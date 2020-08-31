NHL roundup: Islanders seize 3-1 lead over Flyers

TORONTO — Brock Nelson is glad the New York Islanders acquired Jean-Gabriel Pageau at the NHL trade deadline in February.
Islanders coach Barry Trotz wasn’t sure what the score would have been if not for backup goalie Thomas Greiss’ performance in his first start in nearly six months.
Pageau scored the go-ahead goal 7:18 into the third period, and Greiss stopped 36 shots — including 16 in the second period — to push the Islanders within a win of advancing to the Eastern Conference finals following a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday night.
Nelson scored twice, both set up by Josh Bailey, and the Islanders gained a 3-1 lead of the best-of-seven second-round series with Game 5 set for Tuesday night.
New York is seeking to make its first conference finals appearance since 1993, when the Islanders lost to Montreal to six games.
None of that success would’ve have been possible if not for Greiss, who got the start in place of Semyon Varlamov with the teams playing on back-to-back nights following New York’s 3-1 win on Saturday.
“Tonight there’s no question that ‘Greisser’ was a big part of the solution in what my opinion was the worst game we’ve played to this point in the playoffs,” Trotz said of the goalie making his first start since a 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina on March 7.
He was referring to a second period which ended with the score tied at 1 despite the Islanders being outshot 17-3 and going nearly 11 minutes without a shot on net.
Then Trotz credited Pageau for scoring his seventh goal of the playoffs on a breakaway.
“After that second period, we needed something to sort of push them back, and that did it,” Trotz said.
Sean Couturier and Ivan Provorov scored for the East’s top-seeded Flyers, who lost consecutive games for the first time since an 0-3-1 skid from Dec. 31-Jan. 7. The Flyers also went with backup Brian Elliott, who stopped 30 shots in place of Carter Hart.
Golden Knights 5, Canucks 3: Max Pacioretty scored twice and added an assist, and Vegas rallied for three goals in the third period and beat Vancouver on Sunday night in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Golden Knights took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven second-round series. With a win in Game 5 on Tuesday, Vegas can eliminate Vancouver, the last Canadian team from the postseason.
Pacioretty, 31, suffered a minor injury as players returned to training camp in July for the return to play tournament. He didn’t play in the round-robin portion and also missed one game in the first round against Chicago.
William Karlsson, Nate Schmidt, and Chandler Stephenson also scored for Vegas. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves and earned his third win of the playoffs.
Shea Theodore added two assists, giving him four goals and 10 assists in the playoffs.
Bo Horvat, Elias Pettersson, and Tyler Toffoli scored for Vancouver. Jacob Markstrom, in his 14th start, made 28 saves in the loss.
It was a game that had two lead changes after there had been no lead changes in the first three games of the series.