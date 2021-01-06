NHL roundup: Jackets' Bjorkstrand gets five-year extension

Jackets’ Bjorkstrand gets 5-year extension

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday signed forward Oliver Bjorkstrand to a five-year contract extension worth $27 million.

The deal will keep one of the team’s best young players in Columbus through the 2025-26 season. He had one season remaining on his current contract.

Bjorkstrand, 25, led the team in goals (21), game-winning goals (five) and multipoint outings (11), and finished third in shots (162) despite missing 21 games because of injury in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.

Bjorkstrand has posted 65 goals and 68 assists in 246 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season. He has scored 20-plus goals in back-to-back seasons and has three straight seasons with at least 36 points. He also has six goals and six assists in 31 career playoff games.

Sabres’ Girgensons will miss season

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons is expected to miss the season after having surgery to repair a hamstring injury he suffered in a team scrimmage on Monday.