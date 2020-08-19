NHL roundup: Caps find belief to stay alive

TORONTO — There was a moment in Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night, when the final horn blared and the Washington Capitals went out to congratulate goaltender Braden Holtby on the 3-2 Game 4 win, when the belief that the Capitals had been preaching about finally had backing.
As the team looked up at the videoboard, finally — for the first time in a week and a half — the final score lit up in the Capitals’ favor. Washington started the night on the brink of elimination against the New York Islanders and dug themselves into an early 2-0 hole less than 10 minutes into the game, but the Capitals still kept believing in their group, players said.
“I think we always felt confident in our team, but it’s nice to show that confidence and work to our advantage all the time,” defenseman John Carlson said.
Washington arrived in Toronto in late July — more than 3½ weeks ago — but hadn’t shown a full buy-in effort during the playoffs until the latter two periods of Tuesday night’s win.
“Obviously any comeback is exciting, but I think it’s more the way we played the second and third periods,” Holtby said. “That’s the key to our ability to come back and win this series.”
Evgeny Kuznetsov said the difference was that the Capitals finally had fun. “We started enjoying the hockey game and that’s what gives us success,” Kuznetsov said.
Kuznetsov’s success stood out. With Nicklas Backstrom (concussion protocol) out for Game 4 and rookie Brian Pinho used sparingly, Kuznetsov was double-shifted for a good portion of the game. Already centering the top line between Ovechkin and Tom Wilson, he also was skating alongside Ilya Kovalchuk and Richard Panik in an adjusted third line.
Kuznetsov skated 22:42, the highest ice time of any forward Tuesday night. With his best performance in the postseason, he now has two goals in the series. Coach Todd Reirden said Wednesday that he expects Backstrom to be a game-time decision for Game 5 on Thursday.
The Islanders hold a 3-1 lead in the series.
The Capitals have scored just three goals during five-on-five play. All three have come from Alex Ovechkin, who tallied his 69th postseason goal Tuesday night.
Wednesday’s games
Lightning 5, Blue Jackets 4: Tampa Bay eliminated Columbus from the Stanley Cup playoffs in five games, rallying from a two-goal, third-period deficit before beating the Blue Jackets on Brayden Point’s goal 5:12 into overtime in Toronto.
Point also delivered the winner in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series, a five-overtime thriller that wound up being the fourth-longest game in NHL history.
Bruins 2, Hurricanes 1: Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 3.5 seconds left in the second period, David Pastrnak returned with two assists and Boston beat Carolina to win the first-round playoff series in five games in Toronto.
The Bruins trailed 1-0 entering the final five minutes of the second period before scoring twice on the power play, first from David Krejci with 4:40 left after Bergeron drew a penalty on a breakaway chance. Then came Bergeron’s score as the teams appeared headed to the second intermission tied at 1.
Avalanche 7, Coyotes 1: Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and two assists, Nazem Kadri also scored twice and Colorado routed Arizona to close out the first-round playoff series in five games in Edmonton, Alberta.
Colorado, the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, took control of the series with a Game 4 blowout and skated into the next round with three first-period goals in Game 5.
Late Tuesday
Golden Knights 4, Blackhawks 3: Alex Tuch scored the tiebreaking goal 1:34 into the third period, and Vegas rallied from an early two-goal deficit to eliminate Chicago n Game 5 of their first-round playoff series in Edmonton.
Vegas became the first team in the playoffs to advance to the conference semifinals.