the Coyotes in it. He finished with 37 saves, but the Coyotes generated little on offense.
Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 1: Shea Theodore and William Carrier scored 2:17 apart midway through the second period, Robin Lehner made 19 saves against his former team, and Vegas won Game 1 of this first-round matchup on Tuesday.
Riley Smith scored twice in the third period as the top seed in the Western Conference kept its scoring outburst from the round-robin seeding games going in the playoff opener. The Golden Knights scored 15 goals in the three seeding games and didn’t slow down against the Blackhawks. Game 2 is Thursday.
Lehner, who was traded from Chicago to Vegas in February, was the backbone of a Golden Knights defense that shut down the Blackhawks.
