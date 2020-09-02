NHL roundup: Flyers, Canucks stay alive in playoffs

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vigneault challenged Claude Giroux and James van Riemsdyk on Tuesday afternoon, saying it was “their turn to put the big-boy pants on.”
The struggling veteran forwards responded.
So did Scott Laughton, who scored in overtime to give the Flyers a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders and put their obituary on hold Tuesday night at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.
Laughton, playing on the top line because Sean Couturier was injured in the second period, redirected Ivan Provorov’s point drive to give the Flyers the victory.
Giroux, van Riemsdyk, and defenseman Matt Niskanen scored their first goals of the postseason for the Flyers.
The Islanders lead the Eastern Conference semifinals, three games to two, and will try to end the series Thursday.
When trailing postseason series 3-2 in franchise history, the Flyers are 3-17.
Niskanen took a slick cross-ice feed from Travis Konecny and whipped a right-circle blast into the net to put the Flyers ahead, 3-1, with 15:28 left in regulation. Niskanen was out of position on two Islanders goals in the Flyers’ 3-2 loss in Game 4, but he had a strong bounce-back game.
But the Islanders showed why they have outscored opponents 21-6 in the third period of these playoffs. They scored two goals in a 1:33 span to send the game into OT.
With Carter Hart unable to make a big stop, the Islanders got goals from Brock Nelson with 4:14 left and Derick Brassard with 2:41 to go, knotting the game at 3 and setting the stage for the OT heroics.
Canucks 2, Golden Knights 1: A couple of American players made sure Canada’s last team standing in the NHL playoffs will play at least one more game.
San Diego native Thatcher Demko made 42 saves in his first NHL playoff start, Minnesota’s Brock Boeser scored and assisted on the go-ahead goal and Vancouver staved off elimination by beating Vegas on Tuesday night in Game 5 of their second-round series in Edmonton, Alberta.
Demko became just the 15th goaltender in league history to make his first Stanley Cup playoff start in an elimination game and win, and the second in as many days after journeyman Michael Hutchinson kept Colorado from bowing out of the posteseason.
Western Conference top-seeded Vegas outshot Vancouver 43-17 and only cracked Demko once, on a highlight-reel goal by defenseman Shea Theodore in the second. Demko found out Monday evening he’d be getting the nod because workhorse starter Jacob Markstrom was injured.
Notes
Penguins: Todd Reirden is back with Pittsburgh.
The team hired Reirden as an assistant coach under Mike Sullivan on Tuesday, just over a week after Reirden was fired as head coach of the Washington Capitals following a playoff loss to the Islanders.
This is Reirden’s second stint in Pittsburgh. He served as an assistant under Dan Byslma from 2010 to 2014 before leaving to join the Capitals.
Blues: St. Louis traded goaltender Jake Allen to Montreal in a move that clears salary-cap space to try to keep their Stanley Cup-winning captain.
St. Louis received a third- and a seventh-round pick in this year’s draft in exchange for Allen and a 2022 seventh-rounder. Getting Allen’s $4.35 million cap hit off the books is more significant because it increases the chances of re-signing pending free agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.
Panthers: Florida named Bill Zito as its new general manager, ending a three-week search.
Zito, 55, came to Florida after seven years in the front office of the Columbus Blue Jackets. He replaced Dale Tallon, whose contract expired when the Panthers’ season ended last month.