TORONTO — Before the coronavirus forced the NHL shutdown in March, the Washington Capitals were dealing with inconsistencies that belied their position near the top of the Eastern Conference. The power play was struggling, the offense was sputtering and the defense lacked stability.
There was hope the four-month break would allow them a chance to reset. If Monday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning showed anything, however, it is that time did not cure all the Capitals’ ills. The game did reinforce how dangerous the team can be once pushed into a corner.
“That’s a recent Stanley Cup champion,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said after the game. “I’m shocked that people aren’t talking about that team more, because they’re outstanding. They’ve got everything: size, strength, speed, skill.”
After falling into an early 2-0 hole on goals by Nikita Kucherov and Mitchell Stephens seven minutes into the second period, the Capitals’ offense sparked late in the second period with two goals during a span of 2:08 — the first coming from Richard Panik, the second from Evgeny Kuznetsov. The Capitals couldn’t maintain the momentum and the only other time a Capital lit the goal lamp was T.J. Oshie’s shootout goal. Brayden Point and Kucherov scored in the extra session for Tampa Bay.
“We weren’t expecting perfection this game, but I think the important part is the first part of periods, they got some action and we didn’t panic,” goaltender Braden Holtby said. “We righted the ship. So I think that’s important.”
Monday’s game against Tampa Bay was the first of the team’s three round-robin games in the Eastern Conference, the results of which will determine seeding in the next round, which is set to begin on Aug. 11. Washington will play the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday in its second round-robin game, then will face the Boston Bruins on Sunday.
Defenseman John Carlson did not play in Monday’s game after he suffered an undisclosed injury in Wednesday’s 3-2 exhibition victory against Carolina. Carlson fell awkwardly against the boards and did not play the last half of the game’s third period. After not practicing with the team Thursday, he rejoined the group for the team’s two practice sessions over the weekend.
Carlson’s absence was precautionary. Coach Todd Reirden made it clear leading up to Monday’s game that the team would not put Carlson in a situation to reaggravate his injury and cause a chance for him to miss any part of the first round. Reirden reiterated Monday after the game that the team will continue to evaluate Carlson before Thursday’s round-robin game.
Golden Knights 5, Stars 3: Will Carrier scored the tiebreaker with 5:12 left in the game, Robin Lehner had 24 saves and Vegas beat Dallas in Western Conference round-robin play in Edmonton, Alberta.
Carrier backhanded a rebounded shot through the legs of Stars goaltender Ben Bishop after the Knights rallied from a 3-1 third-period deficit. Vegas scored three times in 5:02 to turn the game around, and added an empty-netter with 21 seconds left.
Chandler Stephenson, Mark Stone, Nate Schmidt and William Karlsson also scored for the Knights.
Before the game at Edmonton’s Rogers Place, two players from each team knelt in support of Black Lives Matter and other social causes. Dallas forwards Tyler Seguin and Jason Dickinson knelt alongside Vegas forward Ryan Reaves and goaltender Robin Lehner during the American and Canadian national anthems.
Vegas picks up 2 points in this week’s tournament to determine seeding in the next round of the playoffs.
Joe Pavelski, Jamie Oleksiak and Corey Perry scored for Dallas, and Bishop had 28 saves.
Hurricanes 4, Rangers 1: Andrei Svechnikov kept on the attack, both in skating with a physical edge and continuing to fire pucks at the net.
Now he has a franchise first and the Carolina Hurricanes are a win away from a sweep.
The 20-year-old scored three times for the first postseason hat trick in franchise history and the Hurricanes beat New York in Toronto, securing a 2-0 lead in the Stanley Cup qualifier series.
Svechnikov beat Henrik Lundqvist for the game’s first goal less than five minutes into the game. He followed with a power-play one-timer early in the second off a feed from Sami Vatanen, then buried a third at 14:02 of the third off a feed from Sebastian Aho — who assisted all three Svechnikov goals.
The 6-foot-2 Svechnikov, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft, had an assist in Saturday’s Game 1 victory then followed by delivering a game-high six hits in this one.
Svechnikov’s first career hat trick is the first in the franchise’s 144-game postseason history, including the Hartford Whalers. He became only the eighth player in NHL history age 20 or younger to tally a postseason hat trick, the last being Nashville’s Filip Forsberg in April 2015.
Jets 3, Flames 2: Nikolaj Ehlers scored a third-period power-play goal to give Winnipeg a win over Calgary and draw even in their qualifying-round series in Edmonton, Alberta.
Adam Lowry led the Jets with a goal and an assist in Game 2 of the best-of-five series. Rookie Jansen Harkins also scored for Winnipeg and Jack Roslovic contributed a pair of assists.
Vezina Trophy finalist Connor Hellebuyck made 28 saves for the win.
Elias Lindholm and Sam Bennett scored for the Flames. Calgary starter Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots in the loss.
Calgary won Saturday’s opener 4-1.
