NHL roundup: Flyers' Hart shuts out Canadiens

TORONTO — Carter Hart stopped 29 shots for his second straight shutout, Michael Raffl and Phil Myers each scored and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-0 on Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.
The top-seeded Flyers can wrap up the series in Game 5 on Wednesday. The Flyers haven’t advanced to the second round of the playoffs since 2012, made the Stanley Cup Final since 2010 or won it all since 1975.
It’s the fifth time in NHL history a goalie had back-to-back postseason shutouts before age 23 and the first since Felix Potvin in 1994.
Hart became the youngest goalie in Flyers history to notch a shutout in Game 3 on Sunday at 22 years, 3 days and followed it with another stellar effort against the Canadiens.
The Flyers entered 1 for 28 on the power play and the top line continues to struggle. But the depth that helped the Flyers win nine straight games shortly before the break and then win all of their round-robin games in the restart was in full force.
Stars 2, Flames 1: John Klingberg didn’t have the decisive goal taken away this time.
The Dallas defenseman scored his first goal since the NHL’s restart early in the third period, and the Stars held on for a win over Calgary in Game 5 of their Western Conference playoff series in Edmonton, Alberta.
Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin teamed up for the first goal as the Stars took a 3-2 lead in the first-round series. They can reach the second round for the second straight year with a victory in Game 6 on Thursday. It’s been 19 years since the Stars won playoff series in consecutive seasons.
Klingberg’s go-ahead goal came two days after he was initially credited with the overtime goal in a 5-4 win that evened the series. But his hard shot grazed Alexander Radulov’s stick, and the Russian was eventually credited with the winner.
Late Monday
Blues 3, Canucks 1: Ryan O’Reilly had two goals and an assist as St. Louis beat Vancouver in Game 4 to even in their first-round playoff series in Edmonton.
Alex Pietrangelo also scored and had an assist and David Perron had two assists for the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues.
Bruins 4, Hurricanes 2: Jake DeBrusk, Brad Marchand and Boston quickly went from trailing by two goals to overwhelming Carolina with a dominating third period.
DeBrusk scored twice while the Bruins scored four straight goals to rally and beat the Hurricanes to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series in Toronto.
Marchand and Connor Clifton also scored in the third, helping Boston erase a 2-0 deficit entering the period. It was a stunning turnaround — complete with the Bruins taking a 16-2 edge in shots on goal in those final 20 minutes — that now has Boston within a win of advancing in a series that looked headed for a 2-2 tie.