NHL roundup: Islanders subdue Lightning in Game 3

EDMONTON, Alberta — Coach Barry Trotz never questioned his New York Islanders’ resolve.
Brock Nelson broke a tie with 3:25 left, Semyon Varlamov made 34 saves and the Islanders the kept the Tampa Bay Lightning from taking a three-game lead in the NHL’s Eastern Conference finals with a 5-3 victory in Game 3.
Blown out in the series opener and facing the prospect falling down 3-0 after a stunning finish to Game 2 and squandering a two-goal lead Friday night, Nelson scored off a pass from Anthony Beauvillier following a Lightning turnover to put New York up for good.
“This is our fourth series. ... We’ve had to battle through double-overtime losses, a lot of different things,” Trotz said.
“All we talk about is focus on the moment. What can you do now? It doesn’t matter what you did in the past. That’s old news. See if we can do something in the moment and live the moment for what it is. These guys are staying resilient, finding ways.”
Tampa Bay wiped out a two-goal deficit in the first 13 minutes of the final period before Nelson, who also had an assist, beat goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who had won won six straight playoff games.
Jean -Gabriel Pageau added an empty-netter in the last minute.
Game 4 is Sunday.
Nelson, Beauvillier and Pageau all had 2 points for the Islanders, who also got goals from Cal Clutterbuck and Adam Pelech while building a 3-1 lead through two periods.
Tampa Bay cut into its deficit with Ondrej Palat’s power-play goal at 2:32 of the third period and pulled even a little more than 10 minutes later when Tyler Johnson redirected Erik Cernak’s shot from the right circle past Varlamov.
Note
Hurricanes: Carolina parted ways with defenseman Joel Edmundson after one season, trading his free agent rights to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday for a fifth-round pick.
Carolina acquired Edmundson after he won the Stanley Cup with the Blues in the 2019 trade that sent defenseman Justin Faulk to St. Louis. Edmundson is set to become a free agent in October, unless Montreal signs him before then.
The 27-year-old had seven goals and 13 assists in 68 games last season.
Award: Lou Lamoriello of the New York Islanders is the Jim Gregory Award winner as general manager of the year.
The league said Lamoriello finished ahead of fellow finalists Julien BriseBois of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars in voting by GMs, league executives and media members after the second round of the playoffs.
Lamoriello’s Islanders are in the Eastern Conference final thanks to several moves he made in free agency in the summer of 29 and at the February trade deadline.