TORONTO — T.J. Oshie and Tom Wilson scored, Braden Holtby made 30 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 2-1 in round-robin play Sunday to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference and set up a first-round matchup against former coach Barry Trotz’s New York Islanders.
“We know their system well,” captain Alex Ovechkin said. “It’s going to be tight games, it’s going to be tough games. It’s not going to be easy.”
Boston, which won the Presidents’ Trophy as the top team during the NHL regular season that was cut short in March, lost all three of its seeding games and fell to fourth in the East. The Bruins will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round in a rematch of the 2019 East final.
“Our top line, they’ve been held off the score sheet and I believe it’s going to be a tough task for Carolina to do that on a consistent basis,” Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said of the trio of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and top goal-scorer David Pastrnak. “I think that those guys will be able to get their game going, but we’re going to need that primary scoring.”
Trotz coached Washington to its first Stanley Cup title in franchise history in 2018, then left in a contract dispute. Trotz went to the Islanders, while the Capitals hired his top assistant, Todd Reirden, as head coach. This is the first time they’ve faced off in a playoff series since.
Washington shook off a shootout loss to Tampa Bay and a regulation loss to Philadelphia to continue its dominance of Boston. The Capitals have won 17 of their past 19 games against the Bruins and by earning the third seed cannot play the top-seeded Flyers until the conference final.
“I think we’re building our game,” Wilson said. “We’re feeling good about it. We’ve got to keep building.”
It’s unclear whether Norris Trophy finalist John Carlson will be ready for Game 1 against the Islanders after missing the all of round-robin play with an injury. The 30-year-old defenseman went down to the ice awkwardly in Washington’s exhibition game against Carolina on July 29 and has practiced but not played since.
Jake DeBrusk scored and Tuukka Rask made 23 saves for Boston, which also got an assist from winger Ondrej Kase in his round-robin debut.
Stars 2, Blues 1: Joe Pavelski tied it with 31.4 seconds left in the third period, Anton Khudobin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and Dallas beat St. Louis in round-robin play to clinch the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference in Edmonton, Alberta.
After Denis Gurianov scored the only goal of the shootout, Dallas will face the Calgary Flames in the first round of the playoffs. The Stars have some momentum going into that best-of-seven series after picking up their first win of any kind since Feb. 25.
Defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis went winless in the round-robin and will next face the Vancouver Canucks. The Blues dropped from first in the West when the NHL season was halted in March to the conference’s fourth seed.
Khudobin made 12 saves in regulation and overtime for the Stars, who were without top center Tyler Seguin and starting goaltender Ben Bishop. The team said they were “unfit to play.”
Late Saturday
Flyers 4, Lightning 1: Rookie Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice, and Philadelphia defeated Tampa Bay to clinch the Eastern Conference’s top seed through the playoffs in Toronto.
The Lightning not only dropped the game in completing preliminary round-robin play with a 2-1 record, Tampa Bay’s star defenseman Victor Hedman did not return after appearing to twist his right ankle while going down untouched midway through the first period.
Coach Jon Cooper didn’t have an update on Hedman’s status or how much time he might miss, though acknowledged his potential loss would create a notable hole in the Lightning’s lineup.
