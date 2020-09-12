NHL roundup: Islanders subdue Lightning in Game 3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

EDMONTON, Alberta — Coach Barry Trotz never questioned his New York Islanders’ resolve.

Brock Nelson broke a tie with 3:25 left, Semyon Varlamov made 34 saves and the Islanders the kept the Tampa Bay Lightning from taking a three-game lead in the NHL’s Eastern Conference finals with a 5-3 victory in Game 3.

Blown out in the series opener and facing the prospect falling down 3-0 after a stunning finish to Game 2 and squandering a two-goal lead Friday night, Nelson scored off a pass from Anthony Beauvillier following a Lightning turnover to put New York up for good.

“This is our fourth series. ... We’ve had to battle through double-overtime losses, a lot of different things,” Trotz said.

“All we talk about is focus on the moment. What can you do now? It doesn’t matter what you did in the past. That’s old news. See if we can do something in the moment and live the moment for what it is. These guys are staying resilient, finding ways.”

Tampa Bay wiped out a two-goal deficit in the first 13 minutes of the final period before Nelson, who also had an assist, beat goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who had won won six straight playoff games.

Jean -Gabriel Pageau added an empty-netter in the last minute.