TORONTO — The Washington Capitals have not played their best hockey in the bubble. With temporary missing pieces on the blue line and among their bottom six forwards, the team’s offensive leaders, especially in the top six, have failed to compensate for the gaping holes.
Since Alex Ovechkin’s two-goal night against the Carolina Hurricanes in the team’s lone exhibition game last week, the captain has taken a combined five shots on goal in the team’s last two games: a 3-2 shootout loss to Tampa Bay Lightning and a 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Nicklas Backstrom, who did not practice on Friday, had only two shots on goal between both contests. Backstrom led all forwards in ice time Thursday.
Jakub Vrana, who has five shot attempts through two games, had two clear breakaway attempts in both round-robin games, but still couldn’t flip one past either Andrei Vasilevskiy or Brian Elliott.
Even when Evgeny Kuznetsov looked to be in postseason form, scoring both in the exhibition game and the game against Tampa Bay, he appeared to be benched in the last half of the third period of Washington’s game against the Flyers. His last shift came with 11:23 left in the third period, when Kuznetsov was caught standing in front of the net for Scott Laughlin’s second goal of the night.
“There is definitely certain areas that we can be better,” Vrana said regarding offensive opportunities. “Use each other a little bit more. We have been creating some chances. They didn’t go in for us so far, definitely we could be more effective. It is just the start for us right now. We getting better and I know with our group we are going to feel more comfortable and more confidence in the next games coming up here.”
The Capitals’ top six, which is the same top six as the 2018 Stanley Cup-winning team, has yet to find their rhythm, and the result has been a lack of offensive chances. Additionally, with so many undisciplined penalties at the start of Thursday’s game against the Flyers, the Capitals’ recorded their first shot nine minutes into the contest. The team that is built on so much offensive firepower has gone flat.
In Sunday’s round-robin finale, the Capitals (0-1-1) will take on Boston (0-2-0) at noon. If the Capitals defeat Boston, they’ll open the playoffs against the New York Islanders. If they lose, the Capitals will oppose the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.
Saturday’s game
Golden Knights 4, Avalanche 3: Alex Tuch scored 4:44 into overtime, Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and Vegas beat Colorado in Edmonton, Alberta, to earn the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
The Golden Knights will face Chicago in the first round of the playoffs. The second-seeded Avalanche take on Arizona.
Tuch scored the winner on a shot over the shoulder of Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer. The Avalanche tied the game with 1:02 left in regulation when J.T. Compher poked in the puck.
The Golden Knights finished 3-0 in the playoff seeding round among the top four teams. Colorado wound up 2-0-1.
Late Friday
Canucks 5, Wild 4: Christopher Tanev’s wrist shot just 11 seconds into overtime gave Vancouver a victory over the Minnesota to win the best-of-five Western Conference qualifying-round series in four games in Edmonton, Alberta.
Tanev’s snipe from just in front of the blue line zipped through traffic and beat Wild goalie Alex Stalock stick side to give the Canucks their first postseason series win since 2013. This is the first time in five years that Vancouver has reached the playoffs.
Bo Horvat scored for Vancouver off a feed from Tanner Pearson with 5:46 left in regulation — the third tying goal of the game for the Canucks.
Maple Leafs 4, Blue Jackets 3: Toronto rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period and Auston Matthews scored on a power play 13:10 into overtime to beat Columbus, tying the best-of-five qualifying series at two wins apiece in Toronto.
The Leafs scored three times in 3:34 to knot the score late in a game that Columbus and goalie Elvis Merzlikins had largely controlled until then. On Thursday night, the Blue Jackets had rallied from three goals down to eventually win in overtime.
This time, with Nick Foligno in the penalty box on a questionable tripping call, Matthews beat Elvis Merzlikins from the right circle off a neat feed from John Tavares to push the series to a decisive Game 5 on Sunday.
William Nylander, Tavares and Zach Hyman scored in the third period to set up Matthews’ heroics. Frederik Andersen had 36 saves.
Cam Atkinson, Vladislav Gavrikov and Boone Jenner scored for Columbus.
