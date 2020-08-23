NHL roundup: Caps fire Reirden after playoff exit

Back-to-back early playoff exits were enough to make the Washington Capitals realize they made a mistake.
In the two years since promoting top assistant Todd Reirden instead of giving Stanley Cup-winning coach Barry Trotz a raise, they’ve been knocked out of the playoffs in the first round. On Sunday, the team fired Reirden days after losing a five-game series to Trotz’s New York Islanders and moved toward hiring the seventh coach since Alex Ovechkin entered the NHL.
“There was a continuity that we tried to duplicate with Todd to keep the same structure going forward,” general manager Brian MacLellan said. “I think it worked for a while, and as we evolved it started to slip and it wasn’t working. I guess in hindsight you could say we could’ve brought in a more experienced guy, but I thought that was the right decision at the right time for both the players and what we had going on in circumstances.”
Dismissing Reirden is an acknowledgement that the longtime assistant wasn’t able to make the most out of a team built to continue contending for championships with Ovechkin, centers Nicklas Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov, wingers Tom Wilson and T.J. Oshie and defensemen John Carlson and Dmitry Orlov in the prime of their careers.
After Trotz coached the Capitals to their first title in franchise history in 2018, an automatic extension kicked in to keep him under contract at his current salary. NHL coaching salaries had ballooned between the time Trotz signed his contract and lifted the Cup, and the organization decided to let him go rather than pay him more on a long-term deal.
While Reirden got a multiyear deal, Trotz’s Islanders have reached the second round twice in two chances since veteran general manager Lou Lamoriello hired him almost immediately after the Capitals let him walk.
Washington’s move two years ago was made in part because members of the front office saw Reirden as head coaching material after several years as an assistant both there and in Pittsburgh. He was a finalist for the Calgary Flames’ job in 2016 and was elevated to associate coach in Washington in 2017 to keep him from pursuing other jobs.
The Reirden-coached Capitals made the playoffs in his two seasons in charge, bowed out to the Carolina Hurricanes last year and were outclassed by the Islanders this summer.
Late Saturday
Stars 5, Avalanche 3: The top line for Dallas finally came to life, stepping up after a quick turnaround for an impressive start in the second roundof the Western Conference playoffs in Edmonton, Alberta.
Stars captain Jamie Benn, Alexander Radulov and Tyler Seguin set the tone early, and piled on after that, in a victory over Colorado.
“They definitely led the way for us tonight. I felt like the rest of the group followed,” said Blake Comeau, who had the goal that put Dallas ahead to stay.
Seguin opened the scoring with his first goal of this postseason, taking Benn’s pass from behind the net only four minutes into the game.
Two nights after the top trio had no points when the Stars scored seven goals in the finale of their opening series against Calgary, Radulov had two goals and an assist, Benn had three assists and Seguin added a helper to his opening goal.
Hart Trophy finalist Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist for the Avalanche, who lost top goalie Philipp Grubauer to a lower-body injury early in the second period. Grubauer has been ruled out for Game 2 and will be replaced by Pavel Francouz.