NHL roundup: Jackets' Bjorkstrand gets five-year extension

Jackets’ Bjorkstrand gets 5-year extension
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday signed forward Oliver Bjorkstrand to a five-year contract extension worth $27 million.
The deal will keep one of the team’s best young players in Columbus through the 2025-26 season. He had one season remaining on his current contract.
Bjorkstrand, 25, led the team in goals (21), game-winning goals (five) and multipoint outings (11), and finished third in shots (162) despite missing 21 games because of injury in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.
Bjorkstrand has posted 65 goals and 68 assists in 246 career games with the Blue Jackets since making his NHL debut during the 2015-16 season. He has scored 20-plus goals in back-to-back seasons and has three straight seasons with at least 36 points. He also has six goals and six assists in 31 career playoff games.
Sabres’ Girgensons will miss season
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons is expected to miss the season after having surgery to repair a hamstring injury he suffered in a team scrimmage on Monday.
The Sabres announced Girgensons’ injury upon returning to training camp Wednesday following a day off and said the timetable for recovery is about six months.
Girgensons, who is from Latvia, was preparing for his eighth season in Buffalo after being re-signed to a three-year, $6.6 million contract in October. Selected by the Sabres in the first round of the 2012 draft, he has developed into a dependable checking-line forward.
He had 12 goals and 19 points in 69 games last season. Overall, Girgensons has 61 goals and 138 points in 489 career games with the Sabres.
Buffalo, which opens the season by hosting Washington on Jan. 14, did receive some good news on Wednesday with captain Jack Eichel making his training camp debut after missing the first four days with a lower-body injury. Goalie Linus Ullmark also practiced for the first time after completing his self-quarantine requirements.
Elsewhere
Lightning: Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay partnered with the Florida Panthers to offer use of its American Hockey League affiliate Syracuse Crunch for the 2020-21 season.
Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois and Panthers general manager Bill Zitoy announced the plan Wednesday. It’s a solution to problems created when the Charlotte Checkers, Florida’s AHL affiliate, opted out of the season following safety and logistical concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.