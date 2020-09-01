NHL roundup: head to come

TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Lightning remained perfect in overtime and are headed to the NHL’s Eastern Conference finals for the fourth time in six seasons.
Victor Hedman scored with 5:50 left in the second overtime to give the Lightning a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins, ending their best-of-seven, second-round playoff series in five games on Monday night.
The Tampa Bay defenseman beat goaltender Jaroslav Halak from the left circle, scoring off a pass from Brayden Point.
The resilient Lightning outshot the team with the league’s best record during the regular season 7-1 in the second OT, improving to 5-0 in overtime games in this year’s playoffs.
David Krejci’s goal at 17:27 of the third period wiped out a 2-1 lead that Anthony Cirelli gave the Lightning when he redirected Hedman’s shot past Halak with just under eight minutes remaining in regulation.
Krejci, limited to one point in the first four games of the series, also assisted on David Pastrnak’s power-play goal in the second period for Boston.
“Clearly we didn’t reach our goal,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, who watched his team — a Stanley Cup finalist last season — lose four straight after winning Game 1 against the Lightning.
Vezina Trophy finalist Andrei Vasilevskiy had 45 saves and Ondrej Palat scored his fifth goal in four games for Tampa Bay, which is back in the East finals after being swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round in 2019.
Halak, who allowed 11 goals over the previous three games, stopped 32 of 35 shots.
The Lightning played without reigning MVP Nikita Kucherov for most of the night, losing him for the final seven minutes of the opening period after Boston defenseman Zdeno Chara drew a four-minute double minor penalty for high-sticking the Tampa Bay star.
Avalanche 6, Stars 3: Pierre-Edouard Bellemare began a five-goal scoring spree in the first period and Colorado avoided second-round elimination with a victory over Dallas in Game 5 on Monday night in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Avalanche trail the Stars 3-2 in the best-of-seven series. They’ve never won a series in team history when facing a 3-1 deficit.
Game 6 is Wednesday.
Andre Burakovsky, Nathan MacKinnon, Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen also scored in a 2:36 span to help the Avalanche jump out to a 5-0 lead in the opening period. They never glanced back. The five goals broke the franchise postseason record for a period.
“I like playing under pressure,” said Burakovsky, who also added a goal in the second and had an assist. “I really enjoy playing those big games.”
Colorado goaltender Michael Hutchinson made an unexpected start as he stepped in for Pavel Francouz, who was deemed by the team unfit to play. Hutchinson earned his first NHL playoff victory by turning back 31 shots.
Miro Heiskanen and Joe Pavelski scored second-period goals. Jamie Benn later added another late in the third period and Denis Gurianov had three assists for a Dallas team looking to advance to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008.
Notes
Penguins: Pittsburgh star Sidney Crosby underwent arthroscopic wrist surgery but should be ready to go well before the start of training camp.
The team did not specify which wrist was injured. General manager Jim Rutherford said the expected recovery time is about a month.
Kings: Los Angeles signed forward Austin Wagner to a three-year, $3.4 million contract extension.
Wagner, 23, has spent most of the past two seasons with the Kings, who drafted the physical wing in the fourth round in 2015. He had 12 goals and nine assists as a rookie in the 2018-19 season, and he added six goals and five assists this season while also leading Los Angeles with 145 hits.