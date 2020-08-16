NHL roundup: Capitals fall into 3-0 hole with loss to Islanders

TORONTO — Mathew Barzal scored 4:28 into overtime, lifting the New York Islanders to a 2-1 win over the Washington Capitals in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series Sunday.
The Islanders are up 3-0 in the series, putting Washington on the brink of being eliminated in the first round for the second straight year after hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2018.
New York’s Anders Lee broke a scoreless tie late in the first period. Evgeny Kuznetsov pulled the Capitals into a tie with a power-play goal early in the second.
Semyon Varlamov stopped 22 shots for the sixth-seeded Islanders. Braden Holtby had 32 saves for the third-seeded Capitals.
Game 4 is Tuesday night.
Lee stayed in his scoring groove in the first period, skating into an opening on the right side of the net and tapping his stick to get the puck. Adam Pelech perfectly placed a diagonal pass on Lee’s stick and he tapped it in to put New York ahead 1-0 with 5:10 left in the opening period.
The Islanders opened the scoring in Game 3 after coming back from early deficits in each of the first two games of the series.
Kuznetsov took advantage of time and space on a power play 5:50 into the second period, sending a wrist shot from the top of the right circle to the back of the net.
The Capitals and Islanders each had a power play during the first half of the third period and failed to take advantage of the chances to take the lead in regulation.
New York finished 0 for 5 on the power play while Washington was 1 of 2 with an extra skater.
Stars 5, Flames 4: Dallas scored 16:05 into overtime after Joe Pavelski forced the extra period by completing a hat trick in the final seconds of regulation and the Stars beat Calgary to even their Western Conference playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta.
John Klingberg’s hard shot appeared to be tipped by Alexander Radulov before getting past Cam Talbot on the 62nd shot for the Stars, their most since 63 in a five-overtime loss in the 2003 playoffs.
Klingberg got credit for the goal initially, but the Stars said Radulov would get credit for it. The NHL hasn’t officially changed the scoring. Klingberg had two assists before the deciding goal.
The series is tied 2-2 with Game 5 on Tuesday.
Pavelski recorded the first playoff hat trick since the Dallas franchise moved from Minnesota in 1993, and the first of his career on his 54th career postseason goal.
Tobias Rieder tied an NHL record with his third short-handed goal of the playoffs, and Calgary got one in a third straight game against Dallas, for a 4-3 lead early in the third period.
Blackhawks 3, Golden Knights 1: Corey Crawford made 46 saves in a stellar performance, and Chicago beat Vegas to stay alive in their first-round playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta.
Drake Caggiula and Matthew Highmore scored first-period goals for the Blackhawks, and Alex DeBrincat added an empty-netter with 10 seconds left. Chicago handed Robin Lehner his first loss in a Golden Knights uniform since the goaltender was acquired in a trade with the Blackhawks in February.
Vegas suffered its first loss since arriving in Edmonton for the NHL restart. The Golden Knights will have another chance to close out the Blackhawks in Game 5 on Tuesday.
Shea Theodore scored his fourth playoff goal for Vegas in the first period when his shot from the point slipped through traffic in front of the net. But it was the only time the Knights managed to beat Crawford.
Late Saturday
Golden Knights 2, Blackhawks 1: Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots and Vegas held off Chicago to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.
William Karlsson and Patrick Brown scored for the Golden Knights. Vegas improved to 6-0 in the postseason, having also won all three of its round-robin games in the preliminary round to take the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
Lightning 3, Blue Jackets 2: Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves and Tampa Bay beat Columbus to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven playoff series in Toronto.
Alex Killorn, Brayden Point and Victor Hedman scored, and the Lightning held off a 6-on-5 push late by the Blue Jackets, who totaled only seven shots in the second and third periods.